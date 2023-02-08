ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southaven, MS

WREG

MLGW addresses recent meter failures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Over 18,000 MLGW customers will be receiving an estimated bill soon. This is happening as the utility company works to repair water meters and gas meters with broken digital registers or read outs. WREG reports the problems surfaced after December’s extreme weather caused rotating outages and water issues, and it may take […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

New school brings services, support to Grahamwood neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — School district leaders, students, and parents gathered Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of a new community school in Grahamwood that provides services and support to families. It’s been since 2014 that Belle Forest became the first community school in the Memphis-Shelby County school district. Nearly a decade later, MSCS is ushering […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

American Snuff to cut 130 jobs in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 130 Memphis jobs could be snuffed out at the end of the year as the American Snuff Company will shut down its facility in Southeast Memphis later this year. Known for being the second-largest smokeless tobacco products maker in the US, American Snuff Company, which has been a part of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Methodist, LeBonheur strike deal on some insurance plans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare announced Wednesday that the hospital group has reached an agreement on accepting some BlueCare and TennCare insurance plans. Methodist and Le Bonheur had been out of network for Blue Cross Blue Shield Tennessee plans as of the first of the year because of a dispute over the rates […]
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Olive Branch says no to portable classrooms

Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams is asking the city’s Board of Zoning Adjustment to deny a request by DeSoto County Schools to build portable classrooms at Career Tech East. Adams told the Board of Aldermen at its Feb. 7 meeting that he would be sending a letter to the School Board and Superintendent Cory Uselton informing the district that portable classrooms are not acceptable in 2023 and that they need to invest in building new facilities in Olive Branch.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WREG

Shopper carjacked at Millington Kroger

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Millington Police are looking for several people involved in the carjacking of a Kroger shopper Thursday afternoon. Police said a man approached the victim in the parking lot of the store on US Highway 51, pulled out a gun, and demanded the keys to the victim’s silver 2016 Infiniti Q50. Police have […]
MILLINGTON, TN
WATN Local Memphis

New plant to bring 129 jobs to southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee state leaders, the Greater Memphis Chamber, and MSS Steel Tubes USA LLC announced Wednesday a new $6 million plant will be opened in southeast Memphis. The chamber said the manufacturing plant will create 129 jobs for the Memphis area, at an average wage plus...
MEMPHIS, TN
darkhorsepressnow.com

Mississippi mourns FOX13 journalist Tom Dees

Mississippi journalist Tom Dees died Thursday morning, just days before his 58th birthday, as he waited on a lung transplant. Tom was the longest-tenured journalist at FOX13 in Memphis, and his career was marked by a dogged determination to find the truth. He was known by all as kind and honest, and his stories were kind and honest as well. He loved North Mississippi, and for so many years, he was their voice.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Evan Crosby

7 Memphis Apartments Under $700 a Month

Memphis, TN. - While the cost of living in Memphis is 14% lower than the national average, renting an apartment in the city can still be pricey for residents who typically earn less on average than their counterparts in other cities.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two charged in death of Haywood, TN teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is dead following a shooting in Haywood County, Tennessee, the Haywood County Sheriff said. The sheriff said a Haywood High student was shot and killed in a vehicle when returning home to Brownsville. The victim has been identified as Christine Michael. The Haywood Sheriff’s Office said have arrested Kevion Davis, […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspect wanted for carjacking in Millington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington Police Department is investigating a carjacking that took place at a Kroger. Police responded to a carjacking call on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at a Kroger located on US Highway 51. Officers say a man approached the victim in the parking lot, showed a gun,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Arby’s employee steals money, hides it in napkin: Police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with stealing money from his job and hiding it in a napkin, police say. According to reports, officers responded to a theft complaint at a Millington Arby’s. The store manager stated that employees noticed the drawer was short. Police looked at video footage and saw Jimmy Plater, a […]
MEMPHIS, TN

