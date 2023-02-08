ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

Is it OK to play ‘Hogwarts Legacy?’ Trans streamer Keffals weighs in with a controversial take

In another twist in the unfolding controversy regarding the release of the new Hogwarts Legacy and author/creator J.K. Rowling’s well-documented transphobia, trans streamer Keffals, who in the past has “ratioed” Rowling over her views, has tweeted her belief that playing the game does not make one transphobic. In the same tweet, they also condemn the clashes that have arisen on social media following the game’s release as “culture war bulls**t.”
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ buffs baffled by bizarre bedtime behavior

Hogwarts Legacy has delivered a Harry Potter fan’s dream game. You can create your own custom Hogwarts student, attend classes, hone your magical abilities, explore the Wizarding World, form close friendships with your classmates, and unravel a dark magical mystery. Simply walking the halls of a beautifully rendered Hogwarts...
wegotthiscovered.com

The ‘Warrior Nun’ army left apoplectic with rage as a canceled Netflix series rises from the ashes elsewhere

One of the main reasons why campaigns to revive canceled Netflix shows need to be greeted with a certain set of expectations is down to the fact that other networks and streaming services rarely tend to pick up projects from the streaming service’s discard pile. In fact, it typically tends to work the other way around, but a recent development has left Warrior Nun fans fuming.
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU fans still holding out hope for one of the rare post-credits scenes that never went anywhere

The MCU is an absolute behemoth these days, with more than 40 releases between 2008’s Iron Man and 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Scattered among the broad range of films and television shows, a good 70 mid and post credit scenes have given viewers a glimpse of what is to come. It’s through these scenes that the Avengers initiative got its first mention, fans caught early glimpses of Thanos, and a range of characters were carefully plugged for future releases. Among these characters is a Spider-Man mainstay whose brief role in Spider-Man: Homecoming seemed, at first, like just the beginning.
wegotthiscovered.com

The debate over who should play live-action Thrawn in ‘Star Wars’ gets ended in an instant

A slew of Star Wars shows are bringing long-beloved characters to live action for the first time. Upcoming shows plan to shift characters like Ezra Bridger and Sabine Wren from animation to live-action, following in the footsteps of other favorites like Ahsoka Tano and Cad Bane, who made their live-action debuts in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. As hype for several upcoming storylines ramps up online, Star Wars fans are naming their picks for some of the most anticipated characters.
wegotthiscovered.com

A minor sci-fi masterpiece that could yet prove to be terrifyingly true engineers streaming perfection

Whether it’s intentional or not, the most terrifying sci-fi stories can often be the ones that sound far-fetched on paper, but aren’t all that far away from becoming the truth in one way or another. Andrew Niccol’s Gattaca fits that bill, with the minor masterpiece painting a thought-provoking picture of a world that may not be as futuristic as it seems.
wegotthiscovered.com

What’s The Berserker Armor in ‘Berserk’ and how does it increase Guts’ abilities?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Berserk. At times, even the strongest of warriors needs a boost, which often arrives in the form of a piece of equipment primed to increase their powers. And, while he would doubtlessly be an imposing fighter even without the aid of tools, Berserk‘s Guts is no different. Faced with a seemingly endless swarm of ever-stronger foes, with his end goal being taking on The Godhand itself (especially latest member Femto, once known as Griffith), the stalwart strongman has no choice but to raise his power level to meet each new threat.
wegotthiscovered.com

Hopes raised that James Gunn can finally find big screen spot for long-tenured DC icon

When James Gunn assumed co-leadership duties of the DC Comics media output earlier this year with Peter Safran, he came into a franchise which has yet to exploit its vast library of characters. While the world knows Batman and Superman, not too many lesser characters have gotten to the big screen. Now, fans have hope one will finally get to make a jump from television.

