David Hasselhoff's Daughter Taylor Hasselhoff Is Married! Inside Her Black-Tie Garden Wedding
The luxury real estate agent said "I do" to fiancé Madison Fiore on Feb. 4 at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California, telling PEOPLE: "We're stoked!" Taylor Hasselhoff is married! The Aaron Kirman Group luxury real estate agent and CEO, 32, said "I do" to fiancé Madison Fiore, 33, in front of 186 guests on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California. "It was so great being able to bring everybody together from our families and friends, and have everybody in the same room," Taylor tells PEOPLE exclusively...
Olivia Wilde Is ‘Quietly Dating’ Again Following Harry Styles Split: ‘He Makes Her Happy’
Late night talking? Olivia Wilde is “quietly dating again” following her November 2022 split from Harry Styles, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “The man she’s with is ‘normal’ by Hollywood standards and treats her with respect. He’s loyal, without being needy and worships the ground she walks on,” the insider reveals of the...
seventeen.com
Harry Styles and Taylor Swift Fans May Have Just Decoded Their 2023 Grammys Conversation
By now we've all seen pics of exes Harry Styles and Taylor Swift together at the 2023 Grammys. The *sweetest* moments were caught on film, including Taylor being the only person in her section on her feet and dancing to Harry's "As It Was" performance, and when she stood in support after he started being heckled by the crowd during his acceptance speech for winning Album of the Year for Harry's House.
EW.com
Jerry O'Connell dances with Magic Mike for 49th birthday and would do it again 'in a heartbeat'
Jerry O'Connell is living out his best Magic Mike dreams — and we all get to bear witness. The actor and talk show host joined the Magic Mike Live dancers at the SAHARA Las Vegas for a dance in celebration of his 49th birthday later this month. The performance will make its debut on Friday's episode of The Talk.
netflixjunkie.com
“I know this sounds crazy” – Katherine Schwarzenegger to Follow in the Steps of Father Arnold Schwarzenegger When It Comes to Raising Her Daughters
Apart from being a global superstar,superstar, Arnold Schwarzenegger is also a proud dad to five children. The Terminator star shares four kids with his ex-wife Maria Shriver: Katherine, Christina, Patrick, and Christopher. Meanwhile, his third son Joseph Baena was born out of his relationship with his longtime housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena. With all these children, he must have some idea when it comes to parenting, and it seems like his daughter wants to take up those ideas with her daughters.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
John Travolta Honors Olivia Newton-John In Super Bowl Ad
Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday, February 12, and already the advertisements are rolling in. The commercials are as much a part of the event as the food, merchandise – oh, and the game. Some are quite famously humorous while others can be very powerfully poignant. This year, John Travolta can be seen in one especially meaningful Super Bowl ad that pays homage to the late, great Olivia Newton-John.
Ozzie Nelson: His Talented and Tragic Life
He began his career as a bandleader and went on to star in, produce, write, and direct one of the most popular radio and television franchises in the history of entertainment. But he died too young at only 69 on June 3, 1975.
Vin Diesel Talks Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Appearing in ‘Fast X’ (Exclusive)
“Fast and the Furious” is the pedal-to-the-metal blockbuster movie franchise that's banked more than $6 billion at the box office. Now, after nine massive hits... it is time to buckle up for “Fast X.”. Thursday night, the cast gave fans a first look at their tenth film with...
Jerry Seinfeld’s Family Guide: Meet the Comedian’s Wife, Daughter and 2 Sons
A comedian and his kids! Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica Seinfeld welcomed three children after tying the knot in 1999. The duo became first-time parents in 2000 with the birth of their daughter, Sascha. They further expanded their brood with sons Julian and Shepherd, born in 2003 and 2005, respectively. The Comedians in Cars Getting […]
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
TMZ.com
Pamela Anderson Texting Tommy Lee, Tells Him He's Her 'One True Love'
Pamela Anderson reached out to Tommy Lee to make things right, and to let him know how she really feels before her Netflix doc aired ... and told her ex-husband he's still her "one true love." In the text messages, to which Tommy hasn't responded, we're told ... Pamela told...
Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed
Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Child Star Lisa Jakub, 44, Resurfaces For Rare Interview 30 Years After Beloved Movie
Lisa Jakub was just 15 when Robin Williams‘ comedy Mrs. Doubtfire hit theaters in 1993. And 30 years later, as the movie celebrates its landmark anniversary, the actress who played his elder daughter, Lydia, is speaking out about how the late actor affected her decision to work as an author, speaker, and mental health activist. “I have struggled with anxiety and depression my entire life and Robin was very open with me with what he struggled with, and that’s a big reason why I do what I do today,'” she told David Campbell and Belinda Russell during a Friday, February 10 interview on Today Extra. The iconic comedian died by suicide in 2014.
Amy Robach All Smiles With Boyfriend T.J. Holmes After 'GMA' Stars Fired For Scandalous Workplace Affair
Amy Robach might not be thrilled that her career at ABC News has come to an end, however, the axed GMA star appears to be making the best of the scandalous situation. The 49-year-old former 20/20 co-anchor was spotted sporting classic streetwear as she headed toward a vehicle with her star-crossed lover, T.J. Holmes, ahead of Valentine's Day weekend.Robach showcased a huge smile from ear to ear as she blocked out the haters with a pair of aviator sunglasses, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication on Friday, February 10. The blonde beauty wore her hair down as...
Prince Harry Makes Strange Gesture That Body Language Expert Has Never Seen Anyone Do Before
During the promotional tour for his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry gave a number of interviews which royal watchers and experts have discussed and dissected. But it’s one of his earlier interviews in 2022 that a body language and behavioral expert found most interesting as the prince made a gesture “no one else ever does.”
Ice-T and Coco Austin’s Sweetest Family Photos With Their Daughter Chanel
Family of 3! Ice-T and Coco Austin have shared many sweet moments with their daughter, Chanel, over the years. The couple, who wed in 2002, expanded their family when they welcomed Chanel in 2015. The Law & Order: SVU actor is also the father of two older children from previous relationships. He shares Letesha — […]
Which ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Had the Highest Net Worth?
Gilligan’s Island is a classic 1960s TV sitcom about a group of stranded castaways. The cast featured a unique mix of TV, film, and theater actors. Look at the life and careers of the cast members, and find out who had the highest net worth. What is ‘Gilligan’s Island’...
See the Tear-Jerking Moment Artem Chigvintsev's Parents Finally Meet Son Matteo in Person
Watch: Artem Chigvintsev's Parents Finally Meet Matteo In-Person. If you thought seeing Nikki Bella walking down the aisle was going to be an emotional moment, wait until you watch this. While Nikki and her twin sister Brie Bella head off to Paris in part three of E!'s four-part wedding special...
Kimberly Stewart & Benicio del Toro Pose with Daughter In Rare Photo Alongside Grandpa Rod Stewart
Kimberly Stewart shared a sweet family photo from her recent trip to Puerto Rico on Thursday, February 9. The actress, 43, shared a photo of herself posing alongside her daughter Delilah Genoveva, 11, her dad Rod Stewart, 78, and Delilah’s dad Benicio del Toro, 55. The whole family smiled in the sweet shot from Kimberly’s Instagram, which she captioned with a heart emoji.
