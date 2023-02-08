Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHolly Springs, NC
Six North Carolina policemen are now on probationary status after a man passed away while being held by the police.GodwinRaleigh, NC
Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respondThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Shaw University rezoning request draws oppositionThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: Sears Farm Road ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
Refs rob Jon Scheyer of signature win at Virginia
Duke basketball could have made more winning plays to give first-year head coach Jon Scheyer a signature victory on the road against the No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers (19-4, 11-3 ACC) on Saturday. After all, the team went almost eight minutes without a field goal late in the second half of the battle ...
Virginia Basketball vs. Duke Game Preview, Score Prediction
Tony Bennett faces Jon Scheyer for the first time when the Cavaliers host the Blue Devils on Saturday in Charlottesville
Brownlow: NC State, Duke and UNC all seek to avoid two losses in a row as crunch time hits
Now or never. Do or die. Must win. Season on the brink. Whatever cliche you want to use, it applies to all three Triangle teams in some way this weekend as all three face pivotal (there's another one!) matchups that could determine their season-long fate. NC State won't be in or out of the NCAA Tournament by virtue of what happens this weekend in Chestnut Hill, but if NC State wants to prove that this team is different, it won't lose a game like this. But many a dream has died an inexplicable death on the quiet floor of Conte Forum as a blowout on paper suddenly turns into a horrible loss.
UNC Basketball: Analyst believes Dontrez Styles needs expanded role
Jamie Shaw of On3 has tabbed current UNC basketball player Dontrez Styles as a player who might benefit from a more expanded role. One of the interesting storylines surrounding the UNC basketball program this season has been the usage (or lack of) of sophomore Dontrez Styles. The Kinston, North Carolina...
Wright's 25 help North Carolina Central down Morgan State
DURHAM, N.C. — Justin Wright's 25 points helped North Carolina Central defeat Morgan State 83-63 on Saturday night. Wright added 11 rebounds for the Eagles (11-11, 4-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Brendan Medley-Bacon scored 17 points and added eight rebounds and six blocks. Kris Monroe recorded 14 points. Lewis Djonkam...
College basketball bracketology: Kentucky, UNC on thin ice in Joe Lunardi's 2023 NCAA Tournament projection
North Carolina was the No. 1 team in the country in the first AP Top 25 poll. Kentucky opened the season as KenPom's top-rated club. Joe Lunardi updated his 2023 NCAA Tournament projections, and both Kentucky and UNC are on thin ice with the Big Dance right around the corner.
NC high school football state records: Most rushing touchdowns (career)
Below is information about the individual record for most rushing touchdowns in a career by an individual in N.C. High School Athletic Association state history. Individual Record: Most Rushing Touchdowns (Career) | NCHSAA. 1. T.A. McLendon (Albemarle) - 170 (1998-2001) 2. Kevin Parks (West Rowan) - 158 (2006-2009) 3. Elijah...
Blue Devils remain alive for former No. 1 recruit
There hasn't been much chatter recently surrounding Duke basketball's pursuit of Overtime Elite (Ga.) small forward Naas Cunningham. Even so, the 6-foot-7, 180-pound five-star, who sat No. 1 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite as recently as August but has since slid to No. 5, included the Blue Devils ...
Girls Basketball: Hillside fends off Chapel Hill, 49-44
Chapel Hill, N.C. — The Hillside Hornets traveled to Chapel hill for their final conference matchup of the season and won 49-44. The Hornets defeated the Tigers on Jan.18 with a score of 64-45. The end-of-season, high-stakes atmosphere was present for the girls' matchup tonight. The leader in scoring...
Panarin's 4-goal night helps Rangers stop Hurricanes' streak
RALEIGH, N.C. — Artemi Panarin tied the game, scored the go-ahead goal and then found the net twice more to overshadow a strong win by the New York Rangers with a dazzling individual performance Saturday night. Ever have a game like this?. “When I was a kid, yeah —...
NC State joins several in-state schools in offering Christ School junior Khalil Conley
Asheville, N.C. — North Carolina State University has made a verbal scholarship offer to Christ School junior football player Khalil Conley. The University of North Carolina, Duke University, Wake Forest University, East Carolina University, and UNC Charlotte previously offered the in-state prospect. He has also received offers from James Madison University, the University of Missouri, Virginia Tech, and William & Mary University.
Rocky Mount holds off ferocious comeback to stop #9 Northern Nash's perfect season
Rocky Mount, N.C. — One heck of a regular season finale went down in Rocky Mount on Friday night. Northern Nash High School's boys basketball team entered its game against rival Rocky Mount High School with a perfect 23-0 record on the season and ranked as the No. 9 team in the HSOT Top 25 statewide rankings. The Gryphons put the Knights' hopes for an undefeated season to bed with a thrilling 72-69 victory.
Where are hot dogs the hottest in North Carolina? Sample a few bites.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – In honor of Super Bowl week, sink your teeth into this: Greensboro ranks second nationally in per-capita consumption of hot dogs. And take a second bite: The only city to rank higher was Raleigh/Durham (so do we infer that High Point was part of the figures for Greensboro?). Those figures were […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing store in Raleigh, four others across NC
Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of the 149 stores it’s closing, including one in Raleigh and four others across the state. 1463 University Drive in Burlington, North Carolina. 401 Cox Road in Gastonia, North Carolina. 3160 Evans Street in Greenville, North Carolina. 1835 Catawba Valley Blvd....
Cary’s Umstead Hotel & Spa slips in best NC rankings after holding #1 spot for 5 years
There is a new hotel on top of the list of best hotels in North Carolina—and this time, it's not one from the Triangle.
North Carolina city has one of the nation’s highest rates of new foreclosures
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Real estate foreclosure filings are continuing to rise, and one city in North Carolina has among the highest rates in the country. A reported to be released Friday by ATTOM, which describes itself as a leading collector of data associated with real estate sales, finds that there were 31,557 foreclosure actions […]
UNC Chapel Hill hit with multiple civil rights complaints
RALEIGH — In January, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNCCH) was hit with multiple complaints alleging certain programs were violating parts of the U.S. Civil Rights Act such as Title IV. The complaints were filed by the watchdog group Do No Harm (DNH). DNH describes itself...
NC State grad from Turkey saves lives, mourns family deaths after 7.8 earthquake
DURHAM, N.C. — In the last week, Kemal Akoglu helped save numerous lives. He also watched helplessly as many slipped away. Akoglu is from Antakya, Turkey, an area hard hit by the earthquakes. He got his doctorate from North Carolina State University and lived in Raleigh for several years.
Tech layoffs continuing across the country affecting workers in North Carolina
Layoffs aren't just limited to the technology sector, either, as layoffs have hit been announced at the Fayetteville Observer, as the publication will shutter its production plant and lay off 56 workers, WRAL TechWire reported earlier on Friday. Layoffs aren't just limited to the technology sector, either, as layoffs have...
