Secret Video Files: Kylie Jenner Shows Off Rare Footage Of Son Aire While Comparing Baby Boy To Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner gave fans insight into her life as a mom-of-two.

On Tuesday, February 7, The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet video dancing with her 1-year-old son, Aire Webster , to Stephen Sanchez’ s song “Until I Found You” before highlighting how much her baby boy looks like his big sister Stormi Webster .

After posting the adorable mother-son clip, the Kylie Beauty founder reposted a screenshot of the video taken by a fan account, accompanied with a similar photo of her daughter at the same age , labeling her two little ones, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott , “literally twins.”

“That’s literally how I expected what he looked like b4 she showed him lol,” one fan penned in the comments section of the fan page's snap. "Aire is the boy version of stormi 💓💓 They're so cute 🥺💓," another person added of the siblings.

Jenner recently celebrated Aire's first birthday on February 2, after finally showing the world a glimpse of his face and revealing his new name as they kept many details under wraps for the past year.

The reality star and her former beau sent the world into frenzy by suddenly changing their little boy's name months after he was born. "FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore ," she wrote via her Instagram Story in March 2022. "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

Jenner hasn't been shy about gushing over her tot via Instagram.

"AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you," she captioned the sweet video.

Meanwhile, for Stormi's latest birthday, she said, "i gave you the gift of life and life gave me the gift of you. the most special girl. this little face. i will miss it as it keeps changing. 5 years of loving you and forever more to go. i will always be there for you storm girl."