Thousands of Oklahoma 8th graders explore future career options at event in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Thousands of 8th graders had the chance to explore future career options on Wednesday. Junior Achievement of Oklahoma partnered with schools around the metro for the state's largest career fair for kids. Local businesses spoke with students about what to expect at different jobs and...
Yukon Public Schools ranks in Top 6A for starting salary pay in Oklahoma
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — Yukon Public Schools (YPS) announced they are the Top 6A starting salary pay in Oklahoma, with a salary of $42,525. In addition, YPS also ranks in the Top 5 overall districts in Oklahoma for starting salary. "Our team has worked tirelessly to continually budget for...
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Oklahomans braved the cold on Saturday for a good cause. The Oklahoma City Police Department hosted the 2023 Polar Plunge for the Special Olympics at Hurricane Harbor. Officers from across the metro plunged into 30-to-50 degree waters. All money raised will go to the 1,200 athletes participating in the Special...
Oklahoma Senator, OBI team up for 'Legislators for Life, Battle of the Chambers'
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma State Senator Blake "Cowboy" Stephens and the Oklahoma Blood Institute teamed up for a blood drive at the State Capitol. The blood drive was dubbed "Legislators for Life - Battle of the Chambers." The blood drive is a competition between Senate and House to see who can get the most donors.
Hundreds take the 'Polar Plunge' to raise money for Special Olympics Oklahoma athletes
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Saturday morning Oklahomans participated in the annual 'Polar Plunge', jumping into freezing water to benefit Special Olympics Oklahoma. Over 300 people participated in this year's Polar Plunge at Hurricane Harbor in Oklahoma City, all with a goal of raising money to support over 12,000 Special Olympic athletes in Oklahoma.
Malcolm previews the An Affair of the Heart event
Malcolm Tubbs heads to the OKC Fairgrounds to preview the An Affair of the Heart event. The event start today and runs through Sunday. For more information on the event and all the vendors click here.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 150 stores, including four in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH/AP) — Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 150 more stores, including four in Oklahoma. The announcement came after the company based in Union, New Jersey, said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company's common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.
What's Going On In The Metro and Beyond
Have some valentine’s day fun at the OKC State Fair Grounds, clown around at Cirque Du Soleil: Corteo, or dance the night away at an 80's themed adult prom!. Here is what's going on in the metro and beyond. If you want to take your fun on the road...
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
Oklahoma bill increasing penalties for firearm thefts moves forward
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants gun thieves to face a tougher punishment. Luckily for Senator Darrell Weaver of District 24 in Moore, his bill aiming to increase the penalties for firearm thefts in Oklahoma was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee on Thursday. Senate Bill...
Edmond police identify the so-called 'Wet Bandit' suspect
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond police say they have caught a suspect they're calling the Wet Bandit. That's after a neighborhood woke up to a scene straight out of Home Alone. According to police, they've had more than 30 reports in the last month of someone turning on outdoor...
PHOTOS: Behind the scenes of Cirque du Soleil at the Paycom Center
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — You have a chance this weekend to watch Cirque du Soleil right here in Oklahoma City!. It's the first time their Corteo show has been in the state. The family-friendly performance features tumblers, clowns, and acrobats. FOX 25 was there for rehearsals with Rumble the...
Man in critical condition after RV catches fire in southeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Fire crews responded to a fire in southeast Oklahoma City on Friday evening. Officials say the fire was reported around 6 p.m. at an RV near 6386 South Bryant Ave. Upon arrival, a man was found with critical burns and was taken to the hospital. Investigators...
Pet Pal Of The Week: Meet Goldie
This week, the OKC Animal Welfare introduced us to Goldie. If you want to see what animals are up for adoption or fostering, you can visit the OKC Animal Welfare at 2811 SE 29th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73129. Their number is 405-297-3100, or visit them online at okc.gov/animal-welfare. For...
Carsyn Neille Foundation
A healthy space can be instrumental when battling a cancer diagnosis. Here to talk about how transforming spaces can transform the lives of children with cancer is Kia Davis, founder of the Carsyn Neille Foundation. To learn more about the foundation, attend their community partner event on February 10th at...
OKCPD arrests third person in connection to 2022 murder at Plaza Inn
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police have arrested a third individual in connection to a murder that happened at Plaza Inn in Oct. 2022. On Oct. 10, 2022, Anthony Dewayne Taylor, 42, allegedly shot 41-year-old Kentrell Kindred to death at the Plaza Inn in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police say...
'Fix our roadways': Yukon residents to vote on street improvements in Feb. 14 election
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — Community members in Yukon are getting ready to make a big decision on Tuesday, February 14, and it has nothing to do with any Valentine's Day plans. Instead, they'll decide if a property tax increase is worth funding some street and sidewalk projects. "We want...
California man killed in early morning accident on Interstate 40
OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KOKH) — A 27-year-old from Temecula, California was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 on Thursday morning. The crash happened at 2:30 a.m. just west of County Line Road. Troopers said Wyatt James Martin, who was driving a Volvo tractor-trailer, was pronounced dead at the...
Several crashes reported on icy roads Thursday morning; one dead in semi rollover
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Nearly every major interstate interchange in Oklahoma City had a wreck reported on it early Thursday morning. A thin sheet of ice covered elevated surfaces and bridges, causing major traffic headaches for commuters. On I-40 near Morgan Road, one person died in a wreck involving...
OKCPD looking for two people who allegedly beat up woman in Dollar General
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for two people who assaulted a customer at a business near Hefner/N. Western. Police say the assault happened on Feb. 1. According to investigators, this pair got into a verbal argument with a woman at Dollar General before the individual in the maroon beanie began punching the woman in the face.
