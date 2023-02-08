Read full article on original website
Related
January 2023 transportation updates
Communities in Hays County and the Austin metro as a whole saw some headway in increasing connectivity throughout the region in 2022 with big projects, such as the completion of Hopkins Street improvements in San Marcos as well as widening and adding lanes to I-35, according to the city of San Marcos and Texas Department of Transportation officials.
kut.org
Behind closed doors, council members decide Austin city manager has to go, sources say
Austin’s chief executive, Spencer Cronk, will either resign or be fired, according to three council members who relayed parts of a private meeting about his employment to KUT. A change in leadership could happen as early as next week. The council members, who spoke on the condition of not...
Williamson County Commissioners Court extends disaster declaration
The Williamson County Commissioners Court voted Feb. 7 to extend the disaster declaration for the county. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) The Williamson County Commissioners voted to extend the disaster declaration for the area an extra 30 days Feb. 7, after the winter storm that swept through Central Texas Jan. 31-Feb. 2 left residents with downed tree limbs, damaged homes and roads covered in debris.
Travis County approves $3M contract for 200 shelters in Southeast Austin
Esperanza Community is a transitional shelter complex in Southeast Austin for people experiencing homelessness. (Courtesy The Other Ones Foundation) Travis County commissioners approved a $3 million supportive housing contract with The Other Ones Foundation at a Feb. 7 voting session. The contract provides funding for TOOF and people living on-site...
Austin Energy: Power restored following historic ice storm
Austin Energy said Saturday that it has restored power to 99.9% of its customers following the ice storm.
Austin City Council members push to cut ties with City Manager Spencer Cronk
Austin City Council members are weighing City Manager Spencer Cronk's employment. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) A majority of Austin City Council members are pushing to cut ties with City Manager Spencer Cronk following a closed executive session in which officials evaluated his employment, City Hall sources confirmed Feb. 10. Council’s regular...
Travis County November bond election for road, park improvement
Travis County November bond election for road, park improvement. In 2023, voters in Travis County can expect a November bond election that would go toward improving roads, parks and other facilities. The specific projects and cost estimate for the bond will be determined by a 15-member court-appointed Bond Advisory Committee, which will meet weekly to determine the county’s most critical needs.
300-job knife factory, HQ project dies in Leander
An economic development project that had been billed as a milestone for a Williamson County suburb has fizzled out.
New contract for Heritage Trail West awarded to Patin Construction by Round Rock officials
Heritage Trail West is one step closer to completion, following actions of city officials Feb. 9. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Heritage Trail West is one step closer to completion, following actions of city officials Feb. 9. A $19.5 million contract for construction of the remainder of the project, partially funded by...
Round Rock City Council calls for May 6 elections for bond, council seats
The Round Rock City Council during a Feb. 9 meeting called the largest bond election in the city's history as well as an election to decide two council seats and the city's next mayor. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock City Council during a Feb. 9 meeting called the largest...
kut.org
What to know about Williamson County's winter storm recovery efforts
It's been more than a week since the winter storm hit Central Texas, but local officials and residents in Williamson County are still dealing with the aftermath. "I was born in Williamson County, and in my 58 years of being here and living here, I’ve never seen more storm damage," Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell told KUT. "The damage to trees is the most significant I’ve seen in my lifetime."
City Council probes Austin's disaster response as recovery continues
Austin Energy officials appeared before City Council on Feb. 7 for a briefing on winter weather preparations and response efforts. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct Austin Resource Recovery's estimate of debris left by the storm. Amid ongoing recovery and cleanup efforts from last...
DSISD to address growth with second bond attempt in May
Dripping Springs ISD officials are planning a bond for May with a focus on handling the district’s growth after the November initiative narrowly failed, Dripping Springs ISD Superintendent Holly Morris-Kuentz said on Dec. 12. The November bond consisted of three propositions totaling $481.13 million to construct another elementary school...
Branch disposal fee reduced in Williamson County after ice storm
The cost to dump a pickup truckload of brush and limbs at the Williamson County Landfill in Hutto has been reduced to $10 a load after last week’s ice storm.
First Sabey Data Centers building completion expected in December
The first of two Sabey Data Centers buildings planned to occupy just under 40 acres near SH 45 is expected to be complete this December. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The first of two Sabey Data Centers buildings planned to occupy just under 40 acres near SH 45 is expected to be complete this December.
Dueling Austin police oversight measures set to appear on May ballot
Either proposal would change the city's police oversight system. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) A petition supporting a new police oversight proposal, mirroring a separate one forwarded in 2022, was validated by Austin's city clerk Feb. 3, clearing the way for a May election with competing police monitoring measures on the ballot.
Leander City Council approves $197,054 in police department upgrades
The two purchases were made to provide necessary upgrades to the Leander Police Department. (Courtesy City of Leander) Leander City Council approved two purchases totaling $197,054 for Leander Police Department upgrades at its Feb. 2 meeting. The first purchase—in the amount of $141,428—included 42 Protech Assault VP Shield Level III...
Two vehicle crash in Williamson County leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A crash on Farm-to-Market 14314 in Williamson County has left one person dead and two injured on Thursday. In a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), troopers were sent out to the scene of a crash on Feb. 9 located on FM 14314 where two vehicles crashed into one another.
Disaster declaration extended to May for Lakeway
Lakeway leaders extended the city's emergency declaration through May 3. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) The city of Lakeway issued a disaster declaration through midnight May 3 to allow Lakeway residents time to file damage claims and for the city to receive outside help from the city of Austin and Travis County, Lakeway Mayor Thomas Kilgore said.
Texas communities receive $73M to improve local roads, curb traffic fatalities
Nearly 43,000 people died in traffic crashes across the U.S. in 2021. The Safe Streets and Roads for All program aims to prevent traffic fatalities by improving roadway safety. (Courtesy U.S. Department of Transportation) The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $72.7 million to 28 cities, counties, tribes and planning organizations...
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0