Manchester, MO

FOX 2

Kirkwood Basketball remains perfect under first-year head coach

KIRKWOOD – Last season, the Kirkwood Boys basketball team finished the season with just nine wins. This year, the Pioneers have 20 wins without a single loss. What changed? For starters, the team gained one year of experience, a sentiment felt by a handful of the Kirkwood players, but those changes are small in comparison […]
KIRKWOOD, MO
St. Louis American

Ameren names Dan Isom to lead the company's security

Daniel Isom, recently the interim director of public safety for the City of St. Louis, joins Ameren Feb. 13 as vice president of corporate safety, security and crisis management. In his new role, Isom will lead a team of professionals focused on comprehensive safety and security programs and emergency preparedness across Ameren facilities in Missouri and Illinois. He will function as a leader on behalf of Ameren through local, state and national organizations focused on crisis, safety and security. Isom earned his bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degrees in criminology and criminal justice from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and a master’s in public administration from Saint Louis University.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
101espn.com

The Gauntlet Champions : Stanley from Granite City, IL

Congratulations to Stanley from Granite City, IL! He’s the next person to make it through The Gauntlet!. It’s now official that Stanley is smarter than all of the guys on The Fast Lane. He challenged each member to a 1 on 1 matchup of trivia and came away victorious – winning a 101 Prize Pack and a gigantic Gauntlet Champion Trophy. Way to go Stanley!
GRANITE CITY, IL
stlpublicradio.org

Monday: This director decided to film in St. Louis before he wrote the script

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Filmmaker and former St. Louis resident Daniel Lawrence Wilson returned to the Gateway City for his directorial debut, “A Brush of Violence.” Wilson said the decision to film in St. Louis came first — and that he wrote the script to fit the city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Thursday: How early German immigrants helped shape Missouri and St. Louis

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. The first wave of German immigrants came to Missouri in the mid-1830s. Within just a few years, the German population in the Show-Me State, and St. Louis in particular, increased exponentially.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

A full Black History Month calendar

St. Louis County Library is hosting events throughout Black History Month as part of its “Celebrating Black Resistance to Injustice” programming in February. Virtual and in-person events are scheduled. A highlight of the Black History Month series is the Frankie Freeman Inspirational Lecture. Carlotta Walls LaNier will deliver...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WEHT/WTVW

Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri

MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Emerson to stay in St. Louis; Boeing plans for layoffs

Three months ago, Emerson Electric began searching for a new place to call home after putting its Ferguson campus on the market and divesting its Climate Technologies business. On Wednesday, the company announced that it will stay in the St. Louis region, to the delight of area officials and employees. In Jefferson City, the Missouri House Budget Committee excluded lawmakers and the governor from the 8.7% proposed pay raise for state workers. Also, aviation and defense company Boeing plans to lay off 2,000 workers across its global operations, but it has announced that St. Louis will be the site for a new finance hub. Keep scrolling for these stories and the rest of your Thursday morning news.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

The Plant Truck Blooms Anywhere it’s Planted!

ST. LOUIS — Plants love to travel! Gina Houska is behind the cutest truck on four wheels. She’s built a thriving business that runs all year. Gina rolled “The Plant Truck” into our back lot to show off the plants you can get right now. She also does events like weddings, and you can see her soon at the Home and Garden Show next month!
SAINT LOUIS, MO

