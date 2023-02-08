Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Penguins' Kris Letang: Expected to return Saturday
Letang (illness) is expected to play Saturday against Los Angeles, Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reports. Letang missed Friday's 6-3 victory over Anaheim because of the illness. He has five goals and 21 points in 33 games this season while averaging 24:42 of ice time. With Letang drawing back into the lineup, Mark Friedman might be a healthy scratch.
CBS Sports
Devils' Ondrej Palat: Grabs two helpers in win
Palat logged a pair of assists in Thursday's 3-1 win over Seattle. Palat assisted on two Dougie Hamilton goals, both coming on the power play, in the Devils' victory. Palat now has four points in his last two games after scoring twice Monday. The 31-year-old winger is up to six goals and six assists through 19 games this season after missing two months earlier this year with a groin injury.
CBS Sports
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Fastest defender to 70 in 33 years
Karlsson picked up an assist Thursday in a 4-1 loss to the Panthers. The assist gave Karlsson 70 points on the season. He's the fastest NHL defenseman to hit the 70-point plateau in 33 years and the fourth to that mark in 53 games or fewer. That puts Karlsson in the class of -- sit down -- Bobby Orr, Paul Coffey and Denis Potvin. He's on track for 108 points this season, which would obliterate his previous career mark of 82 in as many games, set in 2015-16.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Disappears in second half
Markkanen ended Wednesday's 143-118 loss to Minnesota with 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 23 minutes. Markkanen got off to a great start with 17 points in the first half on 6-of-10 shooting from the field while knocking down three of five three-point attempts. He added only four more points after the break, however, as the forward saw just under eight minutes of floor action over the final two quarters. Despite disappearing in the second half, Markkanen still finished second on the team in scoring with 21 points, and he's now shot above 50 percent in four of his last five games. He's also grabbed at least five rebounds in five straight.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Limited output in debut
Conley registered nine points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Friday's 128-107 loss to the Grizzlies. Conley made his Timberwolves debut but failed to make an impact, failing to reach double-digit scoring figures and not contributing in a major way in other categories, either. His numbers should improve as the season progresses and as he gets used to his new teammates, but he's not expected to put up the same numbers D'Angelo Russell was delivering for Minnesota before the trade.
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant trade winners and losers: Why Rockets, Ben Simmons benefit from Suns' splash; bad news for Lakers
Kevin Durant has changed teams twice in his career. The first time he did so, he created the greatest professional basketball team ever assembled and won two championships with the Warriors. The second time he did so, it took (among other things) several injuries, a pandemic and a shoe that was a size too big to keep him from winning more of them. Now, he's moved a third time. After four disappointing seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, Durant is headed to the Phoenix Suns.
CBS Sports
Duke vs. Virginia score: Controversial overturned foul at buzzer leads to Blue Devils' road loss in OT
Another late no-call after a lengthy review by officials led to another Duke loss in conference play Saturday as the Blue Devils lost 69-62 in overtime to No. 8 Virginia. Weeks after star freshman Kyle Filipowski was punched in the throat late in a game vs. Virginia Tech -- which was reviewed and determined it did not warrant a flagrant foul -- officials on Saturday once again reviewed a play involving Filipowski that would have decided the game and potentially flipped it in favor of Duke. And again officials decided against calling a foul.
CBS Sports
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: In full-contact jersey Thursday
O'Reilly (foot) is practicing in full equipment Thursday, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com. O'Reilly suffered a broken foot Dec. 31 and has yet to play in the calendar year, a span of 14 games. O'Reilly has had a tough go of it this season, with 10 goals and 16 points, along with a horrendous minus-28 rating this season. He is in the final year of a seven-year, $52.5 million deal and could get dealt before the March 5 trade deadline, if the Blues and O'Reilly cannot come to an agreement on a new contract.
CBS Sports
LeBron James thanks Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant as he reflects on path to setting NBA's scoring record
LeBron James set the NBA's all-time scoring record in Tuesday's Los Angeles Lakers loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he did so late in the third quarter of a close game. The NBA stopped the game to celebrate the achievement, but they couldn't exactly let the moment breathe when there was still basketball left to be played. So on Thursday, the Lakers held a pregame ceremony to honor James, and at the end, he took the floor. He thanked his family, calling wife Savannah, sons Bronny and Bryce, daughter Zhuri and mother Gloria his "starting five," but he also took the time to appreciate some of the NBA legends that came before him.
