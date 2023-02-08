Read full article on original website
yourerie
wnynewsnow.com
Meet Mabel! Our Pet of the Week
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. To learn more about our featured pet, watch the video...
eriereader.com
Good Things Afoot
In Shel Silverstein's whimsical book Where the Sidewalk Ends, the title poem encourages children to venture beyond fixed boundaries to places where "the grass grows soft and white/the sun burns crimson bright/the moon-bird rests from his flight." I love Silverstein's rhymes and imagery. But at the start and end of...
Erie artist show off their work over brunch in downtown Erie
Multiple neighborhood artists came together to show off their work downtown. Saturday morning was the annual monthly Downtown Art Brunch, which is a collaboration between the downtown art galleries. This event was put together to bring people to see all the art that Erie has to offer. It took place at four different locations that […]
Police say homeless men stole food from Jamestown residence
William White, 52, and Daniel Baird, 47, were both charged with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.
Erie Police investigating overnight rollover crash in east Erie
Erie City Police are currently looking for a driver who fled the scene of an accident early Saturday morning. According to witnesses at the scene, the vehicle rolled over in the 4400 block of Pine Avenue in Erie. According to Erie County 911, the call came in around 1:07 Saturday morning. The vehicle was traveling […]
Assault and robbery on I-79 sees four face charges
Four people are facing charges after police found a man on I-79 who said he’d been attacked and robbed. State police say troopers were called to I-79 in Franklin Township on Jan. 29 to check on someone on the median near mile marker 16.
Plans to sell former Burton School are in the works
On Wednesday, the Erie School Board will vote on the sale of the former Burton School located in the 1600 block of Buffalo Road. The school closed in 2012, and now more than a decade later, there’s a plan in the works to utilize the space. There’s an initiative from the Eastside Grassroots Coalition to […]
Family of Warren County man accused in workplace murder-suicide ‘beyond shocked’
The former PSE&G employee who authorities say fatally shot a supervisor in a company parking lot in Somerset County before killing himself had expressed workplace frustrations to his family before he was fired last year, but said they they are “beyond shocked” that it escalated to violence. Gary...
YAHOO!
Convicted in Texas murder, Erie man awaits return to face charges in girlfriend's killing
An Erie man fled the city sometime after police said he shot his girlfriend in her Hess Avenue apartment on the early morning of Nov. 18, 2018, resulting in her death two days later. Selena Wall's accused killer, Marcus A. Gibbs, resurfaced in Texas the following summer, when authorities there...
New medical marijuana dispensary opens on upper Peach with focus on education and convenience
Upper Peach Street welcomed another medical marijuana dispensary. Sunnyside Dispensary opened its doors for the first time in Erie this week at the former Quaker Steak and Lube location. The dispensary is owned by Cresco Labs and only serves those who have an active medical marijuana patient identification card. A spokesperson for Sunnyside explained what […]
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Approved for Wilds are Working Initiative
WARREN, Pa. – Warren has been approved for funding for the Wilds Are Working Initiative, a program designed to give remote workers the opportunity to live in rural Pennsylvania. The program offers workers the chance to spend an expenses-paid two to four weeks living and working in rural communities...
Man injured in Dunkirk stabbing
DUNKRIK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Dunkirk man is facing charges after a stabbing Saturday morning, the Dunkirk Police Department announced. David Texidor, 29, was charged with burglary in the first degree and assault in the second degree. At approximately 8 a.m. Saturday, police say they responded to the scene of North Ocelot Street where, they […]
explore venango
Utica Man Accused of Burglary at CE Co-Op Substation in Mineral Township
MINERAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have made an arrest in a burglary that occurred on January 26 at a Central Electric Co-Op substation located in Mineral Township, Venango County. Court documents indicate PSP Franklin filed criminal charges against 44-year-old Steven P. Webber, of Utica, on...
erienewsnow.com
A.N.N.A Shelter Rescues Abandoned Bunnies in Warren
The A.N.N.A. Shelter received a call from the Pennsylvania State Police on Tuesday, about a cage of rabbits that were abandoned in Warren, PA. Upon investigation, the Trooper on the scene found five bunnies abandoned in a dog crate in a wooded area. According to a Facebook post, a A.N.N.A....
d9and10sports.com
Cambridge Springs, Mercer Boys Wrap Up Region Titles; Grove City, Farrell Clinch Share of Region Crowns
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, Pa. – Parker Schmidt and Josh Reisenauer combined for 45 points as Cambridge Springs wrapped up the Region 3 title with a 71-52 win over Union City. The Blue Devils went on a 20-10 run in the second quarter to take control, with Reisenauer scoring 12 of his 21 points in the spurt.
explore venango
WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory Issued for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts for the Venango County area are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the following URGENT WEATHER MESSAGE at...
