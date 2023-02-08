Retired Mebane bank CEO Rick Smith has started a new chapter in life with the publication of his first novel (and second book), Crumbs from Heaven. Smith retired from Mebane’s First Savings and Loan in December 2020, after 30 years at the helm of the family-owned company, where he had succeeded his father, Linwood Neal Smith, as president and CEO. Keeping the family tradition intact, Smith’s niece, Amy E. Cannady, has served as CEO of Mebane’s First since January 2021.

