Man High On Acid Attacked His Girlfriend And His Mother Then Vanished Into The Woods. Where Is DeCorrius Jones?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLawrenceville, GA
Exploring the Ever-Changing Beauty of Our Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
Say 'I Do' for Free on Valentine's Day: A Group Wedding in Marietta Perfect for Hopeless Romantics and Cheapskates AlikeDeanLandMarietta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
K. Kawaii release his single pretty little spider from his debut album "Love Letters and Smoke Signals"averyhensley
Bay News 9
'A lot more to do': Biden looks to govs to help enact trillions in legislation
In a meeting with dozens of U.S. governors at the White House on Friday, President Joe Biden told state leaders he needed their cooperation to continue to implement trillions of dollars of legislation passed in his first two years, quipping that they have “a lot more to do” and “almost too much to work with.”
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon
It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
'I Tore 'Em To Pieces': Marjorie Taylor Greene Reportedly Erupts At Balloon Briefing
"I chewed them out," Greene boasted to The Hill about what another lawmaker described as an "irrational," profanity-laced tirade.
MSNBC
Mitch McConnell makes Rick Scott’s troubles quite a bit worse
Sen. Rick Scott isn’t having a great week. In his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, President Joe Biden used the Florida Republican’s plan as an example of GOP radicalism, sparking jeers from Republican lawmakers — who didn’t want to be associated with Scott’s misguided agenda.
Disgraced Former NY Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo Carves Up Biden on Border Crisis
In a scathing report against POTUS, Cuomo says “The Southern states were right.”. Cuomo has recently been very critically outspoken against President Biden’s chaotic open border policy and lighting up this administration’s level of preparedness to address the situation at the border as unprepared, even going as far as to claim that the “southern states were right.”
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Bay News 9
Biden says he hasn't firmly decided yet on 2024 run, addresses classified documents
Despite reports that he’s gearing up for a reelection bid, President Joe Biden says he still has not made a decision on whether he will run in 2024. However, in an interview with “PBS NewsHour,” Biden reiterated that he’s leaning in that direction. “I haven't made...
Bay News 9
Democrats introduce measure to expel N.Y. Rep. George Santos from Congress
Standing on the steps of the U.S. Capitol Thursday, a group of Democrats announced a measure to expel embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., from Congress. Santos has faced calls to resign from both his constituents and members of his own party after admitting to lying about major aspects of his biography, including his education and work history. He has thus far refused to resign, but last week he announced he was temporarily stepping down from two congressional committees until his issues have been resolved.
Bay News 9
China calls US House resolution 'political manipulation'
BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday dismissed a U.S. House of Representatives resolution condemning Beijing over a suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down above U.S. waters as “purely political manipulation and hyping up." “China is strongly dissatisfied with this and firmly opposes it," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning...
Bay News 9
College Board responds to DeSantis' arguments against AP African-American studies course
In an open letter released Thursday, College Board disputed several claims Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other officials have made against a recently implemented Advanced Placement African-American Studies curriculum. The letter, which is dated Feb. 8, said College Board said it welcomed "this opportunity to address some key points from...
Bay News 9
U.S., U.K. sanction 7 people suspected of being part of Russian cybercrime gang
The United States and United Kingdom on Thursday announced sanctions again seven people they say are part of the Russian-based cybercrime gang Trickbot. The United States and United Kingdom on Thursday announced sanctions again seven people they say are part of the Russian-based cybercrime gang Trickbot. The viruses Trickbot and...
Bay News 9
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:. ___. 2014 photo of US rescue dog misrepresented after...
