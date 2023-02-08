Read full article on original website
After winter storm, council calls for Austin Energy tree trimming audit, emergency shelter improvements
Austin City Council voted for several items related to emergency management and recovery from the recent ice storm Feb. 9. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin officials approved several measures aimed at disaster relief and future preparedness Feb. 9 in City Council's first regular meeting since Winter Storm Mara brought heavy icing and widespread power outages to Central Texas.
Austin City Council members push to cut ties with City Manager Spencer Cronk
Austin City Council members are weighing City Manager Spencer Cronk's employment. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) A majority of Austin City Council members are pushing to cut ties with City Manager Spencer Cronk following a closed executive session in which officials evaluated his employment, City Hall sources confirmed Feb. 10. Council’s regular...
kut.org
Behind closed doors, council members decide Austin city manager has to go, sources say
Austin’s chief executive, Spencer Cronk, will either resign or be fired, according to three council members who relayed parts of a private meeting about his employment to KUT. A change in leadership could happen as early as next week. The council members, who spoke on the condition of not...
Travis County: Ice storm recovery to cost $29M
The county has now estimated the price tag for that damage will be roughly $29 million.
fox7austin.com
Austin City Council discusses 'terms and conditions' of City Manager Spencer Cronk's job
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin City Council had a busy agenda Thursday. They discussed the terms and conditions of City Manager Spencer Cronk's job in the aftermath of last week's ice storm. This happened in executive session behind closed doors. A decision is not expected Thursday. Dozens of public commenters expressed...
Round Rock City Council calls for May 6 elections for bond, council seats
The Round Rock City Council during a Feb. 9 meeting called the largest bond election in the city's history as well as an election to decide two council seats and the city's next mayor. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock City Council during a Feb. 9 meeting called the largest...
Austin City Council delays final police contract decision; police oversight election set
City and police leaders including Austin Police Association President Thomas Villarreal, center, gathered Feb. 9 to announce a tentative four-year police contract agreement. City Council went on to consider that plan against a one-year alternative. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin officials postponed a vote on the fate of a new labor...
Austin City Council pass winter storm ordinances aimed to help residents
AUSTIN, Texas — It was a busy day for Austin City Council after they approved several ordinances aimed at helping residents impacted by the winter storm that came through Central Texas last week. The Development Services Department stated that two ordinances will go into effect from Feb. 9 through...
Travis County approves $3M contract for 200 shelters in Southeast Austin
Esperanza Community is a transitional shelter complex in Southeast Austin for people experiencing homelessness. (Courtesy The Other Ones Foundation) Travis County commissioners approved a $3 million supportive housing contract with The Other Ones Foundation at a Feb. 7 voting session. The contract provides funding for TOOF and people living on-site...
January 2023 transportation updates
Communities in Hays County and the Austin metro as a whole saw some headway in increasing connectivity throughout the region in 2022 with big projects, such as the completion of Hopkins Street improvements in San Marcos as well as widening and adding lanes to I-35, according to the city of San Marcos and Texas Department of Transportation officials.
Dueling Austin police oversight measures set to appear on May ballot
Either proposal would change the city's police oversight system. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) A petition supporting a new police oversight proposal, mirroring a separate one forwarded in 2022, was validated by Austin's city clerk Feb. 3, clearing the way for a May election with competing police monitoring measures on the ballot.
Developers in New Braunfels to pay more for new road, water and electric infrastructure
With population growth and development reaching an unprecedented amount in recent years, the city of New Braunfels and New Braunfels Utilities have looked toward ways to keep up with capital improvement projects made necessary by the increased use of local roads and utilities. In 2020, 66.8% of the developable land...
Leander City Council approves $197,054 in police department upgrades
The two purchases were made to provide necessary upgrades to the Leander Police Department. (Courtesy City of Leander) Leander City Council approved two purchases totaling $197,054 for Leander Police Department upgrades at its Feb. 2 meeting. The first purchase—in the amount of $141,428—included 42 Protech Assault VP Shield Level III...
Leander ISD approves employee pay for missed school days
Leander ISD estimates it will cost $90,000 to remove all of the tree limbs from its campuses after a recent winter ice storm. (Courtesy Leander ISD) The Leander ISD board of trustees approved employee compensation for days missed due to the winter storm that swept through Texas on Jan. 31-Feb. 2.
kut.org
Austin will reevaluate its program to shelter people in extreme weather. Again.
Austin City Council passed a resolution Thursday to better shelter people in extreme weather and potentially expand the program. The unanimous approval came after a week of criticism from residents and council members of the city's handling of power outages that stretched into a week for tens of thousands of customers. Some of the city's emergency shelters lost power and even turned people away.
Round Rock, Austin ISDs expected to pay teachers for winter storm school closures
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Now that last week's ice storm has come and gone, Central Texas school districts are looking to make sure teachers will still get paid for the days that the storm canceled class. Round Rock ISD's Board of Trustees is expected to adopt an emergency resolution...
Buda City Council to vote on extending local disaster declaration Feb. 7
Buda City Council meets at City Hall, located at 405 E. Loop St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Buda City Council is set to vote on extending the local state of disaster proclamation Feb. 7 that was signed by Mayor Lee Urbanovsky Feb. 6 following days of freezing rain, ice and subsequent damage to the region. Disaster declarations are valid for seven days; the Feb. 6 declaration is set to expire Feb. 13. Through council action, however, the Buda declaration may be extended for 30 days, according to agenda documents.
fox7austin.com
Activists work to pass the Crown Act in Pflugerville
Crown stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. The City of Austin recently passed a similar legislation.
fox7austin.com
State chainsaw team back to work in Austin after being released
AUSTIN, Texas - A chainsaw strike team continued to work on several fallen trees in South Austin, just one of many assignments for the day. "The mission is still making sure that we have access to roadways, sidewalks and fire hydrants and locating other potential hazards, issues along electrical lines, things like that. So getting in, most of our roads are cleared, but we still have some spots where we need to get further access and make sure that we've got two lanes of travel, things like that," said Karl Flocke with the Texas A&M Forest Service.
San Marcos approves to repeal meet and confer agreement with police union; must renegotiate by June 7
Local activist group Mano Amiga and community members gathered outside San Marcos City Hall prior to the council meeting Feb. 7. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) In a 4-3 vote Feb. 7, the San Marcos City Council approved a resolution to repeal the city's meet and confer agreement with the San Marcos Police Officers' Association; Mayor Jane Hughson and Council Members Matthew Mendoza and Mark Gleason were the dissenting votes.
