Chatham County, NC

WRAL News

Ex-N. Carolina legislator Murry running for attorney general

RALEIGH, N.C. — A local prosecutor, pharmacist and former state legislator announced on Friday he will run for North Carolina attorney general next year. Republican Tom Murry of Wake County said he'll seek to succeed Democratic AG Josh Stein, who announced last month he's running for governor. Murry served...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Jon Hardister’s New Bill Explodes School Board Vacancy Battle

Republican NC Rep. Jon Hardister has filed a bill that will ultimately allow the Guilford County Republican Party to fill the Guilford County Board of Education vacancy with the party’s choice – teacher Michael Logan – despite the Democrats on the school board voting Logan down three times.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
tourcounsel.com

Four Seasons Town Centre | Shopping mall in North Carolina

Four Seasons Town Centre is a three-story shopping mall in Greensboro, North Carolina. Opened in 1974, it was the first enclosed shopping center in Greensboro. Currently it is anchored by Dillard's and JCPenney and it is the only indoor shopping mall within Greensboro's city limits; however, nearby Friendly Center, an outdoor shopping plaza, has many of the same tenants. It is managed by Brookfield Properties.
GREENSBORO, NC
The Triangle Tribune

Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respond

CHAPEL HILL — Last month, Chapel Hill Town Council held a public hearing to discuss proposed text changes to the town’s Land Use Management Ordinance. These changes would eliminate single-family only zoning and allow for more middle housing, like townhomes, duplexes and cottage courts, in some of the town’s 247 neighborhoods.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WXII 12

Family of civil rights activist who participated in country's first high school led sit-in shares story

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Feb. 11 marks the 63rd anniversary of the first civil rights sit-in led by high school students in the country, and it happened in the Piedmont Triad. On Feb. 1, 1960, four North Carolina A&T State University students sat down at a "whites-only" lunch counter in Greensboro, not knowing they’d spark civil rights movements all over the country and inspire high school students just a city over to do the exact same thing.
HIGH POINT, NC
cbs17

16 busted in Durham multi-jurisdiction crackdown; ‘ghost gun’, cash, drugs seized

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina sheriff’s offices joined Durham County’s in an operation that resulted in 16 arrests and seizures of guns, drugs and cash. The Alamance and Orange County sheriff’s offices joined in assisting the successful completion of the latest Sheriff’s Targeted Enforcement Program. STEP began in 2019 and identified high-priority wanted subjects, as well as, areas of high crime for enhanced performance.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
nsjonline.com

UNC Chapel Hill hit with multiple civil rights complaints

RALEIGH — In January, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNCCH) was hit with multiple complaints alleging certain programs were violating parts of the U.S. Civil Rights Act such as Title IV. The complaints were filed by the watchdog group Do No Harm (DNH). DNH describes itself...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
alamancenews.com

Mebane man writes 2nd book, this one about fictional small town of Maybin

Retired Mebane bank CEO Rick Smith has started a new chapter in life with the publication of his first novel (and second book), Crumbs from Heaven. Smith retired from Mebane’s First Savings and Loan in December 2020, after 30 years at the helm of the family-owned company, where he had succeeded his father, Linwood Neal Smith, as president and CEO. Keeping the family tradition intact, Smith’s niece, Amy E. Cannady, has served as CEO of Mebane’s First since January 2021.
MEBANE, NC

