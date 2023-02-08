ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

kogt.com

Accident Sends Three to Hospital

Friday night a man riding a motorcycle was air lifted to a Beaumont hospital following an accident at the intersection of Hwy. 62 and FM2802. A four door Nissan was traveling north on 62 and was turning left onto 2802 when they were struck by a motorcycle traveling southbound. After the vehicle was struck, it hit another car that was on 2802.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Fire damages two Beaumont apartment units Friday morning

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two separate apartment units were heavily damaged in a fire early Friday morning in Beaumont. Beaumont firefighters were sent to a fire at the Mosaic Apartments in the 2200 block of North 10th St at about 5:30 a.m. Friday morning according to District Chief Scott Wheat of the Beaumont Fire Department.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Another Dollar General has been hit by theives

Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department say at least two more Dollar General Stores have been hit by burglars and there is evidence that indicates that the crimes might have been committed by the same suspects who recently broke into the location on Highway 63 west of Jasper. Officers...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Three arrested in Hardin County on drug and firearm charges

HARDIN COUNTY — Authorities were patrolling the Woodcrest Addition and surrounding area of Lumberton after receiving citizen complaints regarding high speeds and possible narcotics activity in the area. Investigators with Hardin County Special Assignments Unit attempted to stop a GMC Truck on February 6th. The driver refused to stop...
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

JCSO trying to ID store burglary suspects

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to assist them in identifying a pair of suspects in a burglary case. Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says the crime occurred during the early morning hours on Monday at the Dollar General Store on Highway 63 West. Cherry says deputies...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Man charged in Livingston murder case

A Livingston man has been arrested and charged in a murder case from late last week in Polk County. Polk County Today is reporting that 67-year-old Michael David Treadway is accused of stabbing to death Michael Shane Treadway, 47, of Elgin. It’s unknown what relation the two men had to each other.
LIVINGSTON, TX
12NewsNow

'We are making progress' : Beaumont ISD officials prepare to discuss improvement strategies following low TEA rating for 2021-22 school year

BEAUMONT, Texas — Next week, the Beaumont school board will find out what district administrators are doing to improve campuses following a low Texas Education Agency rating. (Editor's note: The above video is from an August 2022 newscast.) The TEA released the 2021-2022 school year accountability ratings in August...
BEAUMONT, TX
12newsnow.com

Friday night high school scoreboard

BEAUMONT, Texas — 409Sports was busy covering the high school girls basketball tiebreakers, but that doesn't mean we weren't keep up with all the action tonight!. Here's a look at reported boys basketball, boys soccer and girls soccer scores from Friday. HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL. 21-6A #2 Beaumont United...
BEAUMONT, TX

