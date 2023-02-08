ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granger, IN

22 WSBT

Bennett Wise visits St. Jude Catholic School

St. Jude Catholic School in South Bend won WSBT 22's "I love to Read Challenge!" Since they received the most votes, WSBT 22 Weekend Sports Anchor Bennett Wise read to students at the school today. Photojournalist Ian Sindell captured the visit.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

John Paul visits Argos Elementary School

Argos Elementary in Argos won WSBT 22's "I love to Read Challenge!" Since they received the most votes, WSBT 22 anchor John Paul read to students at the school today. Photojournalist Ian Sindell captured the visit.
ARGOS, IN
22 WSBT

Argos Elementary Wins February 9 I Love to Read Challenge

Congratulations to Argos Elementary in Argos- they are the winner of the February 8 "I Love to Read Challenge!" The students will be getting a visit Wednesday from WSBT 22 Anchor John Paul. Watch for the story tonight on WSBT 22 News at 5:30. Voting for the next round of...
ARGOS, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend Schools weighs closing schools

South Bend. Ind. (WSBT) — Some South Bend school facilities are at risk of no longer being used as a regular neighborhood school. This is all a part of the district's "Master Facilities Plan." One of the many ongoing community meetings is bringing out younger faces concerned about their...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

International Soccer Academy of America hosts sip-and-support fundraiser

The International Soccer Academy of America is trying to prepare young people for their future. The Mishawaka based organization hosted a sip-and-support fundraiser event on Thursday night. The academy offers students a high-school diploma level education while preparing them for collegiate sports with an emphasis on soccer. The event featured...
MISHAWAKA, IN
100.7 WITL

Kalamazoo Once Had The Dumbest Slogan In The State

Every time I see a city featured on some kind of item with a slogan, I start to wonder where it is or how it was that the city got that slogan. Personally, I love "Yes, There Really Is A Kalamazoo." By now I think everyone and their mom knows that we indeed are a real place. But there are still some seriously goofy slogans for our state and one for Kalamazoo that I thought was particularly dumb.
KALAMAZOO, MI
22 WSBT

Victim identified in January Three Rivers house fire

The St. Joseph County Michigan Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a January fire in Three Rivers. He was identified as 91-year-old Perry Durwood Ballett. First responders were called out to a home in the 14000 block of Coon Hollow Road around 8:18 a.m. in response to a structure fire.
THREE RIVERS, MI
103.3 WKFR

This Big Puppy, Lillie, Is Up For Adoption Today in Kalamazoo

I, truly, cannot believe this puppy hasn't been adopted yet. Today, for Dog Days, we met the adorable Lillie. Lillie is just a puppy, about 4 or 5 months old. She definitely is a pittie mix so, her size is a little difficult to determine. But, when she's this big at 4 or 5 months, expect her to grow even more.
KALAMAZOO, MI
22 WSBT

High School Spotlight: Penn's Lily Christianson

She's been making a splash, both in the pool, and in the record books. Lily Christianson has been turning heads since her freshman year at Penn, when she won her first state title for the Kingsmen. "I grew up watching Bethany Galat and looking up at those banners, so to...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Elkhart Schools superintendent to step down at end of June

Elkhart Schools Superintendent Steve Thalheimer is stepping down at the end of June. He is submitting his resignation to the board next week. Thailheimer took the job in early 2019 after serving in the same position at Fairfield Community Schools. Thalheimer says he's leaving for personal wellness. You can read...
ELKHART, IN
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Benton Harbor

You are looking for the excellent hotel entire list in the Benton Harbor town, right? You are going to get a hotel entire list in Benton Harbor. Also, a direction map link from your place, and average people reviews, direction, Web info, Support Line, has been added. This info has been gathered from these hotel ‘, official websites.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

Former mathematics and computer science professor dies at age 75

Retired mathematics and computer science professor Jack Reinoehl died Jan. 14 at 75 years old in Kalamazoo, Michigan. “He really loved working with students, and everything he did, he did with love. It got us very interested in the topic and made it very enjoyable,” said Paulina Volosov, assistant professor of mathematics who graduated from Hillsdale in 2014.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Psychiatric Hospital patient runs away from hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Psychiatric Hospital patient was deemed a runaway for almost an hour Thursday. The non-violent, 23-year-old man ran away from the facility sometime in the morning, according to Michigan State Police. Heather Kelley case: Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office investigates Heather Kelley missing case a homicide.
KALAMAZOO, MI

