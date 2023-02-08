Read full article on original website
A leaked internal message appears to show Elon Musk ordered Twitter staff to suspend a left-wing activist's account
The internal message involved the account of activist Chad Loder and said: "Suspension: direct request from Elon Musk," Bloomberg reported.
Elon Musk says Twitter now has 2,300 'active, working employees' – and just 10 are from his other companies
Since Elon Musk took over Twitter in late October, he's laid off thousands of workers and brought in reinforcements from Tesla and SpaceX to assist.
Elon Musk admits ‘something is wrong’ as right-wing accounts press him on Twitter engagement
Twitter boss Elon Musk made his account private on the platform and admitted “something is wrong” after complaints from right-wing users about engagement.Mr Musk, who bought Twitter for $44bn then went on a firing frenzy at the San Francisco-based company, said he was running an experiment on his tweets.The Tesla billionaire took action after users like right-wing commentator Ian Miles Cheong and the “Libs of TikTok” account complained about people seeing their content.Mr Cheong said that his tweets received more engagement when his account was private than when it was publicly available.The entrepreneur told Mr Cheong that his claims...
An ex-Twitter exec told Congress he had to sell his home after a barrage of 'homophobic and antisemitic' harassment over the 'Twitter Files'
Yoel Roth said the release of Elon Musk's "Twitter Files" led to other ex-employees being "doxxed" and having "their families threatened."
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
Benzinga
'Small World,' Elon Musk Reacts To Fauci Disclosing Daughter Worked At Twitter During Pandemic
Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to a post on the platform in December regarding the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci’s, daughter working at the platform. What Happened: Replying to a tweet from conservative activist and radio talk show host Charles Kirk, who...
Benzinga
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Aug. 26, 2022, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse. Claire Boucher, the Canadian musician known as Grimes, expressed...
Musk Faces Widespread Backlash Over His New Plans For Twitter: ‘A Terrible Idea On So Many Levels’
New Twitter CEO Elon Musk faced widespread backlash online Sunday afternoon after a report revealed that his company will now move to charge users nearly $20 a month to be verified.
Benzinga
Elon Musk Jumps Into Action As Senator's Twitter Suspension Over Hunting Photo Causes Uproar
Twitter CEO Elon Musk says the social media platform’s policy against “showing blood in profile pic” is being fixed. What Happened: Musk’s comments were made in response to a post by a user that shared the news that Sen. Steve Daines’ (R-MT) account was suspended due to his cover photo showing him and his wife hunting.
A laid-off Twitter manager said the company wanted to make people's lives better, but that 'went to garbage' after Elon Musk's takeover
Twitter says it aims to defend civil liberties and promote equality, but reports suggest that hate speech has ballooned since Elon Musk took over.
A former Twitter engineer says it took 20 interviews to find a new job after getting laid off by Elon Musk
Andrew Glose, a senior Android engineer, wrote on LinkedIn that searching for a new job was the "hardest I've worked since I was in the Army."
Twitter went down because an employee accidentally deleted data, and there was nobody left on the team responsible due to Elon Musk's cuts, report says
Twitter's team responsible for tweet limits left in November, when Elon Musk sent a midnight ultimatum telling staff to work "extremely hardcore."
Benzinga
Elon Musk Fires Twitter Employee Because Musk's Tweet Impressions Are Falling: Report
Elon Musk fired a Twitter engineer because Musk was unhappy about the impressions of his own tweets, according to a Thursday report from Platformer. Musk reportedly asked a group of Twitter engineers why his impressions were falling on Tuesday. You’re Fired: A principal engineer at Twitter showed Musk internal data...
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Futurism
Panicked Elon Musk Asked Twitter Employees to Stop Building New Features as Site's Infrastructure Crumbles
If you were on Twitter at all yesterday evening, you may have noticed: it was broken. If you tried to tweet outright, you were hit with a pop-up that said you'd already reached your "daily limit," even if you hadn't tweeted at all that day. People turned to scheduling their...
Twitter suffers 'massive outage' under Elon Musk leaving users unable to tweet, message and more
The Twitter outage comes after Elon Musk drastically cut costs since his leveraged buyout of the company.
'Terrible': Even Elon Musk Admits Twitter's Newest Product Release Has Been Disastrous
Elon Musk gives a short response to a complaint about long tweets and promises to take care of it.
Gizmodo
Elon Musk Seems to Think His Own Employees Are Shadowbanning Him
Elon Musk loves Twitter so much, he spent $44 billion buying it. But now, under the billionaire’s leadership, the site isn’t doing so hot. Between layoffs and quasi-voluntary departures, Twitter has lost more than an estimated three-quarters of the staff it once had. This week, Musk brought the...
Elon Musk let antisemite back on Twitter and it went as badly as you'd expect
Elon Musk's Twitter allowed white nationalist and antisemite Nick Fuentes back on the platform after two years of being banned this week – only to ban him again just 24 hours later.Fuentes recently became known to a wider audience after being spotted dining with Donald Trump and Kanye West in 2022, and also made an infamous appearance on InfoWars last year.Fuentes and the rapper appeared on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s broadcast in December, where West praised Nazism and Adolf Hitler and denied that the Holocaust happened.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterOn 7.30am ET on 24 January, Fuentes posted...
Elon Musk tells Twitter users to 'press the heart' in an apparent bid to boost ad engagement
The new Twitter owner asked users to "like" an ad from Hyundai and suggested they take part in a Doritos promotion that involves liking a tweet.
