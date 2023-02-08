When the Detroit Lions got off to a 1-6 start to the 2022 season, they were on track to land one of the top two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. At that point, there was talk about them landing DT Jalen Carter out of Georgia, who is exactly who they need. But, as we know, they ended up winning eight of their final 10 games to finish with a 9-8 overall record, which, in turn, earned them the No. 18 overall pick in the upcoming draft. That being said, Detroit will also have the No. 6 overall pick (via Los Angeles Rams) in the opening round, so they still have a shot to land a top player, including Carter, if a few trades go down.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO