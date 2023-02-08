ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

January 2023 transportation updates

Communities in Hays County and the Austin metro as a whole saw some headway in increasing connectivity throughout the region in 2022 with big projects, such as the completion of Hopkins Street improvements in San Marcos as well as widening and adding lanes to I-35, according to the city of San Marcos and Texas Department of Transportation officials.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Williamson County Commissioners Court extends disaster declaration

The Williamson County Commissioners Court voted Feb. 7 to extend the disaster declaration for the county. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) The Williamson County Commissioners voted to extend the disaster declaration for the area an extra 30 days Feb. 7, after the winter storm that swept through Central Texas Jan. 31-Feb. 2 left residents with downed tree limbs, damaged homes and roads covered in debris.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Travis County November bond election for road, park improvement

Travis County November bond election for road, park improvement. In 2023, voters in Travis County can expect a November bond election that would go toward improving roads, parks and other facilities. The specific projects and cost estimate for the bond will be determined by a 15-member court-appointed Bond Advisory Committee, which will meet weekly to determine the county’s most critical needs.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
kut.org

What to know about Williamson County's winter storm recovery efforts

It's been more than a week since the winter storm hit Central Texas, but local officials and residents in Williamson County are still dealing with the aftermath. "I was born in Williamson County, and in my 58 years of being here and living here, I’ve never seen more storm damage," Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell told KUT. "The damage to trees is the most significant I’ve seen in my lifetime."
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Disaster declaration extended to May for Lakeway

Lakeway leaders extended the city's emergency declaration through May 3. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) The city of Lakeway issued a disaster declaration through midnight May 3 to allow Lakeway residents time to file damage claims and for the city to receive outside help from the city of Austin and Travis County, Lakeway Mayor Thomas Kilgore said.
LAKEWAY, TX
Austin, TX
