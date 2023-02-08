ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Rifles, drones, bullhorns used to keep birds away from toxic chemicals at Butte's Berkeley Pit

By DJ Bauer Reporter, ABC FOX Montana
montanarightnow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 KISS FM

Historic Montana Bar Set To Reopen After Two Years

This bar has been a staple of this community, and we are happy to see them open its doors again. If you're looking for historic buildings and restaurants, Butte, Montana, is the place to find it all. Butte was a historic mining town, and the city hasn't changed that much, especially the downtown area. Some bars and restaurants have been there for multiple generations. One bar had to close due to a horrible fire, and the town was heartbroken, but not anymore.
BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Famous M&M Bar reopens for business

BUTTE, Mont. - For the past 643 days, Uptown Butte has been missing one of its most iconic landmarks. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, is the day that the Mining City gets back that slice of history that it's been missing. On May 7, 2021, the famous M&M Bar and Cafe,...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Bed Bath & Beyond announces another Montana store closure

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bed, Bath and Beyond is set to close another 150 stores on top of the 87 announced last week, and another Montana store is on the list. The latest round of closures includes the store in Helena. A previous announcement in January listed Great Falls among...
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Crash near Deer Lodge partially blocking traffic on I-90

DEER LODGE, Mont. - Traffic is partially blocked on I-90 near Deer Lodge. A crash on I-90 at mile marker 184 has the westbound passing lane blocked Thursday. The Montana Department of Transportation reports the crash has been blocking the lane since Thursday morning.
DEER LODGE, MT
Daily Montanan

Manhattan won’t move ahead with ‘sanctuary city’ ordinance to ban abortion after public outcry

The town of Manhattan won’t move forward with an ordinance to become a “Sanctuary for the Unborn.” Thursday night, Mayor Glen Clements broke a tied vote on a motion to direct the town lawyer to draft an ordinance for Manhattan to essentially ban abortion, Clements said Friday. Clements opposed the motion for a 3-2 outcome. […] The post Manhattan won’t move ahead with ‘sanctuary city’ ordinance to ban abortion after public outcry appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MANHATTAN, MT
NBCMontana

Suspect in high-speed pursuit near Rocker arrested

BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement arrested Sonny Reese, 33, after a high speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle near Rocker. Reese is charged with a warrant out of Powell County, criminal endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, possession of stolen property, and reckless driving while eluding the police, and eluding the police.
BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Helena PD looking for missing 17-year-old

HELENA, Mont. - Helena police are trying to locate a missing 17-year-old. Kory James Mix is described as being five feet, ten inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing cargo pants. According to the Helena Police Department, Kory is not...
HELENA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy