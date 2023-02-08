Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
USPS Withholds Arcadia Creek Station Closure as Lease Agreement Has Been MadeBryan DijkhuizenKalamazoo, MI
Labs Producing 42% of U.S. Baby Formula Under Criminal Investigation Over Formula Shortage, Infant DeathsEden ReportsSturgis, MI
US Department of Justice investigates Abbott Laboratories following baby formula illness outbreaksEdy ZooSturgis, MI
Related
WWMT
$2.4M to help expand health services for students, says MDHHS
LANSING, Mich. – School-age youth in 26 Michigan schools will benefit from $2.4 million in funding to plan for new health services. The funding will help students in 21 counties. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is funding communities to convene partners and identify locations in...
WWMT
Big Brothers Big Sisters of SW Michigan launches new mentoring program
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan started a new program called "Sports Buddies," aimed at promoting mentorship in the Kalamazoo area. The organization partnered with the Kalamazoo Valley Community College athletic department during their final home basketball game of the season to initiate the program.
WWMT
Michigan health department reveals plan for initial opioids settlement funds
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, or MDHHS, revealed how they plan to spend their initial payments stemming from an $800 million opioids settlement. The $800 million allocated to state and local governments comes from a national $26 billion settlement with McKesson, Cardinal Health and...
WWMT
Kalamazoo County to receive money as part of Meijer opioid settlement
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Kalamazoo County is expected to receive nearly $1.6 million after Meijer reached a settlement related to opioid litigation, Kalamazoo County Public Information Officer Taylor Koopma confirmed Friday. Meijer will pay a maximum of $35 million in full settlement of all claims, according to an agenda...
WWMT
Search for new Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent to begin soon
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The superintendent search will soon begin for the Kalamazoo Public School district, just two months after the abrupt resignation of former superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri. KPS Board of Education held a workshop Thursday, led by Greg Siezputowski, director of leadership development and executive search services with the...
WWMT
Grand opening of Western Michigan University Student Center pushed to July
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University students will have to wait a while longer for their brand new student center and dining facility. Originally scheduled to open in August 2022, the grand opening for the new on-campus facility was pushed to January, then again moved to late-July, according to Western Michigan University in a release.
WWMT
Family of eight tests positive for lead poisoning after living in rental home for years
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo family is struggling to find safe housing after lead was discovered in their rental home and in their blood. After finding out their daughter Hope had lead in her system following a well child visit, Troy and Kyla White decided to get checked. Hope...
WWMT
Three West Michigan counties awarded funding for outdoor recreation projects
LANSING, Mich. — Outdoor recreational projects in three West Michigan counties were among 21 who received Michigan Spark grant funding. The grants look to boost the creation, renovation, or redevelopment of public recreation opportunities for Michiganders and visitors, according to Michigan Department of Natural Resources, or DNR. “Under the...
WWMT
Spring weight restrictions to return to Michigan roadways
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation, or MDOT, and local agencies are scheduled to enact spring weight restrictions on various Michigan roads starting Monday morning. Restrictions are expected to be imposed on all state trunkline highways from the Michigan - Indiana and Michigan - Ohio borders north to...
WWMT
Settlement reached to improve disability access at Kalamazoo rail station
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Five settlement agreements were reached with various West Michigan cities Thursday to resolve violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Under the agreements, rail stations in Albion, Bangor, Dowagiac, Holland, and Kalamazoo are anticipated to be made accessible...
WWMT
Kalamazoo teen hospitalized from shooting near WMU
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police are investigating a shooting near Western Michigan University Saturday morning. Police responded to reports of shots fired around 12:15 a.m. on West Michigan Avenue near Howard Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. When they arrived, police found evidence of a shooting,...
WWMT
AG Nessel issues Hawaiian distiller $25,000 for illegal activities in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission issued a fine Tuesday of $25,000 to a Hawaiian-based distilling company for illegal sales and distribution to Michigan buyers. Island Distillers, Inc. allegedly performed illegal activities under the federal 21st Amendment Enforcement Act and Michigan's...
WWMT
More police funds in Michigan budget proposal
The newest budget proposal for the state of Michigan includes a big push for recruiting and retaining people for police departments across the state. The proposed budget for 2024 is the largest in the state of Michigan's history. The area of law enforcement could be in for a big boost, from state police all the way down to local police departments.
WWMT
Judge denies Kalamazoo County's attempt to claim family cabin in Prairie View Park
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County family is keeping their cottage inside Prairie View Park after the county board of commissioners was dealt a loss in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. The Talanda and Johnson family have been fighting with the county over ownership of their land for more than...
WWMT
Gov. Whitmer's budget includes over $50M for state police training
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In Governor Gretchen Whitmer's budget proposal, she included nearly $500 million dedicated to keeping communities safe. The money will be used to hire, train and retain local cops, firefighters and EMTs, along with upgrading facilities and equipment. Another story: Whitmer unveils $79 billion budget proposal, Michigan's...
WWMT
Kzoo Parks, Western Michigan University to host high school eSports league
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kzoo Parks and Western Michigan University eSports announced they will host a new eSports league for high schoolers in the spring, according to Kzoo Parks Friday. "Esports continues to grow in popularity, and we are thrilled to add a high school eSports league on top of...
WWMT
Lawmakers hope to provide input on DNR's Camp Grayling decision
GRAYLING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's not often that lawmakers make demands of the governor, but four in northern Michigan are doing just that. They are demanding to be heard when it comes to the proposal to expand Camp Grayling. "Really disappointing. I mean, we're not here to obstruct, we're here...
WWMT
Former Paw Paw post trooper named Michigan State Police Trooper of the Year
LANSING, Mich. — Multiple former and current Michigan State Police employees were honored for their dedication and service to Michigan Wednesday. “Today’s ceremony is an excellent reminder of why we have chosen this career of service,” Michigan State Police Director Col. Joe Gasper said. Positive news: Residents...
WWMT
Lt. Gov. Gilchrist visits Flint to celebrate White Shirt Day with UAW
FLINT, Mich. – United Auto Workers and elected officials gathered in Flint on Friday to celebrate the upcoming anniversary of White Shirt Day. February 11th marks the 86th anniversary of White Shirt Day. National White Shirt Day, also known as National White T-Shirt Day, commemorates the day a historic...
WWMT
Food delivery robots roll out on Notre Dame campus
South Bend. Ind. (WSBT) — Zooming across the Notre Dame campus are little robots that are keeping students and staff well-fed. These food delivery robots work in conjunction with Grub Hub with 30 of the units now on campus. And like everything these days... there's an app for that.
Comments / 0