ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBS NewsHour

Comments / 2

Guest
3d ago

It took long enough. To late for the deaths of innocent people and the scar on the earth's surface. Make them pay a big fine, they made enough profit.

Reply
2
Related
The Associated Press

Health crisis leads scores of Yanomami to roam the streets

BOA VISTA, Brazil (AP) — From a distance, the small group lying on the sidewalk outside the city market could be confused with hundreds of homeless people spread through Boa Vista. But they are Yanomami, an Indigenous people from the Amazon rainforest who traditionally live in relative isolation. Years...
Ujwal Sharma

The Last Queen of Egypt: The Story of Cleopatra

Cleopatra was a legendary queen of ancient Egypt, who ruled the kingdom from 51 BC to 30 BC. She was the last of the Ptolemaic dynasty and is considered one of the most powerful and influential women in history. Cleopatra was born in Alexandria, Egypt, in 69 BC, and she was the daughter of King Ptolemy XII. She was raised in a palace filled with luxury, wealth, and political intrigue, and she was well-educated in various subjects such as politics, mathematics, and science.
msn.com

A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says

A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
US News and World Report

Turkey Alerts Citizens to Risk of Attack in United States, Europe on Heels of Western Warnings

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks. In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United...
msn.com

This SCARY Mummified Creature Has Just Emerged From An Egyptian Tomb

Slide 1 of 54: In 2019, archaeologists digging at the Qubbat al-Hawā burial site in southern Egypt unearthed 10 mummified crocodiles. A recent 2023 study has finally confirmed these ancient reptiles date back over 2,300 years to the pre-Ptolemaic era (i.e. before 304 BC). Rather uniquely, they were found in a well-preserved condition, with their sizes ranging from six to 11 feet (1.8-3.5m) long. It's believed these crusty crocs were mummified as an offering to the crocodile-headed Egyptian god, Sobek. Pictured here is another mummified crocodile found in Egypt, held in the Crocodile Museum of Kom Ombo.
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

As the Russia-Ukraine War rages into 2023, the economic and human cost of the Russian invasion of its neighbor continues to rise. The war began in February 2022, and several months into the conflict an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin made a startling statement about a potential Russian military strike on a major Western city if NATO was drawn into the war.
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In Egypt Just Discovered The Ancient Remains Of A Young Child Buried With Scores Of Dead Dogs

Archaeologists suspect that all 142 dogs died at the same time — but there are no signs of violence on their remains. The sands of Egypt are rich with historical discoveries, but archaeologists working near Cairo recently came across a puzzling find while excavating a necropolis. There, they unearthed the ancient remains of an eight-year-old child laid carefully across the bodies of 142 dogs.
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy