Plans in the works to extradite Erie man from Texas in for 2018 murder
Police say homeless men stole food from Jamestown residence
William White, 52, and Daniel Baird, 47, were both charged with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.
Crews respond to early morning rollover crash in west Millcreek
West Ridge Fire Department was called out for a reported accident at Sterrettania Road and Pepperwood Circle. According to the Erie County 911 Center, the call came in just before 12:30 Saturday morning. When crews arrived, they found the vehicle had rolled over trapping the driver. Once freed, they were transported to UPMC Hamot. No […]
Erie Parking Authority makes update to meter app
There’s been an update to an app that many city residents may be familiar with. The Erie Parking Authority has updated its parking payment app — Meter-EZ. The parking authority has been using this app since 2018. A local company called “We Create” developed the parking payment app. Representatives spent several months developing a more […]
Convicted in Texas murder, Erie man awaits return to face charges in girlfriend's killing
An Erie man fled the city sometime after police said he shot his girlfriend in her Hess Avenue apartment on the early morning of Nov. 18, 2018, resulting in her death two days later. Selena Wall's accused killer, Marcus A. Gibbs, resurfaced in Texas the following summer, when authorities there...
Area Man Arrested for DUI After Attempting to Pull Car Out of Ditch
CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of an incident in which an area man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol as he attempted to pull a car out of a ditch with his pickup in Clinton Township. According to a...
30-Year-Old Woman Charged With Arson Following Jamestown Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 30-year-old woman faces arson and burglary charges following a garage fire on Jamestown’s westside Thursday. Around 3 p.m. the Jamestown Fire Department was dispatched to 296 Fairmount Avenue for a reported garage fire. When crews first arrived on scene, they spotted...
Family of Warren County man accused in workplace murder-suicide ‘beyond shocked’
The former PSE&G employee who authorities say fatally shot a supervisor in a company parking lot in Somerset County before killing himself had expressed workplace frustrations to his family before he was fired last year, but said they they are “beyond shocked” that it escalated to violence. Gary...
Police activity in Warren County closed borough building, schools sheltering in place (UPDATE)
Police activity Wednesday morning in Warren County closed a borough municipal building and led to a shelter-in-place order in one school district. Washington Township police said the department was working with other law enforcement agencies on an investigation outside Warren County. A person of interest in that incident lives in the township area but was later found outside Warren County, police said.
More than a dozen dead animals found by PSP in search of Warren County home
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A total of 14 deceased animals were found during a Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) search of a property in Warren County. PSP first responded to a residence on Tidioute Enterprise Road in Southwest Township on Feb. 6 for a welfare check. According to a PSP report, the residence was in “deplorable conditions” and […]
Investigation Underway Following Suspicious Jamestown Garage Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An investigation is underway after a woman, possibly homeless, started a fire inside of a residential garage in Jamestown. Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday the Jamestown Fire Department was dispatched to 296 Fairmount Avenue for a reported garage fire. When crews first arrived on...
Erie man waives charges in county investigation into raffle scam that failed to award Jeep
The accused operator of a raffle that failed to produce a prize after promising to award the lucky winner a customized Jeep in 2021 is facing trial in the case after waiving to court the criminal charges filed against him in January. Preston Devenney, 53, of Erie, waived to court...
54 Bindles Of Fentanyl, 16 People Arrested In Dunkirk Drug Raids
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – 16 people were arrested as part of two large drug raids in Chautauqua County this week. On Wednesday night, narcotics investigators from multiple agencies in Chautauqua County executed two search warrants at 31 and 45 East Courtney Street in Dunkirk. Investigators seized 54...
Chautauqua Mall | Shopping mall in Lakewood, New York
Chautauqua Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Lakewood, New York. Opened in 1971, the mall's anchor stores are Planet Fitness, Jo-Ann Fabrics, Dipson Theatres, and JCPenney. The mall is owned and managed by Kohan Retail Investment Group. The mall opened in 1971 under the development of Edward J. DeBartolo,...
Man shows up for DUI class, is arrested for DUI
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Chautauqua County man recently was arrested when he showed up to a court-ordered DUI class while intoxicated. Defendants who have been charged with driving under the influence or while intoxicated are mandated by courts in Chautauqua County to attend a victim impact panel. During the panel, loved ones of people killed by […]
Erie residents capture helicopter fly-over
Erieites look up to the sky for a few surprise appearances that became a favorite topic on social media. It happened on Monday and video captured the flyover near West 38th Street and Elmwood Avenue in Erie. Residents in the region captured video of military helicopters, called Chinooks, flying overhead. According to the executive director […]
Preliminary hearing continues in Erie County animal cruelty case
The fate of accused animal abuser Gregory Havican is still being determined in a continuation of the preliminary hearing for the Liz and George Farms animal cruelty case. More witnesses took the stand today to recall the conditions of the seized animals. Veterinarians that are deemed expert witnesses by Magisterial District Judge Brian McGowan testified […]
Jamestown Police Issue Bulletin For Missing 34-Year-Old Man
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered person. On Tuesday, the department issued a bulletin for 34-year-old Aaron Chase. Described as a white male with brown hair, Chase was last seen on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
Fire crews battle three house fire on Erie’s east side
An early morning fire has damaged three houses on Erie’s east side. The first calls for the fire went out at about 6:20 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, at the 1200 block of East 21st Street. City of Erie Code Enforcement could decide that emergency demolition is necessary for the home in the middle. Erie […]
More than a dozen people cited during Chautauqua County raids
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Narcotics investigators from multiple Chautauqua County, New York, agencies raided three separate residences at East Courtney Street in Dunkirk on Feb. 8 resulting in more than a dozen people cited for various drug violations. The City of Dunkirk Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and City of Jamestown Police Department executed search warrants […]
