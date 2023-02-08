Beyoncé Shares Her Best Memories From A Legendary Night At The Grammys

Photo: Getty Images

Beyonce had a pretty good night at the 65th Grammys, taking home four awards and becoming the most-awarded artist in Grammys history in the process. On top of those achievements, she grabbed headlines for showing up late to the ceremony because of traffic and making a pretty impassioned speech that seemed to really connect with fans. She was also one of the stars of Lizzo 's acceptance speech later in the night, where she credited Beyonce as a major influence on her career.

Earlier today, Beyonce dropped a new Instagram post with a number of pictures and videos from the night cut together. Included in the compilation are videos of Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z at the show together, close-up shots of her sleek black dress, and a photo shoot of her with some of the Grammys she won. It's all set to a newly released remix of her song 'CUFF IT' which won this years Grammy Award for Best R&B Song.

Beyonce took home four awards at the Grammys, on top of Best R&B song she also won Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance for her song 'PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA,' Best Dance Recording for ' BREAK MY SOUL ,' and Best Dance/Electronica Album for Renaissance .