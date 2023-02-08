ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cw34.com

Boy in box, cheer coach, and Lyft driver: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Cheer coach accused of having romantic relationship with student pleads guilty. A former volunteer cheerleading coach accused of having a romantic relationship with an underaged student has pleaded guilty. According to court records,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cw34.com

13-year-old killed in 100 mph illegal street racing crash, father charged: Police

ST. PETERSURG, Fla. (CBS12) — After a 13-year-old boy was killed during an illegal street race, officers say they arrested the boy's father. The St. Petersburg Police Department said on Saturday night, Jan. 28, a large crowd gathered on 28th Street North near 110th Avenue North for an illegal street race. At the race was Johnny Julio Martin, 35, and his 13-year-old son, Ethan Julio Martin.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cw34.com

Florida police issue warning due to car jacking TikTok trend

CLERMONT, Fla. (CBS12) — The Clermont Police Department are offering tips on how civilians can keep their vehicles secure after a viral social media challenge led to a rise in car jacking. The TikTok trend, called the 'Kia Boyz' challenge, targets Kia/Hyundai vehicles produced through 2010 and 2021. The...
CLERMONT, FL

