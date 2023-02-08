Read full article on original website
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
sportszion.com
DT Fletcher Cox’s Girlfriend Kaycee Marchetti reacts on being ‘Hottest Eagles WAG’ ahead of Super Bowl 2023
The mega event of this year Super Bowl 2023 is on the way. Everyone is ready to enjoy the match and tickets are already sold out. In this hype, Kaycee Marchetti, Cox’s girlfriend, talked about how she felt about being chosen as a special icon for the Super Bowl in 2023.
NBC Philadelphia
Robbie Gould Joins 49ers' Whining About Eagles With Awful Jalen Hurts Take
Another 49ers player has a boneheaded Eagles opinion originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. We should've known it would go this way when they threw a tantrum on the field in the waning moments of the NFC Championship Game, but the San Francisco 49ers just can't stop crying about their loss to the Eagles.
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Nick Wright Says the Chiefs Are Going to 'Kill' the Eagles in Super Bowl 57
Watch Nick Wright join The Herd with Colin Cowherd to drop his official pick for Super Bowl 57.
Chiefs fan just ruined their Super Bowl chances by messing with Rocky
The Kansas City Chiefs may have already lost Super Bowl LVII because one of their fans decided to mess with the Rocky statue in Philadelphia. Travis Kelce warned fans of the Kansas City Chiefs not to even think about messing with the Rocky statue in Philadelphia ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
prosportsextra.com
The 49ers Need Cheese For Their Whine
The Philadelphia Eagles routed the the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship game. The Eagles knocked rookie QB Brock Purdy out with a arm injury, and then knocked out his replacement with a concussion. Purdy returned to the game and was unable to throw the football. The Eagles...
Charles Barkley reveals massive Super Bowl 57 bet on Eagles vs. Chiefs
Charles Barkley thinks the Philadelphia Eagles will beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57, and he’s ready to put his money on it. The NBA icon revealed as much in his recent appearance on The Steam Room, sharing his support for the Eagles while also detailing his plans for the Super Bowl. Chuck said he thinks he’s pulling an all-nighter after the Super Bowl–maybe because he expects to celebrate his win?
atozsports.com
Eagles all set for Super Bowl after Friday’s news
The Philadelphia Eagles have all their birds in a row before the Super bowl. Yes, it was corny, I know. They are now ready, as good news came back on Friday. This week has been full of some crazy stuff, including media and out-of-wack schedules, but it hasn’t affected the Eagles much so far.
WATCH: NFL Analyst Chris Simms Falls Off Stage After Doing TV Hit
NFL analyst Chris Simms might need some help with his stage exits. The former quarterback took quite a tumble after doing a television spot during Super Bowl week. Simms, who’s become notorious for his bad takes over the years, had just completed a media spot previewing Sunday’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. When he tried leaving the stage, he missed a step.
What makes Jalen Hurts tick? We asked his mother
HOUSTON — On Sunday, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will try to become the fourth starting QB younger than 25 years old to win a Super Bowl. The Eagles went 16-1 when the 24-year-old Hurts started, losing two games when he was sidelined by an injured shoulder late in the season.
Former Eagles All-Pro’s fate rests with jury
Former Philadelphia Eagles captain Chris Maragos made the most of his NFL career, going from undrafted free agent to All-Pro special teams player. He might have done even more as a player, too, if not for a career-ending knee injury in 2017. That injury is at the heart of a highly publicized lawsuit in which Read more... The post Former Eagles All-Pro’s fate rests with jury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Camera man boldly wears Chiefs hat while covering Sixers game at Wells Fargo Center
A camera man was spotted wearing a Chiefs hat while covering Friday night’s Knicks/Sixers game at Wells Fargo Center. The Chiefs face the Eagles Sunday in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Eagles fans: Happy with Nick Sirianni? Well, then, thank this guy for telling Howie Roseman to hire him
Yeah, that first press conference was a disaster. And when the Eagles stumbled out of the gate last season in Nick Sirianni’s debut, the doubters wondered: What have we done? After all, before they let Carson Wentz run him out of town, the previous guy delivered a championship and was memorialized with a statue.
Jonathan Gannon creates pressure with Okie fronts to drive the Eagles defense
The Eagles are back in the Super bowl for the second time in six years in large part thanks to The post Jonathan Gannon creates pressure with Okie fronts to drive the Eagles defense appeared first on Weekly Spiral.
