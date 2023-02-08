Lakers Rumors: Timberwolves Holding Up Potential 3-Team Trade To Send D’Angelo Russell To LA

The Lakers and Jazz seem to be fully on board.

The Los Angeles Lakers are attempting to make a three-team trade that would bring former Laker D'Angelo Russell back to Los Angeles.

The Lakers and Utah Jazz seem ready to agree on the deal, however, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports, the Minnesota Timberwolves are holding it up.

The Wolves want to make sure they're getting the best possible value in return for DLo, and are reportedly discussing a Russell trade with other teams.

The potential deal being discussed would bring Russell to LA, along with Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt . While the trade wouldn't solve all the Lakers problems, it would definitely solve a lot of them.

Russell and Beasley are both great scorers, and would be much better fits alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

It would also be somewhat of a full circle deal for the Lakers. Not only did the Lakers draft Russell with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, but they then traded him in the deal that ultimately led them to drafting Kyle Kuzma. Then, Kuzma was traded in the deal that brought them Russell Westbrook, and now Westbrook would be traded to get back DLo.

We'll continue to provide updates on the potential trade, and if it ultimately gets done, what the final deal ends up being.