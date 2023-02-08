ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Raquel Leviss blames Katie Maloney for Tom Schwartz fling fizzling

By Bernie Zilio, Nicki Cox
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gpECN_0kh1DhNA00

Raquel Leviss believes Katie Maloney is the reason her fling with Tom Schwartz fizzled.

Leviss and Schwartz shocked viewers — and their cast mates — after they locked lips while filming Season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules.” However, Leviss says their budding romance was dead in the water once Maloney found out.

“We are really good friends. We hang out, and he’s a great guy,” Leviss, 28, exclusively told Page Six at the show’s premiere party Tuesday night.

“As far as a romantic thing, it was more his decision to not pursue that. I think Katie had a big reasoning as to why. But I respect his decision, and I gained a really good friendship out of it.”

The former beauty pageant queen added that she has no regrets about kissing Schwartz amid his divorce from Maloney — even if the ladies are “not on great terms right now.”

Leviss and the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner hooked up during Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ Mexico wedding over the summer — just five months after he and Maloney announced their separation .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TjERP_0kh1DhNA00
Leviss, who was previously engaged to James Kennedy, and Schwartz were both coming out of longterm relationships when they hooked up.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Leviss was also getting over a breakup at the time after calling off her engagement to co-star James Kennedy in December 2021.

“She certainly spread her wings and flew away,” the DJ, 31, snarkily said when we asked about her love life post-split , teasing that was the reason he threw a drink at Schwartz in the trailer for the new season .

Maloney, 36, was also “very annoyed” that her ex made out with someone “in their circle of friends,” later slamming Leviss as “a fan girl.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjLGu_0kh1DhNA00
Maloney and Schwartz were mid-divorce at the time.
twschwa/Instagram

While Schwartz, 40, told Page Six he stands by his decision to smooch Leviss — an exchange he called “great” — he regrets how it impacted his ex-wife.

“It was only a kiss. I don’t regret it,” he shared. “Now, if we want to get into some of the intricacies, maybe the timing was a little disrespectful.”

“In the moment, I was so caught up in my own little world,” he continued. “Something was in the air. … I regretted it in the sense that it hurt some people that I care a lot about, like maybe James and Katie — not so much James, but Katie.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00jQhL_0kh1DhNA00
Schwartz doesn’t regret kissing his “Vanderpump Rules” co-star.
Page Six

While Maloney still harbors resentment toward Leviss, she said she and Schwartz are on better terms.

“We’re good. At this point, I think we’re good,” she told us. “It’s just been a process to find that foundation of our friendship that is healthy for us both and not crossing any boundaries.”

“We are still in each other’s lives, and we want to be,” she added. “He’s still like my family, and I still have love for the guy.”

“Vanderpump Rules” returns Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Comments / 1

Related
Page Six

Kyle Richards is almost 7 months sober amid body transformation

Kyle Richards is getting candid about her sobriety journey. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star recently revealed that Feb. 15 will make seven months since she stopped drinking alcohol. When asked during an Instagram Q&A session if she misses drinking booze, Richards, 54, replied, “Truth is I don’t miss it at all. I feel amazing, so don’t see the point right now.” When another social media user asked if she missed her infamous margaritas — which she often drank on the Bravo reality show — the “Halloween Ends” actress responded, “So far, no …” Though Richards says she doesn’t have a specific “time...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
People

Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Says She 'Hasn't Heard' of Ozempic: 'I Would Stick with Hydroxycut'

Scheana Shay, who’s been a spokesperson for controversial weight loss aid Hydroxycut, told PEOPLE she hasn’t heard of the recent trend of using type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic for weight loss Scheana Shay is joining the conversation surrounding Ozempic and weight loss. While speaking to PEOPLE at the Vanderpump Rules' season 10 premiere event Tuesday, the 37-year-old admitted that she hasn't heard of Ozempic and how the drug has been misused for weight loss in Hollywood circles. Ozempic is an FDA-approved prescription medication — taken by injection in the...
tvinsider.com

‘Below Deck’: Captain Lee Returns With Shock News for His Crew (VIDEO)

The drama is only just getting started on board St. David, as two familiar faces, both friend and foe, are set to return to Below Deck in the second half of Season 10. In a new mid-season trailer (watch below), the Bravo reality series reveals that Captain Lee Rosbach will return to work after recent health issues saw him leave the show earlier this season.
OK! Magazine

Sister Wives' Christine Brown Dating Utah Construction Executive David Woolley: Source

Christine Brown has a new man in her life — and his name is apparently David Woolley. Only days after the Sister Wives star shared with her Instagram followers that she's "dating someone exclusively," an insider squealed to a news outlet that the man in question is a 59-year-old Utah construction executive.David is reportedly based in Herriman, Utah, which is only a 30 minute drive away from Meri's home in Murray, but he is originally from San Diego, Calif. Though the details surrounding their brewing romance remain unknown at this time, online sleuths took a deep dive into his life,...
UTAH STATE
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Addresses Butt-Lift Rumors in Silky, Curve-Clinging Pajamas

The RHOA alum took a moment out of her honeymoon to discuss her “perfectly formed posterior.”. Porsha Williams is doing some serious honeymooning, and she's dressing for the occasion. As proven in her recent Instagram posts, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has a stellar outfit for every day of her trip to Malta. And don't worry: She's got nighttime covered too.
E! News

Why Pregnant Below Deck Alum Kate Chastain Is "Excited" to Raise Her Baby Solo

Watch: Below Deck's Kate Chastain Is PREGNANT With 1st Child!. Kate Chastain is more than ready to navigate the rocky waters of parenthood, especially without a partner. The Below Deck alum—who announced in December that she's pregnant with her first child—is opening up about her decision to raise her child as a single parent.
Us Weekly

Katie Maloney Defends Giving Tom Schwartz No Hookups Within the Friend Group Rule, ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Weighs In

Expecting too much or setting the right boundaries? After Katie Maloney revealed her “one rule” to stay friends with ex-husband Tom Schwartz was no hooking up within their friend group, the Vanderpump Rules OG is defending herself. Katie, 36, responded to an Instagram user after she made the declaration during the Wednesday, February 8, episode […]
Shine My Crown

Nia Long Responds to Omarion Dating Rumors with Simple 7-Word Answer

The rumor mill has been swirling since Love Jones actress Nia Long appeared at the You People premiere red carpet in hand with co-star B2K star Omarion. In a recent video that has since gone viral, Nia Long is seen holding hands with the Icebox entertainer causing some fans to react. But the 52-year-old bombshell quickly shut down those rumors when a media outlet posted the video, alluding to the fact that they were indeed a couple.
bravotv.com

Vicki and Her Boyfriend, Michael, Celebrate Their First Anniversary

The RHUGT cast member and her beau honored their dating anniversary with gorgeous flowers and a few sweet selfies. It’s time for Vicki Gunvalson to whoop it up after hitting this relationship milestone!. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum celebrated her first anniversary with her boyfriend, Michael, on...
EW.com

RHUGT 'taking appropriate action' after Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo's abrupt exits

A review was launched into the incident that led to Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo's early departures from The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Peacock and Shed Media, the production company behind the reality series, released a joint statement on the matter. "The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously," representatives told EW. "In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action."
Page Six

Page Six

174K+
Followers
20K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy