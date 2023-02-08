OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH/AP) — Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 150 more stores, including four in Oklahoma. The announcement came after the company based in Union, New Jersey, said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company's common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO