ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Lakers Talk 3-Team Trade; Westbrook to Mavs on Buyout?

By Dalton Trigg
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lXrVK_0kh19rCX00

If Russell Westbrook ends up being bought out after a three-team trade between the Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves, the Dallas Mavericks should consider making him an offer to be their third ball-handler off the bench.

With less than 24 hours to go until the NBA trade deadline, things are starting to heat up, as multiple reports say the Los Angeles Lakers are in talks with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves for a potential three-team trade.

In this proposed deal, the Lakers would be sending Russell Westbrook and draft compensation to the Jazz, the Timberwolves would send D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers, and the Jazz would send Mike Conley Jr. to the Timberwolves. Multiple reports also state that Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt could be going to the Lakers as well.

After making a big splash on Sunday by trading Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie and picks for Kyrie Irving , the Dallas Mavericks likely aren't done making moves, as they seek defensive upgrades before the deadline with Tim Hardaway Jr., Christian Wood and JaVale McGee being in a handful of trade rumors.

One interesting thing to keep an eye on, though, is what happens with Westbrook if this three-way trade goes through. It's possible that he could receive a buyout from Utah, and if that ends up happening, the Mavs, who could still use a true third ball-hander off the bench, should at least consider bringing in the former MVP on a rest-of-the-season veteran minimum deal.

Through 52 games, Westbrook is averaging 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists while shooting just 41.7 percent from the field and 29.6 percent from deep. Those percentages aren't great, but his production in a limited capacity off the bench could prove useful for Dallas. For context, Westbrook is shooting better from the field than a handful of current Mavs, including Reggie Bullock, Hardaway and Frank Ntilikina.

Last season, the Mavs made it to the Western Conference Finals with a point-guard trio of Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson and Dinwiddie, so who is to say they couldn't do the same, if not better, with a trio of Doncic, Irving and Westbrook?

Of course, all of this would depend on Westbrook's willingness to accept a smaller role than he's been used to throughout his career, but he's proven that he can produce off the bench with the Lakers this year. Given coach Jason Kidd's track record with star players, there's a chance it could work.

As bold and aggressive as Nico Harrison has been in his two years as Mavs GM, would taking another risk – albeit, a much cheaper one on the buyout market – really surprise anyone?

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley could reunite with former team after buyout

Patrick Beverley was traded to the Orlando Magic on Thursday as part of a deadline deal, but he is likely headed for a reunion with one of his former teams. The Los Angeles Lakers sent Beverley and a second-round pick to Orlando for Mo Bamba. The Magic are a rebuilding team and have little use... The post Patrick Beverley could reunite with former team after buyout appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
iheart.com

Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things

Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
IRVING, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Suns could add former Kevin Durant teammate on buyout market?

The Phoenix Suns may be pulling out all the stops to make newcomer Kevin Durant feel at home. TNT’s Chris Haynes said on Thursday to look for the Suns to make contact with veteran point guard Reggie Jackson should Jackson get bought out. The 32-year-old was traded earlier in the day by the LA Clippers... The post Suns could add former Kevin Durant teammate on buyout market? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHOENIX, AZ
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why Wednesday's trade is a big win for the Lakers and Rob Pelinka

Since they traded for Russell Westbrook two summers ago, the Los Angeles Lakers have lived in a netherworld of endless ridicule and mediocre play. Although Westbrook played better for a spell earlier this season after being moved to the bench, his athletic decline and awkward fit stuck out like sore thumbs, and many felt the team was being held down by his mere presence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet NBA Guard D’Angelo Russell’s Girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas

D’Angelo Russell is back with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023 after that cringeworthy saga with Nick Young in 2016. Since then, much has happened in the point guard’s professional and personal life. Not only does he have a special someone in his life, but he also recently became a new dad. D’Angelo Russell’s girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas, gained fame as a model and a fitness influencer on Instagram. So, we reveal more about her background in this Laura Ivaniukas wiki.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakeshowlife.com

A dream Lakers buyout target could become available soon

The Los Angeles Lakers accomplished a lot during the NBA trade deadline. Los Angeles was the most active team at the deadline and was able to get both younger and more talented without giving up that many assets in return. It is safe to say that fans are pleased with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Magic Johnson had awkward tweet about Lakers’ trade moves

Magic Johnson the tweeter must have forgotten about Magic Johnson the former NBA executive. The retired Los Angeles Lakers great Johnson went viral this week for a rather awkward tweet about the team’s recent trade moves. He opined that the acquisitions of D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Mo Bamba would make the Lakers a playoff... The post Magic Johnson had awkward tweet about Lakers’ trade moves appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

 https://www.si.com/nba/mavericks/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy