City of Green Bay responds to 'secret recording' accusationsJM McBrideGreen Bay, WI
Man Finds Girlfriend Having Sex With Her Friend, Kills Both WomenWilliamGreen Bay, WI
Opinion: Green Bay has had some Great, but not Always Likeable QuarterbacksLarry E LambertGreen Bay, WI
Rob's Import Repair Relocates to Appleton, WI for Better Customer ServiceJot BeatAppleton, WI
Matt Miller Mock Draft Projects Packers to Draft 2 High-IQ PlayersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Report: Brett Favre Is Suing 2 Former NFL Stars
Brett Favre is reportedly suing Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee and Mississippi auditor Shad White, Alex Raskin of Daily Mail writes this Thursday. The lawsuit brought forth against Sharpe and McAfee stems from what a Favre-spokesperson is calling "baseless defamatory allegations." According ...
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Randi Shares a Sweet Throwback Photo Ahead of the Super Bowl: 'Blessed'
The Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback's mom Randi Mahomes is getting emotional as her son makes his second Super Bowl appearance in three years on Sunday Patrick Mahomes' mom could not be more excited to cheer her son on at another Super Bowl. In an Instagram post Thursday, Randi Mahomes said that she's "blessed" to be able to watch him take that hallowed field again this Sunday as Patrick and the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles. And she celebrated the moment with a sweet throwback picture of...
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews, Patrick Mahomes Photo
Chiefs fans should be on the lookout for a one-on-one interview featuring Erin Andrews and Patrick Mahomes this weekend. On Wednesday, Andrews shared a photo of her next to Mahomes on Instagram along with the caption: "Days like this NEVER get old!" Andrews and Mahomes posed for a ...
4 Vikings Got Richer on Thursday
The NFL no longer narrowly focuses solely on 1st-Round draftees as players with sliding payscales during the duration of their rookie contracts. Three years ago, the NFL powers that be and NFLPA established conditions for non-1st-Rounders who outperform contracts and awards them accordingly. It’s a neat little system that promotes equity, fairness, and production.
Look: Photo Of Tom Brady's Son With Julian Edelman Is Going Viral
While Tom Brady enjoys retirement after a top-tier career, his son, Jack Brady, enjoys life at the top, literally. Tom Brady, his former New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman and Jack Brady got creative while spending time together recently. Tom Brady captured a photo of Edelman and Jack ...
Tom Brady responds to Rob Gronkowski's suggestion that he date Sally Field
Rob Gronkowski proposed that Tom Brady consider dating his "80 For Brady" co-star Sally Field after noting the pair's chemistry during a scene in the upcoming comedy.
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Ex Bridget Moynahan and Son Jack Amid Retirement Announcement
Proud of his family. Tom Brady shared a rare photo of his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan and their 15-year-old son, Jack, after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The athlete, 45, posted a series of pictures of his family and friends via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 1, after announcing his retirement in an emotional […]
Sporting News
Erin Andrews net worth & salary: How much money does Fox sideline reporter make in 2023?
If a big game is happening on Fox, it's almost a guarantee Erin Andrews is going to be present and roaming the sidelines. Super Bowl 57 will be no exception, with Andrews and Tom Rinaldi providing on-field commentary for Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen. Andrews will be working her fourth...
J.J. Watt joins Steeler Nation after retirement
Now that J.J. Watt has wrapped up a Hall of Fame career where he played for the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals he can finally be himself. Watt can finally admit he’s a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Watt was on the Pardon My Take podcast in his first interview...
Report: NFL Players 'Applauded' When Coach Was Fired
Towards the end of the 2022 regular season, the Broncos fired offensive line coach Butch Barry. Apparently, the locker room in Denver approved of that move. According to a report from Orlando Alzugaray, players on the Broncos legitimately applauded when they found out that Barry was ...
NFL world reacts to insane Russell Wilson news
This year, the NFL rolled out a new format to the Pro Bowl, featuring a weeklong skills competition and a flag football game in place of the traditional game that’s been played previously. The move was rather unpopular among fans and certainly didn’t draw high ratings. And it sounds like one NFL star is to Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Russell Wilson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
All the Former Vikings in the Super Bowl
Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday evening between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona. The Eagles are favored by 1.5. If one Minnesota Vikings “curse” lives on, the Eagles will win the chip. In the last five seasons, every team that won the Super Bowl beat the Vikings along the way. And you probably remember the Vikings Week 2 showdown in Philadelphia.
Eagles Star Jalen Hurts Was Spotted With A Girlfriend & Fans Are Crying Over Bry Burrows
After months of wondering if Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was single, fans finally got their answer when he was recently spotted with his longtime "on-again-off-again" girlfriend, Bryonna Burrows. The GF, who has long kept a quiet life on social media, made quite a public appearance alongside the NFL star...
Sean Payton Says Terry Bradshaw's Claim Is Not True
Terry Bradshaw said earlier this week that Sean Payton avoided the Arizona Cardinals because he didn't want to coach Kyler Murray. The new Denver Broncos head coach denied his former FOX colleague's claim when speaking to Kay Adams on Thursday. "I like Kyler Murray," Payton said. "My son is his ...
Kirk Cousins Broke the Internet
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins dusted off his “Kirko Chainz” persona on Thursday night, breaking into a tune in front of the NFL’s Honor Ceremony capacity crowd — and live national audience. Cousins shared the stage with show host and singer Kelly Clarkson, and the rest...
Look: Pat McAfee Reacts To Getting Sued By Brett Favre
Media personality and former NFL kicker Pat McAfee is currently being sued by Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. McAfee, along with fellow media member Shannon Sharpe and Mississippi Auditor Shad White, are reportedly being sued by Favre for "defamatory allegations" regarding the former star's ...
Robbie Gould does not want to kick for the Bears
Robbie Gould admitted he'll likely be heading to free agency this offseason, despite his interest in returning to the San Francisco 49ers, where he's played the last six years. "Obviously, I would love to go back there," Gould said to The 33rd Team. "There's a lot of guys that are...
The ESPN Recommendation on Kirk Cousins’ Future with the Vikings
The 2022 Minnesota Vikings partnered quarterback Kirk Cousins with an offense-first skipper who was Cousins’ quarterback coach five years ago, won 13 games with the pairing, allowed Cousins to tie an NFL single-season record of eight game-winning drives, and won the NFC North for the first time since 2017.
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
How Detroit Lions can land Jalen Carter in 2023 NFL Draft
When the Detroit Lions got off to a 1-6 start to the 2022 season, they were on track to land one of the top two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. At that point, there was talk about them landing DT Jalen Carter out of Georgia, who is exactly who they need. But, as we know, they ended up winning eight of their final 10 games to finish with a 9-8 overall record, which, in turn, earned them the No. 18 overall pick in the upcoming draft. That being said, Detroit will also have the No. 6 overall pick (via Los Angeles Rams) in the opening round, so they still have a shot to land a top player, including Carter, if a few trades go down.
