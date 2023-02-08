Read full article on original website
University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine hosts health fair with free services
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday morning in Memphis, The University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine will host a health fair, and they have a variety of free services that they will be providing for the community. The fair will be at the Green Law Park Community...
South Memphis neighborhood pushes for change after organization finds 82% of cancer in the area attributed to company
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lower life expectancies and increasing cancer risk to four times higher than the national average are why one South Memphis neighborhood met on Saturday to discuss changes they want to see from Sterilization Services of Tennessee. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said a chemical called ethylene...
MLGW addresses recent meter failures
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Over 18,000 MLGW customers will be receiving an estimated bill soon. This is happening as the utility company works to repair water meters and gas meters with broken digital registers or read outs. WREG reports the problems surfaced after December’s extreme weather caused rotating outages and water issues, and it may take […]
New school brings services, support to Grahamwood neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — School district leaders, students, and parents gathered Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of a new community school in Grahamwood that provides services and support to families. It’s been since 2014 that Belle Forest became the first community school in the Memphis-Shelby County school district. Nearly a decade later, MSCS is ushering […]
American Snuff to cut 130 jobs in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 130 Memphis jobs could be snuffed out at the end of the year as the American Snuff Company will shut down its facility in Southeast Memphis later this year. Known for being the second-largest smokeless tobacco products maker in the US, American Snuff Company, which has been a part of […]
Methodist, LeBonheur strike deal on some insurance plans
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare announced Wednesday that the hospital group has reached an agreement on accepting some BlueCare and TennCare insurance plans. Methodist and Le Bonheur had been out of network for Blue Cross Blue Shield Tennessee plans as of the first of the year because of a dispute over the rates […]
Memphis Fire Fighter Association President defends department in letter to Memphis City Council
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In a letter sent to Memphis City Council on Friday, Memphis Fire Fighters Association President Thomas Malone said he was “disheartened” by the narrative he believes was displayed that systemic problems exist within the Memphis Fire Department. The letter goes on to state he...
Medicare patients to receive treatment again at Methodist hospitals after agreement
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After more than a month of uncertainty, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee and Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare reached an agreement this week. It allows Medicare patients to once again get care at Methodist hospitals, but the agreement does not cover families who have Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance through their employer or private pay.
Olive Branch says no to portable classrooms
Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams is asking the city’s Board of Zoning Adjustment to deny a request by DeSoto County Schools to build portable classrooms at Career Tech East. Adams told the Board of Aldermen at its Feb. 7 meeting that he would be sending a letter to the School Board and Superintendent Cory Uselton informing the district that portable classrooms are not acceptable in 2023 and that they need to invest in building new facilities in Olive Branch.
Shopper carjacked at Millington Kroger
MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Millington Police are looking for several people involved in the carjacking of a Kroger shopper Thursday afternoon. Police said a man approached the victim in the parking lot of the store on US Highway 51, pulled out a gun, and demanded the keys to the victim’s silver 2016 Infiniti Q50. Police have […]
Local baker opens first store after gaining popularity on social media
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Giant stuffed cookies are heading to the Mid-south this week. Chloe Sexton is the owner of Bluff Cakes. She grew a following on TikTok with her baking videos. Her following count is now at 1.8 million. This popularity has led her to be able to open a storefront in Germantown, located at 7850 Popular Avenue.
Burglars ransack several businesses across Mid-South, police believe most are connected
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A string of burglaries is impacting several businesses across the Mid-South. Action News 5 went to six companies police say have been targeted by a large group of burglars. Those companies include several GameStop locations, a Game Exchange, and Smooth Wireless. Anywhere between five to 20...
New plant to bring 129 jobs to southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee state leaders, the Greater Memphis Chamber, and MSS Steel Tubes USA LLC announced Wednesday a new $6 million plant will be opened in southeast Memphis. The chamber said the manufacturing plant will create 129 jobs for the Memphis area, at an average wage plus...
Mississippi mourns FOX13 journalist Tom Dees
Mississippi journalist Tom Dees died Thursday morning, just days before his 58th birthday, as he waited on a lung transplant. Tom was the longest-tenured journalist at FOX13 in Memphis, and his career was marked by a dogged determination to find the truth. He was known by all as kind and honest, and his stories were kind and honest as well. He loved North Mississippi, and for so many years, he was their voice.
7 Memphis Apartments Under $700 a Month
Memphis, TN. - While the cost of living in Memphis is 14% lower than the national average, renting an apartment in the city can still be pricey for residents who typically earn less on average than their counterparts in other cities.
Memphis police chief reassigns SCORPION Unit officers to other specialized units
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said on Thursday he supports Police Chief CJ Davis’ decision to reassign SCORPION Unit officers after she said Tuesday at Memphis City Council that at least 30 officers have been reassigned to other specialized units. “They’re moving into other organized crime...
Two charged in death of Haywood, TN teen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is dead following a shooting in Haywood County, Tennessee, the Haywood County Sheriff said. The sheriff said a Haywood High student was shot and killed in a vehicle when returning home to Brownsville. The victim has been identified as Christine Michael. The Haywood Sheriff’s Office said have arrested Kevion Davis, […]
Suspect wanted for carjacking in Millington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington Police Department is investigating a carjacking that took place at a Kroger. Police responded to a carjacking call on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at a Kroger located on US Highway 51. Officers say a man approached the victim in the parking lot, showed a gun,...
Arby’s employee steals money, hides it in napkin: Police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with stealing money from his job and hiding it in a napkin, police say. According to reports, officers responded to a theft complaint at a Millington Arby’s. The store manager stated that employees noticed the drawer was short. Police looked at video footage and saw Jimmy Plater, a […]
"It's a slap in the face" | Memphis NAACP calling out proposed TN bill to abolish civilian accountability of Memphis Police
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — There's proposed legislation that could abolish community oversight boards like the Citizen Law Enforcement Review Board, or, CLERB. However, critics say it would undo all the efforts of protesters and what the family of Tyre Nichols has requested –transparency. Memphis NAACP President Van Turner is...
