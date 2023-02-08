Lack of manpower slowing down process of bringing juvenile suspects to justice, Orleans Parish DA’s office says

Read full article on original website
Does Mayor Cantrell have more officers in her personal security detail than some NOPD districts have on the street?
On Tuesday’s edition of the Newell Normand Show, a professor at the University of New Orleans and a local crime watchdog, explained what he discovered through his extensive research of public records pertaining to payroll at the NOPD.
NOLA.com
Ex-NOPD internal affairs chief slammed in report on botched officer probe; city starts review
Arlinda Westbrook, the former chief of the New Orleans Police Department’s embattled internal affairs bureau, would often tap a covert squad of investigators to run surveillance on officers accused of misconduct. The Public Integrity Bureau, which she led for 12 years, typically had four months to wrap up its...
WWL-TV
State lawmaker wants mandatory jail for car burglaries
NEW ORLEANS — A lot of people will be coming to New Orleans these next couple of weeks to enjoy the parades and other Mardi Gras festivities. Unfortunately, along with the Carnival revelry, comes the risk your vehicle may be broken into while you’re having a good time.
Convicted felons to serve 3+ years each for having guns
A Shreveport man plead guilty to the charge of felon in possession of a firearm in October of last year.
WDSU
Young man shot, injured in Central City
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a young man was shot in Central City. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Friday in the 1800 block of Terpsichore Street. The minor was transported to a local hospital for treatment. · Get the WDSU News...
fox8live.com
Mayor Cantrell refuses to answer questions surrounding the conflict of interest NOPD investigation of officer Vappie
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor Cantrell refuses to answer questions about the police monitor’s concerns over a conflict of interest in the NOPD’s investigation into officer Jeffrey Vappie. The police monitor says she’s concerned about a directive from the mayor that NOPD officers not participate in the investigation...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Lopsided investigations and inconsistent punishment alleged within NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The public integrity bureau is the branch of the NOPD responsible for investigating complaints against officers. Some say the outcome of those investigations boils down to who you know. They say while some officers receive strict punishments for minor infractions, others have dozens of complaints against them, and only receive a slap on the wrist.
NOLA.com
Independent Police Monitor warns of potential conflict of interest in Vappie investigation
New Orleans’ Independent Police Monitor (OIPM) Stella Cziment Thursday warned Council President JP Morrell and City Attorney Donesia Turner of a "potential legal conflict of interest” in the New Orleans Police Department’s internal investigation into Mayor LaToya Cantrell and a member of her security detail, Jeffrey Vappie, according to a letter obtained by Gambit.
WDSU
New Orleans mothers of slain youth talk candidly about causes of gun violence and possible solutions
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans is dealing with an ongoing violent crime wave. WDSU News Reporter Shay O'Connor spoke candidly with mothers of victims of gun violence about the root causes of crime in the city and possible solutions. These moms have all lost a child...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish sheriff: 4 dead, including former St. Charles deputy, in Harvey murder-suicide
HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a shooting near West Jefferson Medical Center in Harvey. According to JPSO, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Curtis Street. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the incident appears to be a murder-suicide. Sources...
NOLA.com
14-year-old shot dead in Chalmette; St. Bernard sheriff names person of interest
A 14-year-old was killed in a shooting Thursday night in Chalmette, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Golden Drive (map), according to a statement from the St. Bernard Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found the injured teen on the ground when they...
Suspect sought in killing of 14-year-old in St. Bernard
CHALMETTE, La. — A 14-year-old male juvenile is dead after being shot in Chalmette Thursday evening. The sheriff's office says that Kelan Sartin, 18, of the 3800 block of Laplace Street in Chalmette, is wanted for second-degree murder. According to the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatchers received a...
WDSU
Orleans Parish coroner identified two victims of shooting on Bullard Avenue
Two victims killed in a shooting in New Orleans East Wednesday night have been identified. The New Orleans Police Department began investigating after five people were shot in New Orleans East Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway. According...
NOLA.com
In Jefferson Parish murder-suicides, autopsies answer some but not all questions
Autopsies performed on a Harvey family of four who died in a murder-suicide Thursday revealed that the parents, Timothy Earl and Joanna Ragas, each committed suicide while their children died by homicide, the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office said Friday. Forensic pathologists also performed autopsies in a second, unrelated murder-suicide in...
fox8live.com
Witness wrestles gun from armed robbery suspect’s hands on Bourbon Street, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Good Samaritan who was witnessing an armed robbery in the French Quarter of New Orleans is being credited with wrestling a gun from the suspect’s hands. According to the New Orleans Police Department, an unknown suspect approached a man and woman, both 28 years...
Baby still missing from state custody
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — As of Thursday night, law enforcement officials were still looking for a toddler who they say was stolen out of Children's Hospital New Orleans last week. Authorities said the parents, who they believe now have the baby, are still at large. The St. Bernard...
WDSU
New Orleans mother says son denied help for hour after being shot, investigation launched
NEW ORLEANS — The family of Ferdinand Alexander is demanding answers after he was murdered in New Orleans. They say after he was shot, they were ripped away from his arms and allege he was not given any medical attention for more than an hour. The New Orleans Police...
Suspect wanted in Seventh Ward shooting investigation
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a male suspect in connection to a shooting incident Saturday (Feb. 4) in the Seventh Ward.
SBSO searching for person of interest in 14-year-old’s killing
St. Bernard Sheriff’s are searching for a person of interest in connection with a fatal shooting that took place Thursday night in Chalmette.
NOLA.com
2 men dead in suspected murder-suicide in Estelle area of west bank, JPSO says
Two men are dead after a suspected murder-suicide on the west bank, Jefferson Parish authorities said early Thursday. Update: 17-year-old and his brother identified by coroner. The shooting was reported to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Mesa Drive (map), according to JPSO.
