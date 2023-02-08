ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perrysburg, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

Nearly 2,000 orchids coming to Toledo Zoo Orchid Show

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a previous year's coverage of the Toledo Zoo Orchid Show, which aired on Feb. 16, 2022. Even with days of unseasonably warm weather to come, spring still hasn't quite arrived. If you're anxious to see the first signs of the season, you can catch a sneak peek at the Toledo Zoo, where nearly 2,000 orchids will be on display.
TOLEDO, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Maumee Police Division Welcomes Five New Officers

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Five new police officers have joined the Maumee Police Division this year and all five will be busy continuing their various levels of training throughout the month of February. Among the five new officers are two experienced lateral transfer officers, two cadets...
MAUMEE, OH
WTOL 11

GO 419 | Check out Pan Yan Bookstore in Tiffin

TIFFIN, Ohio — In this digital age, one local business owner in Tiffin is offering a novel throwback experience. After graduating from Heidelberg University, Judy Smith saw a need for a locally owned bookstore in Tiffin. So she set one up on Washington Street. "Not only because I was...
TIFFIN, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio Sheriff’s Office Launches Valentines Offer to Ex-Valentines with Warrants

OHIO – Lucas County sheriff’s office is offering a fun way to celebrate with your ex on Valentine’s day, and turn them in. “The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is excited to launch our 2023 Valentine’s Day special! From today until February 14th! We will provide those “EX-Valentines” (with warrants) a free and all inclusive experience!”
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
californiaexaminer.net

Bullied Teen From Toledo Commits Suicide

Adriana Kuch, a 14-year-old from Toledo, Ohio, committed suicide after a video of her being attacked and kicked by numerous classmates at Central Regional High School in Bayville, New Jersey, surfaced online. Adriana was unaffected by being struck in the face with a water bottle. Adriana was affected by the...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Student accused of giving multiple students edibles, facing expulsion

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 7th grader is facing expulsion after school administrators say he gave edibles to their classmates. An official with Toledo Public Schools said a Glendale Feilbach Elementary School student brought edible gummies into school Monday and four kids ate them. The students were sent home as a precaution.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

University of Toledo hopes to improve healthcare operation efficiency with umbrella committee

TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo plans to bring multiple university healthcare entities under one roof with a new committee -- UToledo Health. Beginning Feb. 28, it will provide oversight for healthcare operations, which accounts for half of UT's revenue, and clinical activity in hopes to increase efficiency for health, research and education, UT President Gregory Postel.
TOLEDO, OH
cleveland19.com

97-year-old missing from Huron County found safe

WILLARD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willard Police Department has issued a missing adult alert for 97-year-old Luther Moomaw Jr. Police say Moomaw drove away from his home at 9 a.m. Friday morning and has not returned. Moomaw suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Police describe...
HURON COUNTY, OH
WTOL-TV

Climate Friday | Where's winter? Checking in on NW Ohio snow, Lake Erie ice

TOLEDO, Ohio — Where's winter? February is already halfway done and winter weather is still at a standstill. In this week's edition of Climate Friday, we'll break down the winter season so far and look ahead to what the rest of February has in store. We'll also analyze the impacts of this unseasonable warmth on Lake Erie and ice levels on the Great Lakes.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Lenawee Co. Sheriff's Office offers 911 video calls

ADRIAN, Mich. — It's now possible in Lenawee County to show first responders what you're seeing if you call 911 in an emergency because the sheriff's office is able to offer video calls as part of its dispatch service. "I think this technology, being able to videotape something and...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Black History Month celebrations at University of Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo is making sure everyone in the community has the opportunity to celebrate Black History Month. Celebrate heritage and the history of African Americans with a series of events and activities. Students, faculty, staff and the community are invited for the celebrations throughout the month.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy