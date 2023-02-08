Read full article on original website
Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Thalheimer resigning
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Thalheimer is resigning. The Board of School Trustees will consider the move. In a letter, he said the decision to leave was driven by “personal wellness” and that he discussed the move with his family over winter break.
nwi.life
High School Bowling teams all across Northwest Indiana are on a roll
Bowling in Northwest Indiana (NWI) is a hot commodity, especially in a high school environment. Schools like Valparaiso High School, Michigan City High School, Munster High School, Lowell High School, Wheeler High School, La Porte High School, and much more are competing in the Lakeshore Indiana High School Bowling Conference (Lakeshore IHSB).
22 WSBT
South Bend Schools weighs closing schools
South Bend. Ind. (WSBT) — Some South Bend school facilities are at risk of no longer being used as a regular neighborhood school. This is all a part of the district's "Master Facilities Plan." One of the many ongoing community meetings is bringing out younger faces concerned about their...
WANE-TV
Officials: Student brought unloaded gun to Columbia City High School
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A student recently brought an unloaded gun to Columbia City High School, according to a letter sent to families in Whitley County Consolidated Schools. According to the letter from Superintendent Laura McDermott, the student brought in a concealed handgun that wasn’t loaded, let other...
WNDU
Riley alums react to proposal that could drop 2 SBCSC high schools
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Folks are learning more about what the future of South Bend Community Schools could look like, which could mean saying goodbye to Clay or Riley High School. 16 News Now spoke with several people who graduated from Riley High School, which would downsize to a middle...
WNDU
Racism incident at John Glenn High School under investigation
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - An apparent incident of racism at John Glenn High School is being investigated. A viewer shared a photo with 16 News Now of a disturbing message written into the dirt on the side of a vehicle in the school’s parking lot on Thursday afternoon. That message included a racial slur.
Indiana brothers hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Southwest Michigan
MILTON TOWNSHIP, MI – Two men were hospitalized after two vehicles crashed Friday, Feb. 10 causing one to strike to a tree. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded around noon to the scene at Ironwood Road and Redfield Street in Milton Township, a news release said. Two brothers...
abc57.com
Sundays are free for Elkhart County residents at Wellfield Botanic Gardens
ELKHART CTY., Ind.- Wellfield Botanic Gardens is offering free admission for residents of Elkhart County on Sundays, courtesy of a grant funded by the Community Foundation of Elkhart County. Elkhart County residents are admitted free of charge on Sundays from 12-5 p.m. through the end of March. Free admission for...
abc57.com
South Bend Common Council weighs in on changes coming to SBCSC; residents asked to complete online survey
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- The South Bend Community School Corporation (SBCSC) is looking to consolidate its schools, and it needs the public's input. A survey, available here, lets the community weigh in on the different scenarios presented, which would all save the city money. The South Bend Common Council could make...
WNDU
1 hurt in overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 1200 block of Johnson Street around midnight. One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. Stay with 16 News Now...
WNDU
South Bend apartment complex ahead of development schedule
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A project to turn a former medical office building into an apartment building way ahead of schedule. An Idaho-based developer has until the end of 2024 to complete the project in a building that lies just north of the South Bend site where the St. Joseph Medical Center offices once stood.
Northwest Indiana man killed in Michigan snowmobile crash
LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A Northwest Indiana man has died as the result of a snowmobile crash in Luce County, Michigan on Wednesday. According to Michigan State Police (MSP), troopers responded to an area near the intersection of Devil’s Hallow Lake Trail and County Road 371 around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say Robert Huffmaster […]
22 WSBT
Councilmembers hold South Bend 2045 Public Visioning Workshop
The latest South Bend 2045 public visioning workshop was hosted by First district councilman Canneth Lee at the Near Northwest Neighborhood Association. Lee says these workshops gives them a chance to talk to residents about the projects important to them and the timelines they have for them. “I want programs...
22 WSBT
Elkhart Schools superintendent to step down at end of June
Elkhart Schools Superintendent Steve Thalheimer is stepping down at the end of June. He is submitting his resignation to the board next week. Thailheimer took the job in early 2019 after serving in the same position at Fairfield Community Schools. Thalheimer says he's leaving for personal wellness. You can read...
abc57.com
'Washed' money found at Elkhart businesses
ELKHART, Ind.-- A money scam hit several Elkhart businesses, involving what is called "washed" bills. It's a technique to create counterfeit money, where bills are bleached and reprinted with a higher denomination on the same paper. It was the sophisticated technique that Elkhart police say took them by surprise. "On...
WNDU
Help wanted at new Meijer in Elkhart
St. Joseph man charged in death of 8-year-old son takes plea deal. Brian Morrow, 42, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the death of 8-year-old Jaxson Morrow. Goshen man sentenced to 55 years in prison for deadly stabbing. Updated: 1 hour ago. Samuel Byfield, 23, was charged in the...
abc57.com
Alleged prank threats reported at schools across Michigan, including Benton Harbor High School
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - A threat called in to Benton Harbor High School Tuesday morning was determined to be a prank, according to Benton Harbor Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Butts. The call is apparently one of many to school districts across the state. Michigan State Police reported a number...
22 WSBT
High School Spotlight: Penn's Lily Christianson
She's been making a splash, both in the pool, and in the record books. Lily Christianson has been turning heads since her freshman year at Penn, when she won her first state title for the Kingsmen. "I grew up watching Bethany Galat and looking up at those banners, so to...
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
WNDU
South Bend’s Seitz Park set to reopen in August
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The end is in sight for the reconstruction of South Bend’s Seitz Park. The reopening date for the facility between the East Race and the St. Joseph River is set for Aug. 7. On Thursday, the city redevelopment commission agreed to spend $1 million...
