ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Lack of manpower slowing down process of bringing juvenile suspects to justice, Orleans Parish DA’s office says

By Andrés Fuentes
fox8live.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL-TV

State lawmaker wants mandatory jail for car burglaries

NEW ORLEANS — A lot of people will be coming to New Orleans these next couple of weeks to enjoy the parades and other Mardi Gras festivities. Unfortunately, along with the Carnival revelry, comes the risk your vehicle may be broken into while you’re having a good time.
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

Young man shot, injured in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a young man was shot in Central City. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Friday in the 1800 block of Terpsichore Street. The minor was transported to a local hospital for treatment. · Get the WDSU News...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: Lopsided investigations and inconsistent punishment alleged within NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The public integrity bureau is the branch of the NOPD responsible for investigating complaints against officers. Some say the outcome of those investigations boils down to who you know. They say while some officers receive strict punishments for minor infractions, others have dozens of complaints against them, and only receive a slap on the wrist.
NOLA.com

Independent Police Monitor warns of potential conflict of interest in Vappie investigation

New Orleans’ Independent Police Monitor (OIPM) Stella Cziment Thursday warned Council President JP Morrell and City Attorney Donesia Turner of a "potential legal conflict of interest” in the New Orleans Police Department’s internal investigation into Mayor LaToya Cantrell and a member of her security detail, Jeffrey Vappie, according to a letter obtained by Gambit.
WWL

Suspect sought in killing of 14-year-old in St. Bernard

CHALMETTE, La. — A 14-year-old male juvenile is dead after being shot in Chalmette Thursday evening. The sheriff's office says that Kelan Sartin, 18, of the 3800 block of Laplace Street in Chalmette, is wanted for second-degree murder. According to the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatchers received a...
CHALMETTE, LA
WWL

Baby still missing from state custody

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — As of Thursday night, law enforcement officials were still looking for a toddler who they say was stolen out of Children's Hospital New Orleans last week. Authorities said the parents, who they believe now have the baby, are still at large. The St. Bernard...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy