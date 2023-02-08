Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck snarls traffic on I10 near Laurel
Beaumont — A wreck is backing up traffic on Interstate 10 near Laurel, according to Beaumont police. The two-vehicle collision was reported at about 8 a.m. KFDM/Fox 4 is checking on injuries.
kogt.com
Accident Sends Three to Hospital
Friday night a man riding a motorcycle was air lifted to a Beaumont hospital following an accident at the intersection of Hwy. 62 and FM2802. A four door Nissan was traveling north on 62 and was turning left onto 2802 when they were struck by a motorcycle traveling southbound. After the vehicle was struck, it hit another car that was on 2802.
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Interstate 10 West reopens after 18 wheeler overturns near Smith Road
BEAUMONT — Interstate 10 West reopened at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday after an overturned 18 wheeler shut down the freeway at about 1:30 a.m. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says the big rig overturned and was lying in water near Smith Road. No injuries were reported. The Sheriff's Office...
Fire damages two Beaumont apartment units Friday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two separate apartment units were heavily damaged in a fire early Friday morning in Beaumont. Beaumont firefighters were sent to a fire at the Mosaic Apartments in the 2200 block of North 10th St at about 5:30 a.m. Friday morning according to District Chief Scott Wheat of the Beaumont Fire Department.
Three victims expected to recover following overnight shooting at Port Arthur Townhomes
BEAUMONT, Texas — Three people are expected to recover following an overnight shooting in Port Arthur. Port Arthur Police officers responded to a 10:30 p.m. call Thursday night reporting shots fired near the Port Arthur Townhomes in the 3500 block of Turtle Creek Drive. Police found two men suffering...
KFDM-TV
Southeast Texans gathered for the SETX Craft BBQ Festival in Port Neches
PORT NECHES — Southeast Texans gathered for the SETX Craft BBQ Festival. Neches Brewing Company and Avenue Axe hosted the event on Saturday. The event featured various styles of BBQ. Proceeds from the festival will be donated to the Port Neches Police Department.
New autopsy results bring mother of Lumberton man who died in 2018 one step closer to closure
LUMBERTON, Texas — Kolby Kulhanek was 25 years old when deputies found his body near a dirt pit in October 2018. Jefferson County deputies flying the department's helicopter spotted him in the 9400 block of Cooks Lake Road in Lumberton. The Lumberton man had been missing for a week before his body was discovered.
Some Entergy customers lose power as storms pass through Southeast Texas Wednesday afternoon
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Some Entergy customers in Jefferson and Orange counties lost power Wednesday afternoon as rain and thunderstorms passed through the area. Locally, heavy amounts up to about an inch are forecast. As of 6:45 p.m., 400 Entergy customers in Jefferson County and 158 Entergy customers in...
KFDM-TV
Hot pursuit: Southeast Texas county sees notable rise in high-speed chases
More drivers see red and blue lights in their rearview mirrors, but instead of pulling to the right side of the road, they are hitting the gas. Most recently, Michelle Simon, 53, led authorities on a chase from Jefferson County to downtown Houston. A week later, Simon is still jailed in Jefferson County held on a $130,000 bond.
kjas.com
Another Dollar General has been hit by theives
Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department say at least two more Dollar General Stores have been hit by burglars and there is evidence that indicates that the crimes might have been committed by the same suspects who recently broke into the location on Highway 63 west of Jasper. Officers...
fox4beaumont.com
Nederland PD asking for help in identifying a suspect following multiple thefts
NEDERLAND — The Nederland Police Department is asking for public help in identifying a suspect involved in multiple thefts. These surveillance images come from an incident on Februate 9th where the suspect stole cigarettes and other items from a Citgo on Nederland Avenue. If you know this person, please...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont Fire and Rescue making changes to better serve the community
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Fire and Rescue will get two new vehicles after city council's approval on Tuesday. They're not for emergency response, but as KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports, it's a glimpse into how Beaumont Fire and Rescue works to better serve the community.
KFDM-TV
Three arrested in Hardin County on drug and firearm charges
HARDIN COUNTY — Authorities were patrolling the Woodcrest Addition and surrounding area of Lumberton after receiving citizen complaints regarding high speeds and possible narcotics activity in the area. Investigators with Hardin County Special Assignments Unit attempted to stop a GMC Truck on February 6th. The driver refused to stop...
Deputies searching for two male suspects wanted for burglarizing Dollar General store in Jasper
JASPER, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in finding two suspected wanted in a burglary. It happened on February 6, 2023 at Dollar General, located at 12955 TX-63 W in Jasper. Deputies responded to an alarm in the early morning hours....
kjas.com
JCSO trying to ID store burglary suspects
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to assist them in identifying a pair of suspects in a burglary case. Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says the crime occurred during the early morning hours on Monday at the Dollar General Store on Highway 63 West. Cherry says deputies...
KFDM-TV
Council to discuss possible May referendum on removing fluoride from drinking water
Beaumont — Beaumont City Council is scheduled to discuss fluoride in drinking water during a work session at Tuesday's council meeting, and the possibility of authorizing a referendum on whether to remove it. The work session on the agenda indicates council will review and discuss fluoride in water treatment,...
kjas.com
Man charged in Livingston murder case
A Livingston man has been arrested and charged in a murder case from late last week in Polk County. Polk County Today is reporting that 67-year-old Michael David Treadway is accused of stabbing to death Michael Shane Treadway, 47, of Elgin. It’s unknown what relation the two men had to each other.
2nd hung jury declared in trial of man accused of 2019 Independence Day assault
ORANGE, Texas — A second hung jury has been declared in the trial of a Houston man accused of aggravated assault. Terrance Watson is charged with assaulting Nederland man Brandon Scott. The incident happened on July 4, 2019. On that day, Orange Police were called to the Home Depot...
'We are making progress' : Beaumont ISD officials prepare to discuss improvement strategies following low TEA rating for 2021-22 school year
BEAUMONT, Texas — Next week, the Beaumont school board will find out what district administrators are doing to improve campuses following a low Texas Education Agency rating. (Editor's note: The above video is from an August 2022 newscast.) The TEA released the 2021-2022 school year accountability ratings in August...
12newsnow.com
Friday night high school scoreboard
BEAUMONT, Texas — 409Sports was busy covering the high school girls basketball tiebreakers, but that doesn't mean we weren't keep up with all the action tonight!. Here's a look at reported boys basketball, boys soccer and girls soccer scores from Friday. HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL. 21-6A #2 Beaumont United...
