22 WSBT
Bennett Wise visits St. Jude Catholic School
St. Jude Catholic School in South Bend won WSBT 22's "I love to Read Challenge!" Since they received the most votes, WSBT 22 Weekend Sports Anchor Bennett Wise read to students at the school today. Photojournalist Ian Sindell captured the visit.
22 WSBT
John Paul visits Argos Elementary School
Argos Elementary in Argos won WSBT 22's "I love to Read Challenge!" Since they received the most votes, WSBT 22 anchor John Paul read to students at the school today. Photojournalist Ian Sindell captured the visit.
22 WSBT
St. Jude Catholic School wins February 10 I Love to Read Challenge
Congratulations to St. Jude Catholic School in South Bend - they are the winner of the February 10 "I Love to Read Challenge!" The students will be getting a visit Monday from WSBT 22 Sports Reporter Bennett Wise. Watch for the story tonight on WSBT 22 News at 5:30.
New playground now open in Kalamazoo invites children and parents to swing face-to-face
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Milham Park has a new playground meant to create an inclusive environment for outdoor fun. The playground also features a unique swing that allows parents and children to swing face-to-face. Work began at the 49-acre park in Kalamazoo’s Milwood neighborhood in mid-September to remove the old playground....
22 WSBT
Argos Elementary Wins February 9 I Love to Read Challenge
Congratulations to Argos Elementary in Argos- they are the winner of the February 8 "I Love to Read Challenge!" The students will be getting a visit Wednesday from WSBT 22 Anchor John Paul. Watch for the story tonight on WSBT 22 News at 5:30. Voting for the next round of...
22 WSBT
South Bend Schools weighs closing schools
South Bend. Ind. (WSBT) — Some South Bend school facilities are at risk of no longer being used as a regular neighborhood school. This is all a part of the district's "Master Facilities Plan." One of the many ongoing community meetings is bringing out younger faces concerned about their...
22 WSBT
International Soccer Academy of America hosts sip-and-support fundraiser
The International Soccer Academy of America is trying to prepare young people for their future. The Mishawaka based organization hosted a sip-and-support fundraiser event on Thursday night. The academy offers students a high-school diploma level education while preparing them for collegiate sports with an emphasis on soccer. The event featured...
Kalamazoo Once Had The Dumbest Slogan In The State
Every time I see a city featured on some kind of item with a slogan, I start to wonder where it is or how it was that the city got that slogan. Personally, I love "Yes, There Really Is A Kalamazoo." By now I think everyone and their mom knows that we indeed are a real place. But there are still some seriously goofy slogans for our state and one for Kalamazoo that I thought was particularly dumb.
WWMTCw
Family of eight tests positive for lead poisoning after living in rental home for years
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo family is struggling to find safe housing after lead was discovered in their rental home and in their blood. After finding out their daughter Hope had lead in her system following a well child visit, Troy and Kyla White decided to get checked. Hope...
22 WSBT
Victim identified in January Three Rivers house fire
The St. Joseph County Michigan Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a January fire in Three Rivers. He was identified as 91-year-old Perry Durwood Ballett. First responders were called out to a home in the 14000 block of Coon Hollow Road around 8:18 a.m. in response to a structure fire.
abc57.com
Mshkiki Community Clinic adds new staff, expands health services for Benton Harbor residents
BENTON HARBOR, Mich.- Owned by the Pokagan Band of Potawatomi, the Mshkiki Community Clinic, which serves low-income residents in Benton Harbor and Benton townships, is adding dental staff. The clinic near Fairplain Plaza is currently accepting new patients.
Five Best Places To Buy Paczkis In Kalamazoo And Battle Creek
Fat Tuesday is approaching. It marks the day before the Lenten season, a period of 40 days of fasting that is observed by some Christian denominations. Fat Tuesday is the final day that observers can gorge themselves with goodies before the tempting trek of denial begins. The paczki is a...
This Big Puppy, Lillie, Is Up For Adoption Today in Kalamazoo
I, truly, cannot believe this puppy hasn't been adopted yet. Today, for Dog Days, we met the adorable Lillie. Lillie is just a puppy, about 4 or 5 months old. She definitely is a pittie mix so, her size is a little difficult to determine. But, when she's this big at 4 or 5 months, expect her to grow even more.
22 WSBT
High School Spotlight: Penn's Lily Christianson
She's been making a splash, both in the pool, and in the record books. Lily Christianson has been turning heads since her freshman year at Penn, when she won her first state title for the Kingsmen. "I grew up watching Bethany Galat and looking up at those banners, so to...
Man hit, killed while crossing Kalamazoo road
A man was hit and killed on Friday evening while walking across a Kalamazoo road.
22 WSBT
Elkhart Schools superintendent to step down at end of June
Elkhart Schools Superintendent Steve Thalheimer is stepping down at the end of June. He is submitting his resignation to the board next week. Thailheimer took the job in early 2019 after serving in the same position at Fairfield Community Schools. Thalheimer says he's leaving for personal wellness. You can read...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Benton Harbor
You are looking for the excellent hotel entire list in the Benton Harbor town, right? You are going to get a hotel entire list in Benton Harbor. Also, a direction map link from your place, and average people reviews, direction, Web info, Support Line, has been added. This info has been gathered from these hotel ‘, official websites.
hillsdalecollegian.com
Former mathematics and computer science professor dies at age 75
Retired mathematics and computer science professor Jack Reinoehl died Jan. 14 at 75 years old in Kalamazoo, Michigan. “He really loved working with students, and everything he did, he did with love. It got us very interested in the topic and made it very enjoyable,” said Paulina Volosov, assistant professor of mathematics who graduated from Hillsdale in 2014.
Boil water advisory for street in Kalamazoo Twp.
A water infrastructure repair has prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo Township.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Psychiatric Hospital patient runs away from hospital
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Psychiatric Hospital patient was deemed a runaway for almost an hour Thursday. The non-violent, 23-year-old man ran away from the facility sometime in the morning, according to Michigan State Police. Heather Kelley case: Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office investigates Heather Kelley missing case a homicide.
