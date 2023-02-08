Read full article on original website
‘The whole state will benefit’: NC county’s court staff working through weekend to ready for $85 million system overhaul
As Johnston County Clerk of Court Michelle Ball puts it: "out with paper and in with electronics."
Ex-N. Carolina legislator Murry running for attorney general
RALEIGH, N.C. — A local prosecutor, pharmacist and former state legislator announced on Friday he will run for North Carolina attorney general next year. Republican Tom Murry of Wake County said he'll seek to succeed Democratic AG Josh Stein, who announced last month he's running for governor. Murry served...
Triad pastor calls for other protestors to be acquitted of charges in March to Polls event
GRAHAM, N.C. — A Triad pastor and activist was acquitted of all charges after a protest in Graham. Following a five-day jury trial, he was acquitted of all charges. Now, Drumwright is pushing for the same outcome for another protestor who was also arrested that day. He spoke on the matter Thursday in Alamance County.
WRAL
WRAL Investigates what happened during December 2022 power outages in North Carolina
On Dec. 3, 2022, someone shot up two substations in Moore County, cutting power to about 45,000 homes and businesses for days. Three weeks later, on Christmas Eve, the temperatures dipped to around 10 degrees. With concerns about demand out pacing generation, Duke instituted rolling blackouts, leaving more than 500,000 customers in the cold.
rhinotimes.com
Jon Hardister’s New Bill Explodes School Board Vacancy Battle
Republican NC Rep. Jon Hardister has filed a bill that will ultimately allow the Guilford County Republican Party to fill the Guilford County Board of Education vacancy with the party’s choice – teacher Michael Logan – despite the Democrats on the school board voting Logan down three times.
tourcounsel.com
Four Seasons Town Centre | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Four Seasons Town Centre is a three-story shopping mall in Greensboro, North Carolina. Opened in 1974, it was the first enclosed shopping center in Greensboro. Currently it is anchored by Dillard's and JCPenney and it is the only indoor shopping mall within Greensboro's city limits; however, nearby Friendly Center, an outdoor shopping plaza, has many of the same tenants. It is managed by Brookfield Properties.
WRAL
Raleigh creates fund to offset gentrification along New Bern Ave.
The City of Raleigh is walking a fine line between growth and pricing out the people who have made its neighborhoods what they are.
Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respond
CHAPEL HILL — Last month, Chapel Hill Town Council held a public hearing to discuss proposed text changes to the town’s Land Use Management Ordinance. These changes would eliminate single-family only zoning and allow for more middle housing, like townhomes, duplexes and cottage courts, in some of the town’s 247 neighborhoods.
Where are hot dogs the hottest in North Carolina? Sample a few bites.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – In honor of Super Bowl week, sink your teeth into this: Greensboro ranks second nationally in per-capita consumption of hot dogs. And take a second bite: The only city to rank higher was Raleigh/Durham (so do we infer that High Point was part of the figures for Greensboro?). Those figures were […]
Cary’s Umstead Hotel & Spa slips in best NC rankings after holding #1 spot for 5 years
There is a new hotel on top of the list of best hotels in North Carolina—and this time, it's not one from the Triangle.
WXII 12
Family of civil rights activist who participated in country's first high school led sit-in shares story
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Feb. 11 marks the 63rd anniversary of the first civil rights sit-in led by high school students in the country, and it happened in the Piedmont Triad. On Feb. 1, 1960, four North Carolina A&T State University students sat down at a "whites-only" lunch counter in Greensboro, not knowing they’d spark civil rights movements all over the country and inspire high school students just a city over to do the exact same thing.
North Carolina city among nation’s highest rates of new foreclosures
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Real estate foreclosure filings are continuing to rise, and one city in North Carolina has among the highest rates in the country. A report to be released Friday by ATTOM, which describes itself as a leading collector of data associated with real estate sales, finds that there were 31,557 foreclosure actions […]
chapelboro.com
Carrboro: Visit From Mexican Consul General, Denouncing SB49, and More
Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, February 10th. He discussed a visit from Mexico’s Consul General, a bill from the town council denouncing SB49 and HB43, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
cbs17
16 busted in Durham multi-jurisdiction crackdown; ‘ghost gun’, cash, drugs seized
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina sheriff’s offices joined Durham County’s in an operation that resulted in 16 arrests and seizures of guns, drugs and cash. The Alamance and Orange County sheriff’s offices joined in assisting the successful completion of the latest Sheriff’s Targeted Enforcement Program. STEP began in 2019 and identified high-priority wanted subjects, as well as, areas of high crime for enhanced performance.
nsjonline.com
UNC Chapel Hill hit with multiple civil rights complaints
RALEIGH — In January, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNCCH) was hit with multiple complaints alleging certain programs were violating parts of the U.S. Civil Rights Act such as Title IV. The complaints were filed by the watchdog group Do No Harm (DNH). DNH describes itself...
Armed bank robberies in Raleigh, Greenville lead to 15-year sentence for Vance County man
A 27-year-old has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison following two armed bank robberies in 2019, a release from the USDOJ said on Friday.
alamancenews.com
Mebane man writes 2nd book, this one about fictional small town of Maybin
Retired Mebane bank CEO Rick Smith has started a new chapter in life with the publication of his first novel (and second book), Crumbs from Heaven. Smith retired from Mebane’s First Savings and Loan in December 2020, after 30 years at the helm of the family-owned company, where he had succeeded his father, Linwood Neal Smith, as president and CEO. Keeping the family tradition intact, Smith’s niece, Amy E. Cannady, has served as CEO of Mebane’s First since January 2021.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Boom Supersonic Begins Building Airliner Superfactory in North Carolina
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Aviation company Boom Supersonic announced it began...
Wake County Public School System Superintendent Catty Moore announces retirement
Catty Moore announced she will be retiring in July after the school year ends.
chapelboro.com
History Matters: What Happened to Umbrella Covers?
Scott and Aaron discuss Beulah Louise Henry, a Raleigh-based inventor known as “Lady Edison” – and the weird election of 1824.
