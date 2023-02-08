ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wvlt.tv

Nashville staple Daddy’s Dogs opens location in East Tennessee

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Nashville staple known for its gourmet hot dogs has opened a location in East Tennessee. Daddy’s Dogs partnered with Yee-Haw Brewing and Ober Mountain to bring a new location to the Smokies. The Gatlinburg restaurant marked the company’s first location outside Nashville, a spokesperson said.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Couple takes engagement pictures at UT staple where it all started

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A couple took their engagement pictures where their romance started, Gus’s Good Time Deli. Katie Overton was a senior at the University of Tennessee in 2016 when she went out with her friends to grab a bite to eat on the eve of the first football game of the season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

6 free things to do in East Tennessee Feb. 10-12

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Temperatures have been changing this week and there are more opportunities to enjoy free events happening in East Tennessee. Make sure to check out WATE 6 Storm Team’s weather blog while planning for these events. The Dark Market. Join the Surpassing Fancy in Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Nourish Knoxville hosts special Winter Farmers Market

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More than 800,000 people face hunger in Tennessee and 1 in 6 are children, according to Feeding America. A local nonprofit, Nourish Knoxville, hosted its Winter Farmer's Market and it was a special event. It was their Nourish Kids Club Day, which happens once a month.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10Explores: Tharp Trace at Mead's Quarry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With over 50 miles of trails, Knoxville's Urban Wilderness has a little something for any kind of outdoor adventurer. Tucked into this system of interconnected parks and cultural sites is the Ijams Nature Center and its 12 miles of treks for all ability levels. Though it...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

First Tennessee Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box will open in East Tennessee, according to an announcement made Friday. A Safe Haven Baby Box provides a monitored, safe way for mothers who are unable to raise a child to surrender their baby. Baby Boxes are normally installed...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Boy surprised by Loudon Co. officers for birthday

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blake Baker turned 9 years old and had some special guests surprise him for his birthday party on Saturday. Deputies from Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Lenoir City Police Department visited the SnoBiz to wish the boy a happy birthday. LCSO...
LENOIR CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Enjoy a calm Saturday before a cold rain settles in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a quiet start to Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. It all changes overnight into Sunday when a cold rain settles into the region. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
thesmokies.com

Five Oaks Farm Kitchen Pigeon Forge, What To Order When You Go

Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. It’s hard to imagine now – even when running across an old picture – but Pigeon...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WBIR

Mardi Growl set to return to World's Fair Park on March 4

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mardi Growl is set to return to downtown Knoxville in March 2023. The huge pet parade and party routinely brings out crowds of people dressed in their most extravagant costumes to match their pets' clothes. It is expected to return to World's Fair Park on March...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville, TN
