Kansas City, MO

Chiefs DT Chris Jones 'under the weather' ahead of Super Bowl LVII

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
As we await the first injury report for the Chiefs in the week ahead of Super Bowl LVII, there are some illness concerns for Kansas City.

According to NFL Network’s James Palmer, Chiefs DT Chris Jones told him that he’s “under the weather” and dealing with both congestion and a sore throat. Palmer added that it seemed like a few players for K.C. were battling something today.

On Tuesday, many made observations that star QB Patrick Mahomes sounded nasal and stuffed up during his interviews, including our friend Devon Clements of HeavyOnChiefs.

This, of course, could be entirely unrelated. He could simply be nasal and hoarse from all the talking he had to do during Super Bowl opening night.

It’s unlikely that this illness causes any significant problems during Super Bowl LVII, but it’s certainly worth monitoring during the course of the week. Jones was instrumental in the AFC Championship Game win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He’s undoubtedly the most important player on the defensive side of the ball for Kansas City, boasting 15.5 sacks during the course of the season. He’s someone that you want as close to 100% as possible ahead of the big game.

