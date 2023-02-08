Read full article on original website
Peltz ends Disney proxy fight after layoff announcement. Iger says company was 'intoxicated' by subscriber growth
The statement comes after Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger detailed a major restructuring of the company this week, including 7,000 job cuts.
The Verge
Disney’s laying off 7,000 as streaming boom comes to an end
Disney is planning to lay off 7,000 workers to cut costs across the company. CEO Bob Iger announced the news in an earnings call on Wednesday, stating that the move is “necessary to address the challenges we’re facing today.”. Like many other companies across the country, Disney’s making...
WDW News Today
Bob Iger Meets with Josh D’Amaro About Expansions at Disney Parks, Plans to Add Capacity Via New Lands & Rides Based on Most Popular Franchises
During the Q&A of the Q1 2023 earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that in order to fuel growth in the Disney Parks sector, the company will be investing in new lands and attractions in order to increase capacity without overcrowding parks, a significant shift for the company after decades of neglect at some parks.
TechCrunch
Disney+ reports its first subscriber loss of 2.4M subscribers, plans to lay off 7K employees
The drop in Disney+ subscribers was mainly driven by a decrease in Disney+ Hotstar subscribers. The international streaming service, available in India and parts of Southeast Asia, saw a decline of 3.8 million subscribers, down from 61.3 million subs in the previous quarter. On the semi-positive side, Disney+ gained 200,000...
Disney has bigger problems than Ron DeSantis
Disney has found itself in the middle of a culture war battle that could end up transferring Disney World's governance to a board appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. And that may be the least of Disney's problems.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Board Member Salaries Revealed — And They’re Well Over 6 Figures👀
Disney is one of the most closely scrutinized companies in the world. There is constant analysis and commentary on the company’s finances, strategic decisions, leadership, and the content it produces. The Walt Disney Company is run by a Board of Directors elected by shareholders. These board members often have...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney CEO Bob Iger Announces His “Number One Priority”
The Walt Disney Company just held the first earnings call since Bob Iger’s return. We learned a ton of details about Disney+ streaming and subscriber numbers, park operations and profits, and layoffs that are coming for the company. We also learned one very important piece of information: what Bob Iger’s number one priority is now that he’s back at the helm.
Bob Iger Announces Big Disney Restructuring Plans, Including New Entertainment Business Unit
Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that the company will be going through some big, sweeping, restructuring, effective immediately. During the latest Disney investors call, Iger made it clear that the structure at Disney created by Bob Chapek was off the mark, and needed correction. Iger stated that "Our company is fueled by storytelling and creativity," ...
Motley Fool
Bob Iger Isn't Wasting Any Time in Turning Disney Around
Disney grew its revenue by a slightly better-than-expected 8%, fueled almost entirely by a 21% gain for its theme-parks and consumer-products segment. Shaving costs are a priority, and not just at Disney+. The media giant hopes to achieve $5.5 billion in annual cost savings, and that means letting go of another 7,000 employees.
How to eat at Disney World theme parks on a budget
Bring your own food and drinks. Buy discounted gift cards. Order kid's meals when you can. Annual Passholder discounts. Pay with a travel credit card and charge everything to the room.
Bob Iger’s Big Disney Shakeup: 7,000 Layoffs, Dana Walden and Alan Bergman Take the Reins
Disney intends to lay off approximately 7,000 entertainment jobs in an enormous overhaul and re-organization that the company projects will save $5.5 billion in cost synergies. In his first earnings report since returning as CEO, Bob Iger announced the massive cuts Wednesday and laid out a structure that will unify virtually all of Disney’s entertainment branches under one roof. Iger’s first move is the formation of Disney Entertainment, which will bring together Disney Studios, General Entertainment, Animation, Disney+, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight, and Hulu, all under the leadership of current General Entertainment head Dana Walden and Studios head Alan Bergman, both...
Disney Cuts Thousands Of Jobs Amidst Latest Restructuring & Costs Trimming; “I Do Not Make This Decision Lightly,” Bob Iger Says
The Walt Disney Company will be laying off thousands of employees as a part of a new round of cost cutting measures, CEO Bob Iger revealed today. Speaking on the House of Mouse’s Q1 earning call this afternoon with CFO Christine McCarthy, Iger said that 7,000 jobs would be let go from the now 100-year-old company. “I have enormous respect and appreciate for the dedication of our employees worldwide,” Iger said. “While this is necessary to address the challenges we face today, I do not make this decision lightly.” Larger than anticipated, the layoffs will be across almost all of...
kalkinemedia.com
Disney to cut 7,000 jobs in major revamp by CEO Iger
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co on Wednesday announced a sweeping restructuring under recently reinstated CEO Bob Iger, cutting 7,000 jobs as part of an effort to save $5.5 billion in costs and make its streaming business profitable. The layoffs represent an estimated 3.6% of Disney's global workforce. Shares...
Nelson Peltz Abandons Disney Proxy Fight, as Bob Iger Says “Everything Is on the Table” for Hulu
Disney’s proxy battle with activist investor Nelson Peltz is over, with the investor saying Thursday morning that he is abandoning his plans to join the company’s board of directors. “This was a great win for all the shareholders. Management at Disney now plans to do everything that we wanted them to do,” Peltz said on CNBC Thursday morning, adding that the fight was over, and he wished Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger the best.More from The Hollywood ReporterDisney Does Not Plan to Spin Off ESPN, Bob Iger SaysBob Iger Outlines New Disney Org Structure, With 7,000 Job Cuts PlannedDisney...
WDW News Today
Rebecca Campbell Exiting The Walt Disney Company This Summer Amid Reorganization
Rebecca Campbell, chairman of International Content and Operations for The Walt Disney Company, “has decided to leave the Company.”. Campbell will stay with Disney through June to help with the transition. Campbell has been in many leadership positions with Disney since joining the company in 1997, including president of Disneyland Resort.
ESPN Becomes Separate Unit in Disney Reorganization
The Walt Disney Co. has announced a sweeping corporate reorganization that makes ESPN one of the three pillars of the global entertainment giant. There’s been speculation the Mouse would spin off the sports network, but ESPN and chairman Jimmy Pitaro are emerging as key power players in the reorganized $82 billion company.
disneyfoodblog.com
Bob Iger Admits Disney’s Theme Park “Pricing Initiatives Were Alienating”
If you’ve been hit by a Disney World vacation bill that nearly made you cry or ever priced out a dream trip and thought “I can’t afford that!”, you’re probably not alone. Disney World vacations can be incredibly expensive. Now, that doesn’t mean you can’t...
disneyfanatic.com
A New ‘Avatar’ Experience Is Coming To This US Disney Park
The Walt Disney Company’s first-quarter earnings call brought more than numbers with it: Disney CEO Bob Iger made an exciting announcement. The Disney first-quarter earnings call has taken the Disney community by storm with the amount of news it’s brought. For one, Disney CEO, Bob Iger shared that the company was going to be going through a massive transformation, which included significant layoffs—an announcement that didn’t come easy from the CEO.
investing.com
Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
Disney CEO Bob Iger laid out a plan for the company that has activists standing down. The company plans to restructure and cut costs. The dividend may come back soon, another tailwind for the price action. Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) have been on a roller coaster ride for the...
Disney's Bob Iger Says He's Focused On Streaming Business To Restore The Mouse's Magic
In just a few short months after Walt Disney Co DIS CEO Bob Iger returned to take the helm, the Mouse has found its footing and looks to be following a crumb trail that leads to more cheddar for shareholders. Following the company's quarterly results, Iger talked about what led...
Front Office Sports
