Erie, PA

Meet Mabel! Our Pet of the Week

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. To learn more about our featured pet, watch the video...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Good Things Afoot

In Shel Silverstein's whimsical book Where the Sidewalk Ends, the title poem encourages children to venture beyond fixed boundaries to places where "the grass grows soft and white/the sun burns crimson bright/the moon-bird rests from his flight." I love Silverstein's rhymes and imagery. But at the start and end of...
ERIE, PA
Erie artist show off their work over brunch in downtown Erie

Multiple neighborhood artists came together to show off their work downtown. Saturday morning was the annual monthly Downtown Art Brunch, which is a collaboration between the downtown art galleries. This event was put together to bring people to see all the art that Erie has to offer. It took place at four different locations that […]
ERIE, PA
Erie Police investigating overnight rollover crash in east Erie

Erie City Police are currently looking for a driver who fled the scene of an accident early Saturday morning. According to witnesses at the scene, the vehicle rolled over in the 4400 block of Pine Avenue in Erie.  According to Erie County 911, the call came in around 1:07 Saturday morning. The vehicle was traveling […]
ERIE, PA
Plans to sell former Burton School are in the works

On Wednesday, the Erie School Board will vote on the sale of the former Burton School located in the 1600 block of Buffalo Road. The school closed in 2012, and now more than a decade later, there’s a plan in the works to utilize the space. There’s an initiative from the Eastside Grassroots Coalition to […]
ERIE, PA
Looking for your next great read? Try Blasco Library's 2023 book sale

Looking for your next great read? Try Blasco Library's 2023 book sale
ERIE, PA
Warren Approved for Wilds are Working Initiative

WARREN, Pa. – Warren has been approved for funding for the Wilds Are Working Initiative, a program designed to give remote workers the opportunity to live in rural Pennsylvania. The program offers workers the chance to spend an expenses-paid two to four weeks living and working in rural communities...
WARREN, PA
Man injured in Dunkirk stabbing

DUNKRIK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Dunkirk man is facing charges after a stabbing Saturday morning, the Dunkirk Police Department announced. David Texidor, 29, was charged with burglary in the first degree and assault in the second degree. At approximately 8 a.m. Saturday, police say they responded to the scene of North Ocelot Street where, they […]
DUNKIRK, NY
Erie City Council to appoint new member Thursday

Erie City Council to appoint new member Thursday
ERIE, PA
A.N.N.A Shelter Rescues Abandoned Bunnies in Warren

The A.N.N.A. Shelter received a call from the Pennsylvania State Police on Tuesday, about a cage of rabbits that were abandoned in Warren, PA. Upon investigation, the Trooper on the scene found five bunnies abandoned in a dog crate in a wooded area. According to a Facebook post, a A.N.N.A....
WARREN, PA
WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory Issued for Venango County

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts for the Venango County area are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the following URGENT WEATHER MESSAGE at...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

