wegotthiscovered.com
Is it OK to play ‘Hogwarts Legacy?’ Trans streamer Keffals weighs in with a controversial take
In another twist in the unfolding controversy regarding the release of the new Hogwarts Legacy and author/creator J.K. Rowling’s well-documented transphobia, trans streamer Keffals, who in the past has “ratioed” Rowling over her views, has tweeted her belief that playing the game does not make one transphobic. In the same tweet, they also condemn the clashes that have arisen on social media following the game’s release as “culture war bulls**t.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Streaming crowds pick the worst possible time to propel a J.K. Rowling crime thriller back onto the Top 10
As you’ll no doubt be aware given the recent release of Hogwarts Legacy, J.K. Rowling has been all over the headlines once again as her reputation continues to take a battering from all sides. Experiencing a surge in popularity at exactly the wrong moment, episodic crime thriller Strike has decided to launch an offensive on the streaming ranks.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ faces even more undeniable evidence of being antisemitic as details about goblin rebellion match horrifying real-life events
First a shofar and now a 20-year-old reference to a pogram? Despite pretty good reviews, Hogwarts Legacy continues to be plagued by problems with the franchise creator J.K. Rowling and her perceived antisemitic beliefs. Things are not looking great for Rowling as more evidence of it recently surfaced in the game.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ buffs baffled by bizarre bedtime behavior
Hogwarts Legacy has delivered a Harry Potter fan’s dream game. You can create your own custom Hogwarts student, attend classes, hone your magical abilities, explore the Wizarding World, form close friendships with your classmates, and unravel a dark magical mystery. Simply walking the halls of a beautifully rendered Hogwarts...
wegotthiscovered.com
The ‘Warrior Nun’ army left apoplectic with rage as a canceled Netflix series rises from the ashes elsewhere
One of the main reasons why campaigns to revive canceled Netflix shows need to be greeted with a certain set of expectations is down to the fact that other networks and streaming services rarely tend to pick up projects from the streaming service’s discard pile. In fact, it typically tends to work the other way around, but a recent development has left Warrior Nun fans fuming.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans still holding out hope for one of the rare post-credits scenes that never went anywhere
The MCU is an absolute behemoth these days, with more than 40 releases between 2008’s Iron Man and 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Scattered among the broad range of films and television shows, a good 70 mid and post credit scenes have given viewers a glimpse of what is to come. It’s through these scenes that the Avengers initiative got its first mention, fans caught early glimpses of Thanos, and a range of characters were carefully plugged for future releases. Among these characters is a Spider-Man mainstay whose brief role in Spider-Man: Homecoming seemed, at first, like just the beginning.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘South Park’ episode lampooning Kanye West bafflingly had the opposite effect for Ye’s popularity
When South Park takes a shot at you, the show generally does not miss. Its work against Scientology arguably helped reduce the influence of that group in Hollywood, but, in the broken era we live in, its newest on Kanye West seems to have backfired a bit. The long-running show...
wegotthiscovered.com
A self-indulgent R-rated action sequel throws everything at the wall to see what sticks on Disney Plus
Creative freedom can be both a blessing and a curse, but it’s not difficult to figure out which side of the divide Matthew Vaughn leaned into when it came to crafting blockbuster sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle. The second installment in the offbeat espionage franchise may have scored an...
wegotthiscovered.com
The debate over who should play live-action Thrawn in ‘Star Wars’ gets ended in an instant
A slew of Star Wars shows are bringing long-beloved characters to live action for the first time. Upcoming shows plan to shift characters like Ezra Bridger and Sabine Wren from animation to live-action, following in the footsteps of other favorites like Ahsoka Tano and Cad Bane, who made their live-action debuts in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. As hype for several upcoming storylines ramps up online, Star Wars fans are naming their picks for some of the most anticipated characters.
wegotthiscovered.com
A dystopian disaster that significantly set back a promising career isn’t being greeted any kinder with time
Duncan Jones established himself as one of the most interesting and talented young filmmakers in the industry out of the gate, but the disappointing reception to Netflix’s dystopian sci-fi Mute saw his hot streak come to a crushing end, and it’s frustratingly now been half a decade since he last helmed a feature.
wegotthiscovered.com
A minor sci-fi masterpiece that could yet prove to be terrifyingly true engineers streaming perfection
Whether it’s intentional or not, the most terrifying sci-fi stories can often be the ones that sound far-fetched on paper, but aren’t all that far away from becoming the truth in one way or another. Andrew Niccol’s Gattaca fits that bill, with the minor masterpiece painting a thought-provoking picture of a world that may not be as futuristic as it seems.
wegotthiscovered.com
What’s The Berserker Armor in ‘Berserk’ and how does it increase Guts’ abilities?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Berserk. At times, even the strongest of warriors needs a boost, which often arrives in the form of a piece of equipment primed to increase their powers. And, while he would doubtlessly be an imposing fighter even without the aid of tools, Berserk‘s Guts is no different. Faced with a seemingly endless swarm of ever-stronger foes, with his end goal being taking on The Godhand itself (especially latest member Femto, once known as Griffith), the stalwart strongman has no choice but to raise his power level to meet each new threat.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel debuting the one villain bigger than Kang is raising hopes of seeing him in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’
A new clip from Marvel’s upcoming Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur series has given fans a taste of Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder and now fans are eager to see his character appear in Avengers: Secret Wars. In an interview with GMA, Fishburne discussed his role and involvement with...
wegotthiscovered.com
A bizarre sci-fi action flop obliterated by critics conducts a miserably failed streaming experiment
Dan Stevens has cultivated a reputation as one of the most reliably underrated actors in the business in everything from X-Men spinoff series Legion to cult classic The Guest, but even his most ardent of fans would struggle to defend the dismal 2017 sci-fi action thriller Kill Switch. Director Tim...
wegotthiscovered.com
The creator of Netflix’s newest hit fantasy series is boldly planning for 2 more seasons as the axe looms overhead
Netflix has gained such a reputation for cancelling hit fantasy shows without a care in the world that subscribers are fully prepared for the worst-case scenario from the second a new effects-driven episodic offering set in a heightened reality lands on the platform, with Lockwood & Co. merely the latest example.
wegotthiscovered.com
Hopes raised that James Gunn can finally find big screen spot for long-tenured DC icon
When James Gunn assumed co-leadership duties of the DC Comics media output earlier this year with Peter Safran, he came into a franchise which has yet to exploit its vast library of characters. While the world knows Batman and Superman, not too many lesser characters have gotten to the big screen. Now, fans have hope one will finally get to make a jump from television.
