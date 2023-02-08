NEWARK, NJ -- Through the three times the Devils and Kraken have met, the home team has always come out with the victory. Unfortunately, that was the case again, tonight. In five-on-five play, the Kraken controlled the flow of the game. With the absence of Andre Burakovsky (lower body), the forward groupings responded positively, and Justin Schultz returned to play alongside Carson Soucy in an effective 16:08 of play.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO