Super Kate! The Princess of Wales’ strength on display as she pulls tires

By Alexandra Hurtado
 3 days ago

The Princess of Wales showed off her strength as she pulled tires during a training exercise on Wednesday. The royal mom of three visited Landau Forte College Derby to celebrate Captain Preet Chandi ’s return from her solo expedition across Antarctica.

It was announced back in October of 2022 that the Princess of Wales had become patron of Preet’s expedition across Antarctica. Last month, Captain Chandi broke the world record for the “ longest, solo, unsupported and unassisted polar expedition by any woman in history .”

The Princess of Wales participated in a training exercise on Feb. 8

“Well done!” Catherine told Preet as they hugged at the school on Feb. 8. In remarks during her visit, the royal said, “[Preet’s] been a huge inspiration, I’m sure, to all of you and, well certainly to me.”

The Princess also said that she really hopes “it inspires you all to believe in yourself, you know, to push your boundaries, and also to look and sort of really work on your own resilience too because they’re such strong messages that help support our emotional and mental wellbeing.”

Catherine joined students at the school as they participated in activities that brought to life the expedition and how Preet prepared for it, including examples of how she trained. As the Princess pulled tires, she said, “I definitely need to do some training.”


The Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram account shared photos from Catherine’s solo engagement with a caption that read: “Record breaker. History maker. @polarpreet is a shining example of fortitude. Today it’s been fantastic to hear all about her polar expedition and see how she is inspiring the next generation of young girls to believe they can achieve anything they put their mind to! 💪.”

Captain Chandi undertook the challenge “to inspire future generations to believe in themselves, to push their boundaries and show how the outdoors can help them achieve their dreams.” The palace noted that the Princess of Wales “has long been an advocate of the huge impact the outdoors can have on our wellbeing and the life skills it nurtures, such as confidence and resilience.”

James88 Harned
3d ago

Job well done Princess Catherine... you are truly an inspiration... keep up the good work with your endeavors 👍❤️

Dary Caicedo
3d ago

super super princess beautiful Kate... she spreads joyfulness and kindness she's got such a beautiful heart and soul..❤️🙏🤲🌍🤗

