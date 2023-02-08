Read full article on original website
Why Does Costco Only Accept One Type of Credit Card?
If you want to pay with a credit card at Costco, it'll need to be a Visa.
She bought a $100 Apple gift card from Target. After opening it, she found the barcode was whited out, making the gift card unusable.
Many people give Gift Cards as a nice and thoughtful gesture to their friends and loved ones. No one expects their gift cards to be scams. However, a woman bought a $100 apple gift card that couldn't be used because of white-out. So to avoid a lot of heartache and...
Scammers attempting to access personal information in new sneaky text methods
Scammers are coming up with new sneaky ways to get access to your personal information through text message scams. The latest uses seemingly innocent photos of a hand holding up a wine glass without any additional context. FSW student Isabela Sanguienty said, “I would just think someone had the wrong...
I’m an Idiot. Don’t Fall for the Phishing Scam I Just Fell for
Don’t be like me. Don’t be dumb. I feel like a fool. After years of occasionally writing articles about scams and fraud, I fell for a simple phishing scam on my cell phone. I gave up my debit card information to a scammer — possibly one based in the tiny European nation of Montenegro.
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
Walmart Security Cameras Can Reportedly Read Customer Cell Phone Texts
Word of this issue has been debated online for several years. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Reddit, Quora, BestLifeOnline.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com.
Why PayPal Users Need to Check Their Accounts (Right Now)
PayPal customers attacked and personal information compromised.
From ‘hi mum’ to crypto fraud: five of the latest scams to watch out for
Australians are losing millions of dollars a week to increasingly common swindles. How can you avoid them?
How cash payment app scams are swindling money
Cash App allows people to transfer money at a swfit rate; however, the Better Business Bureau warns that people have issues when they do use it.
PayPal hacker attack exposes customer names and social security numbers
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson gives PayPal users some tips on how to protect their private information following the company's account breach back in December 2022.
3 Surprising Ways Scammers Could Be Getting Your Personal Information
These tricks are more common than you think.
Phone Scammers Made Nearly $40 Billion Last Year and Their Newest Scam Uses New Technology to Mimic People’s Voices
Phone scamming has consistently been on the rise as the number of people with phones on them at all times has also increased. It's easier than ever to reach someone at any time of the day. Many people no longer answer the phone at all if they don't recognize the number calling, but for those that do it's important to know how to recognize a phone scam.
Romance scams: How to avoid becoming the victim of an online 'Sweetheart Swindle'
Americans lost nearly $1 billion to romance scams in 2021, according to the FBI, and the cyber attacks often peak around Valentine's Day. In a new study by Social Catfish, a company that verifies online identities with reverse image searches, Indiana was ranked the 24th Most "Catfished State" in America based on the latest federal data. The study found 369 victims in the state lost $8.9 million in 2021 — an average of more than $24,000 per...
How Zelle is different from Venmo, PayPal and CashApp
Zelle is owned and operated by Early Warning Services, LLC, which is co-owned by seven of the nation's big banks. The payment app launched in 2017 as competition in the peer-to-peer space began heating up with PayPal's Venmo and Block's Cash App. More than half of smartphone users in the...
Weee! grocery startup says customer data stolen in data breach
In a brief statement published this week, the company said that cybercriminals stole the name, address, email address, phone number, order number and order comments — such as where to drop off or leave orders — of customers who placed orders between July 12, 2021 and July 12, 2022.
The FTC Says Its Database Tracks Romance Scams You Should Avoid
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has just revealed the top 8 romance scams or lies put forth by scammers. These are invariably designed to get the deceived to part with their money.
The Benefits of Email: Why is Email Free?
Email is considered a dinosaur in the realm of innovation, yet it’s still one of the most widely used communication technology in the world. The internet has been around now for quite a while, and the first mass communication platform to use the internet was the electronic mail system. In its early days, email was used by academics and researchers who were interested in sharing information with one another. However, as time went on and more people gained access to the internet, email gradually became more popular and widespread.
The Latest Internet Scams and How to Avoid Them
Is payment technology convincing you to over-tip?
Technology through payment apps such as Apple Pay creates a big convenience, especially after the onset of COVID-19, but here's what to know about tipping.
Visa Rolls Out New Offers for Small Businesses
Visa has announced new offers aimed to help small and micro businesses (SMBs) accept digital payments, fine-tune their essential systems and save on the technology needed to grow and build business resilience. With Visa SavingsEdge, eligible Visa Small Business cardholders can unlock automatic savings and discounts on business-related services and goods through their card issuer, including brand-new offers from Bench Accounting and Yahoo.
