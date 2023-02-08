ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

BlueDevilCountry

Refs rob Jon Scheyer of signature win at Virginia

Duke basketball could have made more winning plays to give first-year head coach Jon Scheyer a signature victory on the road against the No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers (19-4, 11-3 ACC) on Saturday. After all, the team went almost eight minutes without a field goal late in the second half of the battle ...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Brownlow: NC State, Duke and UNC all seek to avoid two losses in a row as crunch time hits

Now or never. Do or die. Must win. Season on the brink. Whatever cliche you want to use, it applies to all three Triangle teams in some way this weekend as all three face pivotal (there's another one!) matchups that could determine their season-long fate. NC State won't be in or out of the NCAA Tournament by virtue of what happens this weekend in Chestnut Hill, but if NC State wants to prove that this team is different, it won't lose a game like this. But many a dream has died an inexplicable death on the quiet floor of Conte Forum as a blowout on paper suddenly turns into a horrible loss.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Wright's 25 help North Carolina Central down Morgan State

DURHAM, N.C. — Justin Wright's 25 points helped North Carolina Central defeat Morgan State 83-63 on Saturday night. Wright added 11 rebounds for the Eagles (11-11, 4-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Brendan Medley-Bacon scored 17 points and added eight rebounds and six blocks. Kris Monroe recorded 14 points. Lewis Djonkam...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

NC high school football state records: Most rushing touchdowns (career)

Below is information about the individual record for most rushing touchdowns in a career by an individual in N.C. High School Athletic Association state history. Individual Record: Most Rushing Touchdowns (Career) | NCHSAA. 1. T.A. McLendon (Albemarle) - 170 (1998-2001) 2. Kevin Parks (West Rowan) - 158 (2006-2009) 3. Elijah...
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils remain alive for former No. 1 recruit

There hasn't been much chatter recently surrounding Duke basketball's pursuit of Overtime Elite (Ga.) small forward Naas Cunningham. Even so, the 6-foot-7, 180-pound five-star, who sat No. 1 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite as recently as August but has since slid to No. 5, included the Blue Devils ...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Girls Basketball: Hillside fends off Chapel Hill, 49-44

Chapel Hill, N.C. — The Hillside Hornets traveled to Chapel hill for their final conference matchup of the season and won 49-44. The Hornets defeated the Tigers on Jan.18 with a score of 64-45. The end-of-season, high-stakes atmosphere was present for the girls' matchup tonight. The leader in scoring...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

NC State joins several in-state schools in offering Christ School junior Khalil Conley

Asheville, N.C. — North Carolina State University has made a verbal scholarship offer to Christ School junior football player Khalil Conley. The University of North Carolina, Duke University, Wake Forest University, East Carolina University, and UNC Charlotte previously offered the in-state prospect. He has also received offers from James Madison University, the University of Missouri, Virginia Tech, and William & Mary University.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Rocky Mount holds off ferocious comeback to stop #9 Northern Nash's perfect season

Rocky Mount, N.C. — One heck of a regular season finale went down in Rocky Mount on Friday night. Northern Nash High School's boys basketball team entered its game against rival Rocky Mount High School with a perfect 23-0 record on the season and ranked as the No. 9 team in the HSOT Top 25 statewide rankings. The Gryphons put the Knights' hopes for an undefeated season to bed with a thrilling 72-69 victory.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
nsjonline.com

UNC Chapel Hill hit with multiple civil rights complaints

RALEIGH — In January, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNCCH) was hit with multiple complaints alleging certain programs were violating parts of the U.S. Civil Rights Act such as Title IV. The complaints were filed by the watchdog group Do No Harm (DNH). DNH describes itself...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
