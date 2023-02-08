Cleopatra was a legendary queen of ancient Egypt, who ruled the kingdom from 51 BC to 30 BC. She was the last of the Ptolemaic dynasty and is considered one of the most powerful and influential women in history. Cleopatra was born in Alexandria, Egypt, in 69 BC, and she was the daughter of King Ptolemy XII. She was raised in a palace filled with luxury, wealth, and political intrigue, and she was well-educated in various subjects such as politics, mathematics, and science.

