ST. PETERSURG, Fla. (CBS12) — After a 13-year-old boy was killed during an illegal street race, officers say they arrested the boy's father. The St. Petersburg Police Department said on Saturday night, Jan. 28, a large crowd gathered on 28th Street North near 110th Avenue North for an illegal street race. At the race was Johnny Julio Martin, 35, and his 13-year-old son, Ethan Julio Martin.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO