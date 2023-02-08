Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Blues acquire two picks, Blais, Skinner from Rangers
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has acquired a conditional 2023 first-round draft pick, a 2024 fourth-round draft pick, forward Sammy Blais and defenseman Hunter Skinner from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola.
NHL
Thompson returns to practice, expected to play Saturday
Tage Thompson was a full participant in practice on Friday and is expected to be in the lineup Saturday against the Calgary Flames, Sabres coach Don Granato announced. Thompson missed the third period of Buffalo's most recent game, against Carolina on February 1, due to an upper-body injury. He missed the All-Star Game as a result and had a rehab skate when the team reconvened at KeyBank Center on Thursday.
NHL
GAME RECAP: Flyers 2, Oilers 1 (SO)
PHILADELPHIA, PA - James Van Riemsdyk scored the shootout winner as the Philadelphia Flyers picked up the 2-1 shootout win over the Oilers on Thursday night. Both goaltenders were phenomenal on the evening, with Stuart Skinner turning away 35 of 36 shots in regulation and overtime opposite Carter Hart, who stopped 34 of 35 Oilers attempts.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Predators
Playing the third game of their four-game homestand, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-9) are home on Saturday afternoon to take on John Hynes' Nashville Predators (24-19-9). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 12:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
NHL
Tarasenko makes impact quickly in Rangers debut after trade from Blues
NEW YORK -- Vladimir Tarasenko didn't need much time to make an impact in his New York Rangers debut. The forward scored on his first shot at 2:49 of the first period in a 6-3 win against the Seattle Kraken at Madison Square Garden on Friday, one day after he was acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues.
NHL
RECAP: Bobrovsky earns 350th career win with 33 saves against Sharks
SUNRISE, Fla. - Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves to help the Florida Panthers extend their winning streak to three games with a 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. With the win, Bobrovsky became just the 25th goalie in NHL history to reach 350...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (29-18-5) at Flyers (22-22-10) | 10 a.m.
Kraken play matinee game in football-mad Philadelphia, looking to avoid first four-game losing streak of the season. Time: 10:00 a.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Depth-Finders?. The Kraken have scored just four goals in the first three games of this road trip, not a recipe...
NHL
Game Day: Preds at Flyers Preview
Nashville Looks to Even Season Series vs. Philadelphia in 2022-23 The Nashville Predators (24-19-6) will hit the road for the first time since Jan. 19 for a Saturday matinee against the Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-9) at Wells Fargo Center. The puck drops at 11:30 a.m. CT, and the game will be...
NHL
Duchene Scores in Overtime as Predators Defeat Flyers 2-1
Nashville Moves to 25-19-6 on the Season, Returns Home to Face Arizona on Monday. Matt Duchene scored 34 seconds into overtime to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. Juuse Saros made 23 saves in goal for the Preds, who...
NHL
Ward excited for Hurricanes to host Stadium Series against Capitals
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Cam Ward began his NHL career by winning the Conn Smythe Trophy voted as the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He was a rookie and helped the Carolina Hurricanes win the Stanley Cup by defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the 2006 Stanley Cup Final.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Savage Garden
NEW YORK, NY - Buoyed by a big trade for Vladimir Tarasenko the Rangers were raring to go when they hit the ice to play the Seattle Kraken. The visitors had to endure some big punches early - including an opening score by Tarasenko himself - and New York build up a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 lead after 20 minutes of play.
NHL
BLOG: Defense Finding More Success Within Lineup
With a more consistent lineup, the team is also looking to add Jarred Tinordi back into the mix following his facial injury on Dec. 18. In the last ten games for the Blackhawks, the defense is starting to see more success as of lately while having a more consistent lineup, especially among the younger blueliners.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Be-Deviled
NEWARK, NJ -- Through the three times the Devils and Kraken have met, the home team has always come out with the victory. Unfortunately, that was the case again, tonight. In five-on-five play, the Kraken controlled the flow of the game. With the absence of Andre Burakovsky (lower body), the forward groupings responded positively, and Justin Schultz returned to play alongside Carson Soucy in an effective 16:08 of play.
NHL
Prospecting: Clutch Performer
Kraken prospect Tucker Robertson has the second-most game-winning goals in the Ontario Hockey League. But he's even more intent on being an elite '200-foot player'. On the ice during Kraken training camp last fall, 2022 fourth-round draft choice Tucker Robertson played with pace to quickly signal he belonged alongside the more than two dozen players with NHL experience. The 19-year-old Ontario Hockey League and Peterborough Petes center confirmed he felt confident during his first NHL training camp.
NHL
Tarasenko trade to Rangers 'officially an end of an era' for Blues
The 31-year-old forward played an integral role when the Blues won their first championship in 2019 by defeating the Boston Bruins in seven games. He had 17 points in 26 Stanley Cup Playoff games and finished second on St. Louis with 11 goals (Jaden Schwartz, 12). The Blues currently have...
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Strong Checking, Shootout Heroics Spur 2-1 Win
The Philadelphia Flyers captured a 2-1 (2-1) shootout decision over the Edmonton Oilers at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday evening. Excellent defensiver structure, tight gaps, active forechecking and a penalty-free game against the NHL's No. 1 power play club keyed the Flyers to being the better team for the decided majority of the game.
NHL
O'Reilly focused on playoff push with Blues, not trade rumors
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Ryan O'Reilly is focused on helping the St. Louis Blues get back into the Stanley Cup Playoff race, not about what may or may not happen leading up to the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline on March 3. A day after the Blues traded forward Vladimir Tarasenko...
NHL
Hamilton, Big Hat, Big Play | FEATURE
On Thursday, the Devils hosted the Seattle Kraken, one of the best teams in the National Hockey League. And they had to do so without their superstar (and All-Star) Jack Hughes. The team announced the morning of the game that Hughes will be out of the lineup with an upper-body...
NHL
NYI@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens treated the hometown faithful to a thrilling 4-3 overtime win over the New York Islanders in their first game back since the All-Star break on Saturday afternoon. It was the start of Family Weekend presented by Tim Hortons at the Bell Centre. For Saturday's game, one...
Comments / 0