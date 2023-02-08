ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

YourErie

Erie Parking Authority makes update to meter app

There’s been an update to an app that many city residents may be familiar with. The Erie Parking Authority has updated its parking payment app — Meter-EZ. The parking authority has been using this app since 2018. A local company called “We Create” developed the parking payment app. Representatives spent several months developing a more […]
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

30-Year-Old Woman Charged With Arson Following Jamestown Fire

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 30-year-old woman faces arson and burglary charges following a garage fire on Jamestown’s westside Thursday. Around 3 p.m. the Jamestown Fire Department was dispatched to 296 Fairmount Avenue for a reported garage fire. When crews first arrived on scene, they spotted...
JAMESTOWN, NY
LehighValleyLive.com

Police activity in Warren County closed borough building, schools sheltering in place (UPDATE)

Police activity Wednesday morning in Warren County closed a borough municipal building and led to a shelter-in-place order in one school district. Washington Township police said the department was working with other law enforcement agencies on an investigation outside Warren County. A person of interest in that incident lives in the township area but was later found outside Warren County, police said.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Investigation Underway Following Suspicious Jamestown Garage Fire

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An investigation is underway after a woman, possibly homeless, started a fire inside of a residential garage in Jamestown. Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday the Jamestown Fire Department was dispatched to 296 Fairmount Avenue for a reported garage fire. When crews first arrived on...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

54 Bindles Of Fentanyl, 16 People Arrested In Dunkirk Drug Raids

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – 16 people were arrested as part of two large drug raids in Chautauqua County this week. On Wednesday night, narcotics investigators from multiple agencies in Chautauqua County executed two search warrants at 31 and 45 East Courtney Street in Dunkirk. Investigators seized 54...
DUNKIRK, NY
tourcounsel.com

Chautauqua Mall | Shopping mall in Lakewood, New York

Chautauqua Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Lakewood, New York. Opened in 1971, the mall's anchor stores are Planet Fitness, Jo-Ann Fabrics, Dipson Theatres, and JCPenney. The mall is owned and managed by Kohan Retail Investment Group. The mall opened in 1971 under the development of Edward J. DeBartolo,...
LAKEWOOD, NY
YourErie

Man shows up for DUI class, is arrested for DUI

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Chautauqua County man recently was arrested when he showed up to a court-ordered DUI class while intoxicated. Defendants who have been charged with driving under the influence or while intoxicated are mandated by courts in Chautauqua County to attend a victim impact panel. During the panel, loved ones of people killed by […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Erie residents capture helicopter fly-over

Erieites look up to the sky for a few surprise appearances that became a favorite topic on social media. It happened on Monday and video captured the flyover near West 38th Street and Elmwood Avenue in Erie. Residents in the region captured video of military helicopters, called Chinooks, flying overhead. According to the executive director […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Preliminary hearing continues in Erie County animal cruelty case

The fate of accused animal abuser Gregory Havican is still being determined in a continuation of the preliminary hearing for the Liz and George Farms animal cruelty case. More witnesses took the stand today to recall the conditions of the seized animals. Veterinarians that are deemed expert witnesses by Magisterial District Judge Brian McGowan testified […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Police Issue Bulletin For Missing 34-Year-Old Man

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered person. On Tuesday, the department issued a bulletin for 34-year-old Aaron Chase. Described as a white male with brown hair, Chase was last seen on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Fire crews battle three house fire on Erie’s east side

An early morning fire has damaged three houses on Erie’s east side. The first calls for the fire went out at about 6:20 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, at the 1200 block of East 21st Street. City of Erie Code Enforcement could decide that emergency demolition is necessary for the home in the middle. Erie […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

More than a dozen people cited during Chautauqua County raids

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Narcotics investigators from multiple Chautauqua County, New York, agencies raided three separate residences at East Courtney Street in Dunkirk on Feb. 8 resulting in more than a dozen people cited for various drug violations. The City of Dunkirk Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and City of Jamestown Police Department executed search warrants […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

