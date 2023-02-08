Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Historic Restaurant In Toledo That Offers Guests Scrumptious Food and Fascinating Story to Go Home WithMadocToledo, OH
3 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Walmart Temporarily Closing Stores in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Walmart Location Has Temporarily ClosedJoel EisenbergHolland, OH
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
Related
Support, resources offered to grandparents raising grandchildren
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Grandparents raising grandchildren -- though it can sound somewhat charming, it can be difficult for families -- especially without the proper resources. If you are a grandparent raising you’re grandchild and you are looking for support, you can find it in Wood County. The...
Beat the Stigma: Local figure skater shares journey through addiction recovery
SYLVANIA, Ohio — "I fell in love with it. It was my passion. I wanted to do it forever." The "it" for Nicole Horoszewski is ice skating. But a horrific car crash in 2020 meant Horoszewski couldn't even lace up her skates, never mind glide across the ice. "I...
Brothers take on Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge and each other
TOLEDO, Ohio — It is always helpful to have a workout partner to keep you motivated when you are trying to lose a few pounds. One local family has thrown some good clean sibling rivalry into this year's Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge. “I’m Matt, and I challenged my...
'You have to grow a thick skin': The vital role school counselors play in students' lives
TOLEDO, Ohio — Students face all kinds of problems in school, not just those on math tests. For school counselors, helping students deal with difficult situations ranging from anxiety to grief to depression is the backbone of the occupation. Jaime Brown, a school counselor at McTigue Elementary School, has...
Nearly 2,000 orchids coming to Toledo Zoo Orchid Show
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a previous year's coverage of the Toledo Zoo Orchid Show, which aired on Feb. 16, 2022. Even with days of unseasonably warm weather to come, spring still hasn't quite arrived. If you're anxious to see the first signs of the season, you can catch a sneak peek at the Toledo Zoo, where nearly 2,000 orchids will be on display.
13abc.com
Local domestic violence center breathes new life after being at risk for permanent closure
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Support from the local community and a new collaboration with the Seneca County Department of Job & Family Services has provided new life for the First Step Center for Domestic Violence services in Fostoria. According to the First Step Center, this support means First Step will...
Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge competitors take on a bouncy workout at Urban Air
TOLEDO, Ohio — Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge participants are halfway through this year's event and met up Saturday, Feb. 4, for a fun challenge at Urban Air in south Toledo. Host Kelly Heidbreder had the group of more than 60 people bouncing their way through a fun challenge...
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Police Division Welcomes Five New Officers
BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Five new police officers have joined the Maumee Police Division this year and all five will be busy continuing their various levels of training throughout the month of February. Among the five new officers are two experienced lateral transfer officers, two cadets...
GO 419 | Check out Pan Yan Bookstore in Tiffin
TIFFIN, Ohio — In this digital age, one local business owner in Tiffin is offering a novel throwback experience. After graduating from Heidelberg University, Judy Smith saw a need for a locally owned bookstore in Tiffin. So she set one up on Washington Street. "Not only because I was...
'It's all about the food': Chips, dips, beers and everything in between flying off shelves ahead of Super Bowl
OREGON, Ohio — Bustling shopping carts suggest a busy day at the store, but Oregon Meijer General Manager John Kowalski said Friday it's just the calm before the Super Bowl storm. "We'll be pretty busy all through the night tomorrow, but especially Sunday," Kowalski said. "Sunday is gonna be...
sciotopost.com
Ohio Sheriff’s Office Launches Valentines Offer to Ex-Valentines with Warrants
OHIO – Lucas County sheriff’s office is offering a fun way to celebrate with your ex on Valentine’s day, and turn them in. “The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is excited to launch our 2023 Valentine’s Day special! From today until February 14th! We will provide those “EX-Valentines” (with warrants) a free and all inclusive experience!”
californiaexaminer.net
Bullied Teen From Toledo Commits Suicide
Adriana Kuch, a 14-year-old from Toledo, Ohio, committed suicide after a video of her being attacked and kicked by numerous classmates at Central Regional High School in Bayville, New Jersey, surfaced online. Adriana was unaffected by being struck in the face with a water bottle. Adriana was affected by the...
13abc.com
Student accused of giving multiple students edibles, facing expulsion
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 7th grader is facing expulsion after school administrators say he gave edibles to their classmates. An official with Toledo Public Schools said a Glendale Feilbach Elementary School student brought edible gummies into school Monday and four kids ate them. The students were sent home as a precaution.
University of Toledo hopes to improve healthcare operation efficiency with umbrella committee
TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo plans to bring multiple university healthcare entities under one roof with a new committee -- UToledo Health. Beginning Feb. 28, it will provide oversight for healthcare operations, which accounts for half of UT's revenue, and clinical activity in hopes to increase efficiency for health, research and education, UT President Gregory Postel.
cleveland19.com
97-year-old missing from Huron County found safe
WILLARD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willard Police Department has issued a missing adult alert for 97-year-old Luther Moomaw Jr. Police say Moomaw drove away from his home at 9 a.m. Friday morning and has not returned. Moomaw suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Police describe...
'These babies are dying': Toledo mother and son share fears about city's youth violence
TOLEDO, Ohio — As the second week of February continues, teen deaths make up more than half of Toledo's homicides in 2023. There have been five juvenile homicides since Dec. 5, 2022. That doesn't include the three teens who have been shot and hospitalized in the last week. Jeremiah...
WTOL-TV
Climate Friday | Where's winter? Checking in on NW Ohio snow, Lake Erie ice
TOLEDO, Ohio — Where's winter? February is already halfway done and winter weather is still at a standstill. In this week's edition of Climate Friday, we'll break down the winter season so far and look ahead to what the rest of February has in store. We'll also analyze the impacts of this unseasonable warmth on Lake Erie and ice levels on the Great Lakes.
Lenawee Co. Sheriff's Office offers 911 video calls
ADRIAN, Mich. — It's now possible in Lenawee County to show first responders what you're seeing if you call 911 in an emergency because the sheriff's office is able to offer video calls as part of its dispatch service. "I think this technology, being able to videotape something and...
Perrysburg to take down Woodlands Park playground; cites age and safety concerns
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 26, 2022. The city of Perrysburg announced in a press release on Wednesday that work to take down playground equipment at Woodlands Park would begin the week of Feb. 13, citing the structure's condition.
Black History Month celebrations at University of Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo is making sure everyone in the community has the opportunity to celebrate Black History Month. Celebrate heritage and the history of African Americans with a series of events and activities. Students, faculty, staff and the community are invited for the celebrations throughout the month.
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 0