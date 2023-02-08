Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire Lines Up Big Banks for Manchester United Bid
British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is tapping some of the world’s largest banks to back his bid for Manchester United. Bloomberg reports that Ratcliffe is working with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan as he prepares for some exceptionally well-heeled competition. Ratcliffe has a net worth of around $16.1 billion. The...
European Super League Plans 80-Club Tournament
The proposed European Super League has presented a completely new vision in its latest attempt at a comeback. A22 Sports Management — the company leading the charge to revive the offshoot soccer league, which was announced and then quickly abandoned in April 2021 — has released its plans to rival the UEFA Champions League.
Front Office Sports
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 0