CBS Sports
Lions' Aidan Hutchinson on rookie lessons, Dan Campbell, future goals: 'Ready to be more than just over .500'
Aidan Hutchinson made an immediate impact for the Detroit Lions as a rookie. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft recorded 52 combined tackles, 15 QB hits, 9.5 sacks and three interceptions, which earned the defensive end 2022 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year honors.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Caleb Smith: Lands deal with Pirates
Smith (elbow) signed a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to spring training with the Pirates on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Smith pitched nearly exclusively out of Arizona's bullpen in 2022 and posted a 4.11 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 70 frames. He also surrendered 5.0 BB/9 and 1.8 HR/9, which led to him being DFA'd by the Diamondbacks in November. Smith will fight for a low-leverage role in the Pirates' bullpen during spring training.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Danny Green: Unavailable Friday
Green (recently traded) won't play Friday against the Heat, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports. Green was traded from the Grizzlies to the Rockets on Friday, but he's assessing his fit with his new club prior to joining the team. General manager Rafael Stone hopes Green will be with the team at some point and thinks he'd be a good fit, but it's not yet clear when he could make his debut. If the two sides are unable to agree on a role, the 35-year-old is a candidate to have his contract bought out.
CBS Sports
Former Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell openly criticized Rudy Gobert on court, in locker room, per report
The Minnesota Timberwolves' big move prior to the trade deadline was sending D'Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a three-team deal that saw them get back Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Utah Jazz, along with three future second-round picks. Russell's contract situation was the...
CBS Sports
Anthony Davis explains video that showed him sitting on bench while LeBron James broke the NBA scoring record
In the midst of all the celebration that surrounded LeBron James' record-breaking night on Tuesday, in which he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, some attention shifted to Anthony Davis. Specifically, one video that quickly circulated on Twitter that showed Davis sitting on the bench while the rest of his teammates were standing as James made the record-breaking shot to pass Abdul-Jabbar.
CBS Sports
2023 NBA trade deadline winners and losers: Kevin Durant makes Suns a juggernaut; LeBron James gets some help
Now that the frenetic trade deadline has come and gone, let's take some time to sort things out. You know when you get off the treadmill and it still feels like you're moving even though you're on solid ground? That's what it feels like following a blitzkrieg of a 2023 NBA trade deadline that saw superstars dealt, role players swapped and countless draft picks change hands.
CBS Sports
Jae Crowder trade: Bucks acquire veteran forward from Nets for five second-round picks
The Milwaukee Bucks got their man. In exchange for five second-round picks, veteran forward Jae Crowder will be rerouted from the Brooklyn Nets to the Bucks, as first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania. This is a three-way trade that could be folded into the Kevin Durant blockbuster, which would...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Has strong second half
Jokic finished Thursday's 115-104 loss to the Magic with 29 points (10-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes. Jokic got off to a bit of a slow start Thursday, knocking down just one of five shot attempts in the first quarter, though he still entered the break on pace for yet another triple-double with seven points, seven boards and five assists. The reigning MVP was much more efficient in the second half, going 7-of-11 from the field for 22 points while adding five rebounds and two assists as the Nuggets suffered an upset loss in Orlando. Jokic has now recorded double-digit rebounds in five straight games, though he did see his streak of four consecutive triple-doubles come to an end Thursday.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Friday
Rubio has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to left knee injury management. Rubio has been eased into action over the last month following a lengthy absence to begin the season, but he'll be unavailable for the first half of a back-to-back set Friday. Raul Neto, Caris LeVert and Cedi Osman are candidates to see a slight uptick in playing time.
CBS Sports
Eastern Conference's top three teams -- Celtics, Bucks and 76ers -- all improved with deadline deals
The 2023 NBA trade deadline was a frenetic one, as it saw 28 of the league's 30 teams get involved in the action. Included in that action was an arms race at the top of the Eastern Conference, as all three of the conference's top teams record-wise -- the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers -- made moves. Those teams have already established themselves as the cream of the crop in the conference, and all three improved with deadline additions.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Jon Singleton: Back with Milwaukee
Singleton signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Friday and received an invitation to major-league spring training, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. After being cut by the Brewers roughly two weeks ago, Singleton will rejoin the club as an organizational depth piece. The 31-year-old first baseman...
