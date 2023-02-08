ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Unique Restaurant In Florida Where Every Order Comes With A Free Bucket Of Peanuts

It isn’t common nowadays to come across a restaurant offering something free – there is always a catch. Well, not at Cody’s Original Roadhouse in Florida. This unique roadside restaurant offers a free bucket of peanuts with every visit. However, make sure you don’t throw the peanuts on the floor! While that once was the appeal of this restaurant, keep the shells on your table as you crack n’ snack.
The Floating Cabin In Florida Is The Ultimate Place To Stay Overnight

As far as unique adventures go, we have a floating home in Florida that is the ultimate overnight getaway. HomeAWave is a moored houseboat outside of Jacksonville that is available to rent for a weekend getaway. With cozy accommodations, plus incredible views of the St. Johns River, you won’t ever want to leave once you wake up to these sunrises.
This Fascinating Florida Stadium Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now

Abandoned Florida. Some of the best hidden gem locations throughout The Sunshine State sit abandoned, being slowly reclaimed by nature. These once-thriving attractions are now left to decay but still holding onto the history that once was. The Miami Marine Stadium was built in 1963 and was a premier place in the popular city. But today, the stadium sits in near-ruins, washed in graffiti, with nature slowly creeping in.
Disney responds to the Florida takeover of Reedy Creek District

It looks like Reedy Creek will officially be dissolved. Here is how Disney is responding. The past several months has been turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Law in 2022. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
Florida Man Buys $1 Million Scratch Off At RaceTrac Gas Station

TAMPA, Florida – The Florida Lottery announced that Roman Rodriguez, 61, of Wimauma, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. The Hillsborough County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Rodriguez...
These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities – 2023 Update

With the ominous title of “These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities ” comes a bit of good news. Last year(2022), 6 Florida cities made the Top 100 List. Melbourne, Panama City, Lake Worth, Daytona Beach, Palm Springs, and Riviera Beach. In the 2023 update, no Florida city cracked the Top 50. And there’s definitely been some shuffling. Conversely, in 2016, 12 Florida cities made this list. Locally, just 12 years ago Fort Myers ranked high on this list. Now it’s not on here at all. Think you know which Florida cities did make this top 10 list? Wrong. Miami didn’t make it.
Florida Bride Gets Pooped On By A Bird While Giving Her Vows

“This is good luck, right?” Truly, the most serious part of a wedding is when the couple exchange vows. So when this couple decided to hold their wedding at a seaside setting on Daytona Beach, Florida, they didn’t think of one thing. There’s birds. According to the Daily Star, the Florida Bride started off her speech “The past year and a half, you have been working so hard to make sure we can build the home of our dreams.”
Fifth Confirmed Florida Strangles Case for 2023

A 16-year-old Quarter Horse in Walton County, Florida, tested positive for strangles on February 7 after developing purulent nasal discharge. Two other horses are exposed. The affected horses are under official quarantine. This is the fifth confirmed case of strangles in Florida for 2023. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine...
Florida Man Buys $1 Million Scratch Off Ticket At Circle K

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida – The Florida Lottery announced that Darrin Thorpe, 53, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The St. Lucie County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum...
Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel Offers Huge Discount To Florida & Georgia Residents

When it comes to living in the south, you don't have to travel far for an awesome time. In many cases, you don't even have to leave the state at all if you don't want to. That's especially true for Floridians. Blessed with their nearly year-round warm weather and sunshine, clear spring coves, crystalline beach fronts, theme parks, endless entertainment options...and a more-than-ample amount of eateries, bars, and accommodations, there's no shortage of opportunities waiting to turn their home-state into a little local weekend getaway.
What you need to know about Florida’s suburban coyotes

You might see it sprinting across a neighbor’s yard, or trotting down a sidewalk, a small, gray or brownish canine that doesn’t look quite like any dog you’ve ever seen. The animal is slinky and furtive, its eyes darting left and right, and it’s gone within a matter of seconds.
