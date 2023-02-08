ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stewart Information Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) on Wednesday reported profit of $13.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The title insurance and real estate services company posted revenue of $655.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $162.3 million, or $5.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.07 billion.

