The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alisha Starr

Phone Scammers Made Nearly $40 Billion Last Year and Their Newest Scam Uses New Technology to Mimic People’s Voices

Phone scamming has consistently been on the rise as the number of people with phones on them at all times has also increased. It's easier than ever to reach someone at any time of the day. Many people no longer answer the phone at all if they don't recognize the number calling, but for those that do it's important to know how to recognize a phone scam.
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Romance scams: How to avoid becoming the victim of an online 'Sweetheart Swindle'

Americans lost nearly $1 billion to romance scams in 2021, according to the FBI, and the cyber attacks often peak around Valentine's Day. In a new study by Social Catfish, a company that verifies online identities with reverse image searches, Indiana was ranked the 24th Most "Catfished State" in America based on the latest federal data. The study found 369 victims in the state lost $8.9 million in 2021 — an average of more than $24,000 per...
INDIANA STATE
CNBC

How Zelle is different from Venmo, PayPal and CashApp

Zelle is owned and operated by Early Warning Services, LLC, which is co-owned by seven of the nation's big banks. The payment app launched in 2017 as competition in the peer-to-peer space began heating up with PayPal's Venmo and Block's Cash App. More than half of smartphone users in the...
TechCrunch

Weee! grocery startup says customer data stolen in data breach

In a brief statement published this week, the company said that cybercriminals stole the name, address, email address, phone number, order number and order comments — such as where to drop off or leave orders — of customers who placed orders between July 12, 2021 and July 12, 2022.
William Saint Val

The Benefits of Email: Why is Email Free?

Email is considered a dinosaur in the realm of innovation, yet it’s still one of the most widely used communication technology in the world. The internet has been around now for quite a while, and the first mass communication platform to use the internet was the electronic mail system. In its early days, email was used by academics and researchers who were interested in sharing information with one another. However, as time went on and more people gained access to the internet, email gradually became more popular and widespread.
ffnews.com

Visa Rolls Out New Offers for Small Businesses

Visa has announced new offers aimed to help small and micro businesses (SMBs) accept digital payments, fine-tune their essential systems and save on the technology needed to grow and build business resilience. With Visa SavingsEdge, eligible Visa Small Business cardholders can unlock automatic savings and discounts on business-related services and goods through their card issuer, including brand-new offers from Bench Accounting and Yahoo.

