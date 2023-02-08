ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
prosportsextra.com

The 49ers Need Cheese For Their Whine

The Philadelphia Eagles routed the the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship game. The Eagles knocked rookie QB Brock Purdy out with a arm injury, and then knocked out his replacement with a concussion. Purdy returned to the game and was unable to throw the football. The Eagles...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley reveals massive Super Bowl 57 bet on Eagles vs. Chiefs

Charles Barkley thinks the Philadelphia Eagles will beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57, and he’s ready to put his money on it. The NBA icon revealed as much in his recent appearance on The Steam Room, sharing his support for the Eagles while also detailing his plans for the Super Bowl. Chuck said he thinks he’s pulling an all-nighter after the Super Bowl–maybe because he expects to celebrate his win?
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Eagles all set for Super Bowl after Friday’s news

The Philadelphia Eagles have all their birds in a row before the Super bowl. Yes, it was corny, I know. They are now ready, as good news came back on Friday. This week has been full of some crazy stuff, including media and out-of-wack schedules, but it hasn’t affected the Eagles much so far.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

WATCH: NFL Analyst Chris Simms Falls Off Stage After Doing TV Hit

NFL analyst Chris Simms might need some help with his stage exits. The former quarterback took quite a tumble after doing a television spot during Super Bowl week. Simms, who’s become notorious for his bad takes over the years, had just completed a media spot previewing Sunday’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. When he tried leaving the stage, he missed a step.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KHOU

What makes Jalen Hurts tick? We asked his mother

HOUSTON — On Sunday, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will try to become the fourth starting QB younger than 25 years old to win a Super Bowl. The Eagles went 16-1 when the 24-year-old Hurts started, losing two games when he was sidelined by an injured shoulder late in the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

Former Eagles All-Pro’s fate rests with jury

Former Philadelphia Eagles captain Chris Maragos made the most of his NFL career, going from undrafted free agent to All-Pro special teams player. He might have done even more as a player, too, if not for a career-ending knee injury in 2017. That injury is at the heart of a highly publicized lawsuit in which Read more... The post Former Eagles All-Pro’s fate rests with jury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

