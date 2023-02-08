ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Community Impact Austin

After winter storm, council calls for Austin Energy tree trimming audit, emergency shelter improvements

Austin City Council voted for several items related to emergency management and recovery from the recent ice storm Feb. 9. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin officials approved several measures aimed at disaster relief and future preparedness Feb. 9 in City Council's first regular meeting since Winter Storm Mara brought heavy icing and widespread power outages to Central Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
January 2023 transportation updates

Communities in Hays County and the Austin metro as a whole saw some headway in increasing connectivity throughout the region in 2022 with big projects, such as the completion of Hopkins Street improvements in San Marcos as well as widening and adding lanes to I-35, according to the city of San Marcos and Texas Department of Transportation officials.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
kut.org

Austin will reevaluate its program to shelter people in extreme weather. Again.

Austin City Council passed a resolution Thursday to better shelter people in extreme weather and potentially expand the program. The unanimous approval came after a week of criticism from residents and council members of the city's handling of power outages that stretched into a week for tens of thousands of customers. Some of the city's emergency shelters lost power and even turned people away.
AUSTIN, TX
Buda City Council to vote on extending local disaster declaration Feb. 7

Buda City Council meets at City Hall, located at 405 E. Loop St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Buda City Council is set to vote on extending the local state of disaster proclamation Feb. 7 that was signed by Mayor Lee Urbanovsky Feb. 6 following days of freezing rain, ice and subsequent damage to the region. Disaster declarations are valid for seven days; the Feb. 6 declaration is set to expire Feb. 13. Through council action, however, the Buda declaration may be extended for 30 days, according to agenda documents.
BUDA, TX
fox7austin.com

State chainsaw team back to work in Austin after being released

AUSTIN, Texas - A chainsaw strike team continued to work on several fallen trees in South Austin, just one of many assignments for the day. "The mission is still making sure that we have access to roadways, sidewalks and fire hydrants and locating other potential hazards, issues along electrical lines, things like that. So getting in, most of our roads are cleared, but we still have some spots where we need to get further access and make sure that we've got two lanes of travel, things like that," said Karl Flocke with the Texas A&M Forest Service.
AUSTIN, TX
San Marcos approves to repeal meet and confer agreement with police union; must renegotiate by June 7

Local activist group Mano Amiga and community members gathered outside San Marcos City Hall prior to the council meeting Feb. 7. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) In a 4-3 vote Feb. 7, the San Marcos City Council approved a resolution to repeal the city's meet and confer agreement with the San Marcos Police Officers' Association; Mayor Jane Hughson and Council Members Matthew Mendoza and Mark Gleason were the dissenting votes.
SAN MARCOS, TX
