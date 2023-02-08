Lakers Talk 3-Team Trade; Westbrook to Mavs on Buyout?

If Russell Westbrook ends up being bought out after a three-team trade between the Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves, the Dallas Mavericks should consider making him an offer to be their third ball-handler off the bench.

With less than 24 hours to go until the NBA trade deadline, things are starting to heat up, as multiple reports say the Los Angeles Lakers are in talks with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves for a potential three-team trade.

In this proposed deal, the Lakers would be sending Russell Westbrook and draft compensation to the Jazz, the Timberwolves would send D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers, and the Jazz would send Mike Conley Jr. to the Timberwolves. Multiple reports also state that Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt could be going to the Lakers as well.

After making a big splash on Sunday by trading Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie and picks for Kyrie Irving , the Dallas Mavericks likely aren't done making moves, as they seek defensive upgrades before the deadline with Tim Hardaway Jr., Christian Wood and JaVale McGee being in a handful of trade rumors.

One interesting thing to keep an eye on, though, is what happens with Westbrook if this three-way trade goes through. It's possible that he could receive a buyout from Utah, and if that ends up happening, the Mavs, who could still use a true third ball-hander off the bench, should at least consider bringing in the former MVP on a rest-of-the-season veteran minimum deal.

Through 52 games, Westbrook is averaging 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists while shooting just 41.7 percent from the field and 29.6 percent from deep. Those percentages aren't great, but his production in a limited capacity off the bench could prove useful for Dallas. For context, Westbrook is shooting better from the field than a handful of current Mavs, including Reggie Bullock, Hardaway and Frank Ntilikina.

Last season, the Mavs made it to the Western Conference Finals with a point-guard trio of Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson and Dinwiddie, so who is to say they couldn't do the same, if not better, with a trio of Doncic, Irving and Westbrook?

Of course, all of this would depend on Westbrook's willingness to accept a smaller role than he's been used to throughout his career, but he's proven that he can produce off the bench with the Lakers this year. Given coach Jason Kidd's track record with star players, there's a chance it could work.

As bold and aggressive as Nico Harrison has been in his two years as Mavs GM, would taking another risk – albeit, a much cheaper one on the buyout market – really surprise anyone?

