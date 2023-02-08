Twitter crashes for several users worldwide

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By John Dodge
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The popular social media site Twitter has crashed for several users.

In some cases, users are being told they can't send tweets because they are over their daily limit.

For others, they get a message box stating their tweet cannot be sent.

Even more have found they cannot like tweets.

The website Down Detector, reported a huge spike in Twitter issues shortly before 4 p.m. The issues began to improve shortly before 5 p.m.

The problem surfaced after Twitter said it was increasing word counts for tweets for Twitter Blue subscribers. However, it was not known if that new feature and the crash were related.

Chatham woman complains for years about 'super dangerous ' pothole

CHICAGO (CBS) – A hole in front of a Chatham house has been widening for years. The homeowner tried calling the city, her alderman, but the problem only got deeper.Now she's turned to CBS 2's Sara Machi to get her case moved to the top of the list and city crews finally showed up late Friday to fix the hole."It has gotten bigger and bigger over time and it is super dangerous," said Lavelle Hardy, the homeowner.Hardy has lived on this block since 1964 and with the hole for the past five years."People can't believe it's still here," she said.She...
