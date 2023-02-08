ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Thalheimer resigning

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Thalheimer is resigning. The Board of School Trustees will consider the move. In a letter, he said the decision to leave was driven by “personal wellness” and that he discussed the move with his family over winter break.
ELKHART, IN
nwi.life

High School Bowling teams all across Northwest Indiana are on a roll

Bowling in Northwest Indiana (NWI) is a hot commodity, especially in a high school environment. Schools like Valparaiso High School, Michigan City High School, Munster High School, Lowell High School, Wheeler High School, La Porte High School, and much more are competing in the Lakeshore Indiana High School Bowling Conference (Lakeshore IHSB).
VALPARAISO, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend Schools weighs closing schools

South Bend. Ind. (WSBT) — Some South Bend school facilities are at risk of no longer being used as a regular neighborhood school. This is all a part of the district's "Master Facilities Plan." One of the many ongoing community meetings is bringing out younger faces concerned about their...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

Officials: Student brought unloaded gun to Columbia City High School

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A student recently brought an unloaded gun to Columbia City High School, according to a letter sent to families in Whitley County Consolidated Schools. According to the letter from Superintendent Laura McDermott, the student brought in a concealed handgun that wasn’t loaded, let other...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WNDU

Racism incident at John Glenn High School under investigation

WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - An apparent incident of racism at John Glenn High School is being investigated. A viewer shared a photo with 16 News Now of a disturbing message written into the dirt on the side of a vehicle in the school’s parking lot on Thursday afternoon. That message included a racial slur.
WALKERTON, IN
WNDU

1 hurt in overnight shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 1200 block of Johnson Street around midnight. One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. Stay with 16 News Now...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend apartment complex ahead of development schedule

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A project to turn a former medical office building into an apartment building way ahead of schedule. An Idaho-based developer has until the end of 2024 to complete the project in a building that lies just north of the South Bend site where the St. Joseph Medical Center offices once stood.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WGN News

Northwest Indiana man killed in Michigan snowmobile crash

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A Northwest Indiana man has died as the result of a snowmobile crash in Luce County, Michigan on Wednesday. According to Michigan State Police (MSP), troopers responded to an area near the intersection of Devil’s Hallow Lake Trail and County Road 371 around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say Robert Huffmaster […]
LUCE COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Councilmembers hold South Bend 2045 Public Visioning Workshop

The latest South Bend 2045 public visioning workshop was hosted by First district councilman Canneth Lee at the Near Northwest Neighborhood Association. Lee says these workshops gives them a chance to talk to residents about the projects important to them and the timelines they have for them. “I want programs...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Elkhart Schools superintendent to step down at end of June

Elkhart Schools Superintendent Steve Thalheimer is stepping down at the end of June. He is submitting his resignation to the board next week. Thailheimer took the job in early 2019 after serving in the same position at Fairfield Community Schools. Thalheimer says he's leaving for personal wellness. You can read...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

'Washed' money found at Elkhart businesses

ELKHART, Ind.-- A money scam hit several Elkhart businesses, involving what is called "washed" bills. It's a technique to create counterfeit money, where bills are bleached and reprinted with a higher denomination on the same paper. It was the sophisticated technique that Elkhart police say took them by surprise. "On...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Help wanted at new Meijer in Elkhart

St. Joseph man charged in death of 8-year-old son takes plea deal. Brian Morrow, 42, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the death of 8-year-old Jaxson Morrow. Goshen man sentenced to 55 years in prison for deadly stabbing. Updated: 1 hour ago. Samuel Byfield, 23, was charged in the...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

High School Spotlight: Penn's Lily Christianson

She's been making a splash, both in the pool, and in the record books. Lily Christianson has been turning heads since her freshman year at Penn, when she won her first state title for the Kingsmen. "I grew up watching Bethany Galat and looking up at those banners, so to...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WEHT/WTVW

5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures

INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WNDU

South Bend’s Seitz Park set to reopen in August

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The end is in sight for the reconstruction of South Bend’s Seitz Park. The reopening date for the facility between the East Race and the St. Joseph River is set for Aug. 7. On Thursday, the city redevelopment commission agreed to spend $1 million...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy