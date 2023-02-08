West Ridge Fire Department was called out for a reported accident at Sterrettania Road and Pepperwood Circle. According to the Erie County 911 Center, the call came in just before 12:30 Saturday morning. When crews arrived, they found the vehicle had rolled over trapping the driver. Once freed, they were transported to UPMC Hamot. No […]

MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO