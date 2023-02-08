Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Shaquille O’Neal Big Chicken Restaurant Is Coming to St. LouisMadocSaint Louis, MO
Left for Dead by Her Teacher: Ashley Reeves, a Survival StoryNikBelleville, IL
Missouri witness describes triangle-shaped object moving over homeRoger MarshMissouri State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
Kirkwood Basketball remains perfect under first-year head coach
KIRKWOOD – Last season, the Kirkwood Boys basketball team finished the season with just nine wins. This year, the Pioneers have 20 wins without a single loss. What changed? For starters, the team gained one year of experience, a sentiment felt by a handful of the Kirkwood players, but those changes are small in comparison […]
abc17news.com
Mizzou’s in-state third baseman selected to Preseason All-SEC First Team
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) St. Louis native and Mizzou senior third baseman Luke Mann was named to the 2023 Preseason All-SEC Baseball First Team on Thursday. Mann is coming off a breakthrough 2022 season totaling 17 home runs, which was the most by any Tiger since 2004. The fifth-year Tiger also...
St. Louis American
Ameren names Dan Isom to lead the company's security
Daniel Isom, recently the interim director of public safety for the City of St. Louis, joins Ameren Feb. 13 as vice president of corporate safety, security and crisis management. In his new role, Isom will lead a team of professionals focused on comprehensive safety and security programs and emergency preparedness across Ameren facilities in Missouri and Illinois. He will function as a leader on behalf of Ameren through local, state and national organizations focused on crisis, safety and security. Isom earned his bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degrees in criminology and criminal justice from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and a master’s in public administration from Saint Louis University.
101espn.com
The Gauntlet Champions : Stanley from Granite City, IL
Congratulations to Stanley from Granite City, IL! He’s the next person to make it through The Gauntlet!. It’s now official that Stanley is smarter than all of the guys on The Fast Lane. He challenged each member to a 1 on 1 matchup of trivia and came away victorious – winning a 101 Prize Pack and a gigantic Gauntlet Champion Trophy. Way to go Stanley!
stlpublicradio.org
Monday: This director decided to film in St. Louis before he wrote the script
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Filmmaker and former St. Louis resident Daniel Lawrence Wilson returned to the Gateway City for his directorial debut, “A Brush of Violence.” Wilson said the decision to film in St. Louis came first — and that he wrote the script to fit the city.
64 Years Ago, Monster EF-4 Twister Plowed Through St. Louis
We've just passed the 64th anniversary of one of the most deadly tornadoes to ever hit Missouri. The twister that plowed through St. Louis in February of 1959 took 21 lives that dreadful night and was one of the motivations behind getting warning sirens in place in the city. February...
stlpublicradio.org
Thursday: How early German immigrants helped shape Missouri and St. Louis
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. The first wave of German immigrants came to Missouri in the mid-1830s. Within just a few years, the German population in the Show-Me State, and St. Louis in particular, increased exponentially.
stlpublicradio.org
Maps: See the Archdiocese of St. Louis' plan to take 178 Catholic parishes down to 88 'pastorates'
The Archdiocese of St. Louis released a draft of its proposal to cut down its parishes. The latest plan would reduce the number of parishes across the St. Louis region from 178 individual parishes to 88 pastorates, communities of parishes led by one pastor and one staff. Changing demographics, a...
St. Louis leaders hope to ‘reverse historic wrongs’ through Rams funds
It remains to be seen how St. Louis city officials invest their share of the Rams relocation settlement long-term, but a new resolution approved Friday offers some insight on possible factors in the process.
feastmagazine.com
Mainlander, a modern twist on 1960s supper clubs, will debut in spring 2023
Blake Askew’s culinary career has taken him around the country: from Dallas to Washington D.C. to San Francisco. Years later, he has now returned to St. Louis, the home of his family for generations, to craft a concept on his own terms with Mainlander, which is slated to open in the Central West End in spring 2023.
St. Louis American
A full Black History Month calendar
St. Louis County Library is hosting events throughout Black History Month as part of its “Celebrating Black Resistance to Injustice” programming in February. Virtual and in-person events are scheduled. A highlight of the Black History Month series is the Frankie Freeman Inspirational Lecture. Carlotta Walls LaNier will deliver...
Two former SLU priests accused of abuse
St. Louis University has learned that two of its former priests have been “credibly accused” of sexual abuse. The regional Jesuits’ Province added the men’s names to a list tracking highly probable abuse incidents.
fhsknightlife.com
Park Hills Underground Aims to Bring Live Music Back to St. Francois County
Nestled in the basement of 104 Rinke Street in Park Hills, MO is the newest addition to live entertainment in St. Francois County. Accessible through a ramp on the back side of the building, Park Hills Underground aims to highlight local talent, as well as bring national touring acts to the area.
Valentine’s Day in St. Louis begins the night before with A Night of Love at The Phoenix in north county
ST. LOUIS – Valentine’s Day in St. Louis begins the night before with A Night of Love at The Phoenix in north county. Glenn Jones is best known for his hit “We’ve Only Just Begun”. He will headline the night of romantic music. St. Louis Blue and R&B vocalist Terry Rogers will open the set.
Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri
MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Emerson to stay in St. Louis; Boeing plans for layoffs
Three months ago, Emerson Electric began searching for a new place to call home after putting its Ferguson campus on the market and divesting its Climate Technologies business. On Wednesday, the company announced that it will stay in the St. Louis region, to the delight of area officials and employees. In Jefferson City, the Missouri House Budget Committee excluded lawmakers and the governor from the 8.7% proposed pay raise for state workers. Also, aviation and defense company Boeing plans to lay off 2,000 workers across its global operations, but it has announced that St. Louis will be the site for a new finance hub. Keep scrolling for these stories and the rest of your Thursday morning news.
FOX2now.com
The Plant Truck Blooms Anywhere it’s Planted!
ST. LOUIS — Plants love to travel! Gina Houska is behind the cutest truck on four wheels. She’s built a thriving business that runs all year. Gina rolled “The Plant Truck” into our back lot to show off the plants you can get right now. She also does events like weddings, and you can see her soon at the Home and Garden Show next month!
tmpresale.com
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons in St. Louis, MO Aug 10th, 2023 – pre-sale code
The new Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons pre-sale password is now live! This is your best chance to get Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons concert tickets before anyone else!. This just could be your one opportunity ever to see Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons live in St. Louis.
Missouri’s most romantic restaurant is in St. Louis, according to Yelp
Looking to treat your special someone to a romantic Valentine’s dinner, but none of the pizzerias in your area will deliver a pepperoni pie in the crude shape of a heart?
stlpublicradio.org
St. Louis Catholics fear archdiocese proposal to consolidate parishes would hurt churches
A plan by the Archdiocese of St. Louis to consolidate its parishes has Catholics worried about their churches. The archdiocese released a draft of its proposal Wednesday. The plan would reduce the number of parishes across the St. Louis region from 178 individual parishes to 88 pastorates, communities of parishes led by one pastor and one staff.
Comments / 0