ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana Freshman Jalen-Hood-Schifino Explains Improbable Layup Against Rutgers

By Jack Ankony
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v1GAt_0kh15Zw500

Indiana point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino made a jaw-dropping layup on Tuesday night against Rutgers, wrapping the ball around his back and making the layup through a Paul Mulcahy foul. Hood-Schifino explained the play after the game.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis' reactions explained it best.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1upbkP_0kh15Zw500
Indiana forwards Race Thompson (left) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (right) react to Jalen Hood-Schifino's behind-the-back layup against Rutgers.

photo via @TrayceJackson on Twitter

Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino led the Indiana fast break down the left side and wrapped the ball around his back as he entered the lane. Absorbing a foul from Rutgers' guard Paul Mulcahy, Hood-Schifino flipped the ball over his shoulder and through the net.

As momentum sent Hood-Schifino sliding past the baseline, Assembly Hall erupted with equal parts shock and excitement. Big Ten Network play-by-play announcer Dave Revsine called it one of the best shots he's ever seen in person.

Hood-Schifino explained to Andy Katz after the game that he was surprised it went in, but it wasn't the first time he pulled off this move.

"So when I got the ball," Hood-Schifino said. "I just remember at the beginning of the year – I don't remember who we were playing – but I did the same play, I wrapped it around my back. So I was like, 'I'm going to do the same thing,' and when I went up I seen him just like go up with me so I went up and honestly I didn't think it was going to go in. I thought it was just going to be a foul, but it went in and I was like like, 'Oh man,' so it was a great play. It was a nice highlight. And we got the win, so on top of that everything is just going good right now."

Hood-Schifino made a similar play in an exhibition game against Saint Francis on Nov. 3.

Hood-Schifino missed Indiana's first game against Rutgers, a 63-48 loss, due to a back injury, but he finished Tuesday's game with seven points, three assists, three rebounds and one steal.

"The first time I didn't get to play," Hood-Schifino said. "But it was good for me because I got to watch from the sideline and, it's a different environment playing there and then here. So I knew going into the game it was going to be a big one, and I feel like today we just played hard, played with energy. Trayce did what he did, and Miller Kopp stepped up, as well. It was good."

Indiana secured a 66-60 win to move to 17-7 overall and 8-5 in Big Ten play, and the Hoosiers have now won seven of their last eight games.

"Coach Woodson is big on like once you beat a big team, you've got to validate that," Hood-Schifino said. "And I feel like we did that tonight and it was against Rutgers, so it felt really good."

Related stories on Indiana basketball

  • IU LEARNING TO FINISH GAMES: Indiana let a handful of games slip away in the final minutes last season, but the Hoosiers are learning to finish games strong in year two under coach Mike Woodson. CLICK HERE
  • GAME STORY: Indiana showed maturity to withstand Rutgers physical and relentless play to secure a 66-60 win on Tuesday night at Assembly Hall. It was Indiana's first win over Rutgers since 2019, and Trayce Jackson-Davis became the first player in program history to score 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. CLICK HERE
  • KOPP'S BIG NIGHT: Indiana basketball's Miller Kopp has balled out versus Rutgers in both meetings this season as the Hoosiers finished the Scarlet Knights off 66-60 on Tuesday. Kopp said late night hoops as a kid with his brothers and roughhousing with boxing gloves from his dad made him into the competitor he is today. CLICK HERE
  • WHAT JACKSON-DAVIS, KOPP SAID: Indiana defeated Rutgers 66-60 on Tuesday night behind 20 points and 18 rebounds from Trayce Jackson-Davis and a 4-for-6 3-point shooting night from Miller Kopp. Here's what the two Hoosiers said after the win with video attached. CLICK HERE
  • WHAT WOODSON SAID: Indiana coach Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers have won seven of their last eight game to move into a tie for second place in the Big Ten standings. Here's what Woodson said after Indiana's 66-60 win over Rutgers, including video of the postgame press conference. CLICK HERE
  • PHOTO GALLERY: The Rutgers Scarlet Knights traveled to Bloomington for the second conference matchup with the Indiana Hoosiers on Tuesday. It was a nail-biter, but Indiana's defense held Rutgers at bay, winning 66-60. CLICK HERE
  • TJD DUNKS ON THE SCARLET KNIGHTS: Watch this replay of Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis dunking on Rutgers with authority to give the Hoosiers a 12-point lead in the first half. CLICK HERE
  • JALEN HOOD-SCHIFINO'S INSANE REVERSE LAYUP : Watch this replay of Indiana basketball freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino's crafty reverse layup off Trey Galloway's pass that he scooped up off an official's foot in the first half versus Rutgers. CLICK HERE
  • MILLER KOPP DRAINS THREE ON RUTGERS: Watch this replay of Indiana forward Miller Kopp connecting on his first three-pointer of the game to put the Hoosiers up 6-4 versus No. 24 Rutgers. CLICK HERE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidethehall.com

Video: Mike Woodson, IU players react to win against Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Mike Woodson, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis addressed the media following Indiana’s 62-61 win against Michigan on Saturday at the Crisler Center. Watch their postgame comments below:. Filed to: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Michigan Wolverines, Mike Woodson, Trayce Jackson-Davis.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Indiana basketball: Three Wolverines to mark before Saturday’s showdown

A matchup between two of the three second-place teams in the Big Ten on Saturday, as No. 18 Indiana basketball faces the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor. The Hoosiers lead the all-time series over Michigan 108-65 (.624) and snapped their nine-game losing streak against the Wolverines with their 74-69 win in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on March 10.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana

One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Faith in Indiana heads to Indy before State Senate votes on SB 1

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Faith in Indiana’s St. Joseph County chapter is heading to Indianapolis to advocate for increased mental health services in the Hoosier State. Around 100 people, including faith and community leaders from St. Joseph County, will bus down to Indy on Saturday to kick off the “A Call For Care” campaign.
INDIANA STATE
watchstadium.com

Referee Ted Valentine Not Allowed to Officiate 2023 NCAA Tournament

Veteran college basketball official Ted Valentine, who has worked 10 Final Fours and four national title games in his career, will not be allowed to officiate the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season due to an issue that occurred during the 2021 NCAA Tournament when the event was held in Indianapolis in a bubble, a source close to the situation told Stadium.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Biden names Holcomb to Council of Governors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — President Biden has named Governor Eric Holcomb to the Council of Governors. The council was established in 2010 and worked with the White House on national security issues. It consists of 10 bipartisan governors across the U.S., including Ohio, Michigan and Minnesota. Holcomb was appointed Thursday...
INDIANA STATE
HoosiersNow

HoosiersNow

Indianapolis, IN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

HoosiersNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to the coverage of the Indiana Hoosiers

 https://www.si.com/college/indiana

Comments / 0

Community Policy