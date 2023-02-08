Read full article on original website
WMAZ
Man guilty after he 'slaughtered and gutted' stepson over dirty dishes, Cobb County DA says
A 74-year-old man was found guilty on Friday of murder after "continuously" stabbing his stepson over dirty dishes in a 2015 case, according to the District Attorney's Office in Cobb County. The incident happened on August 24, 2015, when then 67-year-old Arron Edward Strong returned home from a weekend away...
3 life sentences for men convicted in Paulding triple homicide
They were each guilty of killing three people. So each killer was given three life sentences in prison, the Paulding Cou...
Man convicted for second time in 2015 fatal stabbing of stepson in Cobb
After being granted a new trial in 2020, a man was once again found guilty of murder Friday in the killing of his stepso...
WTVM
LaGrange aggravated assault suspect caught and charged
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - On the evening of Friday February 10, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to 900 block 1/2 Hill Street. Authorities arrived at the scene around 4:50pm, in reference to a person who was smashing windows out of the residence. When law enforcement arrived, they located Mercedes Vazquez, who was wielding an axe in her right hand, utilizing it to strike the front door of the residence.
Fulton detention officer faces 11 felony charges related to inmate’s assault
A Fulton County detention officer was fired and arrested Thursday on more than a dozen counts related to the assault of an inmate, officials said.
WTVM
Suspect unknown in armed robbery at a LaGrange Circle K
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Early on the morning of Saturday February 11, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to an armed robbery on Roanoke Road. Law Enforcement arrived to the 1800 block of Roanoke Road (Circle K), around 1:20am. According to authorities, an armed robbery had occurred. Officers met...
fox5atlanta.com
Three arrested in suspected gang-related drug bust, Thomaston police say
THOMASTON, Ga. - Three suspects were arrested Monday evening after a search and seizure at an apartment complex on West County Road. Thomaston Police said the search warrant was served as part of an Upson County investigation into drugs and gang-related activity believed to be taking place at Thomaston Gardens Apartments.
Newnan Times-Herald
Cold Case: Who killed Carl Smith?
At around 4 a.m. on Sept. 26, 1997, Carl Smith stumbled into a Greenville Street gas station, bleeding profusely from severe head wounds, and asked for help. He got something to drink and sat down in a booth while the clerk called police. When they arrived, Smith was able to give a brief statement – he’d been attacked by at least two men wielding sticks, he told the officer – before falling unconscious. Smith, who had suffered multiple injuries all over his body from a severe beating, passed away without ever regaining consciousness at an Atlanta hospital later that night. He died from blunt force trauma to his head.
Does your Valentine have arrest warrants? Rockdale County offering all-inclusive getaway to jail
The sheriff's made a tongue-in-cheek post offering platinum bracelets, premium lodging and glamour shots.
Panic erupts after two men exchange gunfire outside of DeKalb Walmart, police searching for suspects
Police said the two suspects never went inside the Walmart location.
2 men shot during drug deal in Buckhead, police say; suspect arrested
A suspect was apprehended after two men were shot Thursday evening during a drug deal in Buckhead, authorities said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Coweta County man gets 30 years for 2016 armed robbery of Waffle House
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Marcus Allen Daniels was sentenced to a total of 30 years to serve 25 years in prison for the 2016 armed robbery of the Waffle House in Sharpsburg. Authorities said Daniels was one of the three masked individuals who collected money from the register...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman caught on camera pulling gun on Conyers store clerk
CONYERS, Ga. - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman wanted for pulling a gun on a store clerk at a convenience store in Conyers. Surveillance cameras captured the frightening confrontation at the Corner Mart on Ebenezer Road the night of January 31. "The clerk reported the woman...
Clayton News Daily
East Point man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking, firearm offenses
ATLANTA — A Clayton County man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for drug trafficking and firearm offenses. Jamual Raheem Boyce, 40, of East Point, was convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a domestic violence misdemeanor, possession with intent to distribute meth and cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Body cam video shows police raiding apartment of ‘witch doctor’ accused of raping multiple women
Body cam video shows more than a dozen Duluth police officers - some with shields and helmets – showed up to take Hassan Shalgheen, 44, into custody.
Teen arrested less than 8 hours after fatal domestic-related shooting in Clayton
A fugitive accused of shooting a man to death in Clayton County last night was arrested by Thursday morning, authorities said.
Road rage driver mad at lumber truck waves gun at workers, ends up shooting himself
Deputies said they got a 911 call that someone had been shot on Buchanan Highway in Dallas around 7:45 a.m.
Men wanted for questioning in deadly hotel shooting: LaGrange police
LAGRANGE, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous web story. LaGrange police need help finding several men who they said might have information about a deadly shooting that happened at a LaGrange hotel. Investigators believe the men may have information "regarding the murder of Allen...
atlantanewsfirst.com
LaGrange woman arrested after breaking into home, attacking man with axe
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A LaGrange woman has been arrested after hacking down a man’s door and threatening to kill a man with an axe. Mercedes Vasquez reportedly used an axe to break down the door of a residence at 900 1/2 Hill St. Feb. 10. She then struck 66-year-old Anthony Young with the blunt end of the axe and threatened to kill him. She was only stopped by an officer who commanded Vasquez to drop the weapon. She was taken into custody without incident.
Marietta man gets 22-year prison sentence for molesting 11-year-old girl
A 40-year-old Marietta man was sentenced to more than two decades in prison after pleading guilty to multiple sex crimes, including rape, committed against an 11-year-old girl, Cobb County officials said.
