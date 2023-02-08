PHOENIX -- Sigh. Another Patriots-free Super Bowl. We’re now up to four in a row. The planet hasn’t seen four consecutive Super Bowls without the Patriots since 1997-2000. That’s what we’re trying to pin down this week. Of course, we won’t get an exact date for the team’s return to glory. But we can at least talk to smart people and figure out whether they’re on the Glory Road.

