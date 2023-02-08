ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Monaco Cocktails Is A Must-Have While Watching The Super Bowl

By Jaclyn Roth
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pfkzs_0kh1D4EC00
monaco cocktails

If you're looking for something to drink during Super Bowl , then we've got the right choice for you, as Monaco Cocktails is the perfect drink to have on-hand.

The beverage is a leader in the canned cocktails category — and no need to worry about spilling or keeping track of your cup, as the can is easy to keep around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yk0kL_0kh1D4EC00
monaco cocktails

Monaco Cocktails , which is owned by parent company Atomic Brands , was first introduced to the market in 2012 and has been making people happy ever since.

"Monaco has helped to ignite an entirely new category and market base of spirit-curious consumers , successfully migrating across several drinking and lifestyle occasions so that there is a Monaco for everyone. The line-up is full of flavor for cocktail lovers with trusted staples like Hard Lemonade and Mai Tai, in addition to fun and interesting “crush flavors” for variety seekers who want something interesting and new," Don Deubler , CEO of Atomic Brands, tells OK! . "Our established RTD canned cocktail brand is trusted nationwide, offering a lineup of innovative products."

"Each Monaco Cocktail can features 2 shots, 9% ABV and uses real spirits , making it entirely gluten and malt-free, resulting in a drink with a clean and crisp finish. There are a range of flavors and liquors to choose from, whether you prefer vodka, tequila, cognac, a punch or a Hard Lemonade! There is a Monaco for everyone," Deubler adds.

Whether you enjoy the drink chilled from the can or poured over ice, it will certainly get viewers amped for one of the biggest games of the year — whether you're cheering for the Eagles or Chiefs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eYPL7_0kh1D4EC00
monaco cocktails

All varieties are available liquor, convenience and grocery stores nationwide, it's also on Drizly – perfect for if you’re in a pinch and need some beverages ASAP!

Scroll for more recipes below!

Monaco Hard Lemonade

  • Take a tall cocktail glass (or any class of choice) and rub the rim with a slice of fresh lemon
  • Dip the rim in sugar to coat entirely
  • Fill the glass with ice and pour in a chilled Monaco Hard Lemonade to the top
  • Garnish with leftover sliced fresh lemon and enjoy!

Monaco Watermelon Crush Margarita

  • Grab a margarita glass and rub the rim with a lime
  • Dip the rim in lime margarita salt, or any salt of choice
  • Fill the glass with ice and pour in a can of chilled Watermelon Crush
  • Garnish with a slice of fresh watermelon, if handy!

*Same steps can be repeated with Moanco’s Lime Crush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rnY5X_0kh1D4EC00
monaco cocktails

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Revealed: Here’s The Long List Of Plastic Surgery Madonna's Had Done To Get 'Plumped-Up, Taut Skin'

Madonna is just a "Girl Gone Wild," after all. The Queen of Pop has proven herself as a "trailblazer" who pushed boundaries generation after generation — whether critics like it or not. Whether it's 1992 and the "Material Girl" singer started a commotion for her provocative Sex coffee table book or it's 2023 and Madonna's facial features have taken the 65th Annual Grammy Awards by storm, the 64-year-old is always ready to put up a fight.Keep scrolling to check out Madonna's shocking facial transformation throughout her legendary music career.1985In 1985, Madonna was the it-girl after she was awarded seven Billboard...
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite NYDJ jeans 'truly live up to the hype' — and they're on sale!

Oprah loves them and so do you, and now they're on sale in time for all of those prep-for-spring shopping sprees. NYDJ jeans (formerly called Not Your Daughter's Jeans) get you and your body — these jeans truly live up to the hype. They fit well, they last and they're made for real women with real bodies. Reviewers love the "Lift Tuck" technology featured in each pair because it gives you the right amount of support and contour for the perfect silhouette. Even better, the NYDJ Sculpt Her Denim Pull-On Straight Jeans are on sale at QVC — scoop up a pair (or two) for $73. That's 25% off the regular price of $99!
The Guardian

‘Everyone is going to talk about it’: the making of a $7m Super Bowl ad

“Having an ad in the Super Bowl is very high pressure,” says Scott Bell, chief creative officer of the advertising company Droga5, from their office in New York City. “It’s the one thing you do when you know everyone is going to talk about it and have an opinion. The rest of the year, nobody cares. For the Super Bowl, everybody cares!”
Robb Report

The Four Seasons Wants to Help You Road Trip Through the Alps in a Luxury Car

Four Seasons wants to take your road trips up a gear. Following the success of its first driving experience through Tuscany last year, the hospitality behemoth has announced two new itineraries for 2023 that will showcase the European Alps and Napa Valley, respectively. From behind the wheel of a luxury car—your own or a high-end rental—you will travel customized routes designed to highlight the scenery. There will, of course, be pit stops at top-tier restaurants and hotels along the way, as well as curated experiences to connect you with the local culture. “Four Seasons Drive Experience is a natural extension of who we...
CALIFORNIA STATE
travelawaits.com

I’ve Been Visiting Cancún For Over 20 Years — These Are My 6 Favorite All-Inclusive Resorts

There is just something about Cancún, Mexico, that keeps drawing me back time and time again. I’m sure the gorgeous turquoise water washing ashore on the powdery white sand beaches probably has much to do with it. Combining this fantastic beach setting with Cancún’s incredible all-inclusive resorts means you have the makings for a perfect Mexican vacation.
SheKnows

The Trader Joe's Sparkling Wine Under $10 One Sommelier Says Is So Good, 'It Should Be Illegal'

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Call us old fashioned, but while we love canned hard seltzer, craft beer, and fancy cocktails as much as anyone, when we really want to treat ourselves we always opt for a bottle of bubbly. But not all bubbles are equal, as anyone who’s had a fizzy moscato that tastes more like Sprite can tell you. French Champagne is the fanciest, OG option, but sparkling wine from the Champagne region comes with a hefty price tag that matches its prestige....
fox56news.com

Best wine to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which wine is best for celebrating Valentine’s Day at home?. When it comes to Valentine’s Day, everyone knows there are three things that make it special: chocolate and wine with the one you love. Whether you enjoy red wine, white wine, sparkling wine or rosé, on such a holiday as this, it’s important to select the bottle that will make celebrating at home a memorable experience.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TODAY.com

Pickles in a blanket: This cheesy, 2-ingredient snack is a big dill on TikTok

The creator of the latest TikTok food trend doesn’t know what to call it, but the commenters sure do. “I call it, ‘I’m making this immediately.’”. In the viral TikTok about her self-described “guilty pleasure” of a pickle wrapped in fried cheese, Claire Snyder (@clurmurr on TikTok) says that though her husband thinks it’s “gross,” she’s posting because she’s sure her fellow pickle people are out there.
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

195K+
Followers
7K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy