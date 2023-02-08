Indiana Freshman Jalen-Hood-Schifino Explains Improbable Layup Against Rutgers

Indiana point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino made a jaw-dropping layup on Tuesday night against Rutgers, wrapping the ball around his back and making the layup through a Paul Mulcahy foul. Hood-Schifino explained the play after the game.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis' reactions explained it best.

Indiana forwards Race Thompson (left) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (right) react to Jalen Hood-Schifino's behind-the-back layup against Rutgers. photo via @TrayceJackson on Twitter

Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino led the Indiana fast break down the left side and wrapped the ball around his back as he entered the lane. Absorbing a foul from Rutgers' guard Paul Mulcahy, Hood-Schifino flipped the ball over his shoulder and through the net.

As momentum sent Hood-Schifino sliding past the baseline, Assembly Hall erupted with equal parts shock and excitement. Big Ten Network play-by-play announcer Dave Revsine called it one of the best shots he's ever seen in person.

Hood-Schifino explained to Andy Katz after the game that he was surprised it went in, but it wasn't the first time he pulled off this move.

"So when I got the ball," Hood-Schifino said. "I just remember at the beginning of the year – I don't remember who we were playing – but I did the same play, I wrapped it around my back. So I was like, 'I'm going to do the same thing,' and when I went up I seen him just like go up with me so I went up and honestly I didn't think it was going to go in. I thought it was just going to be a foul, but it went in and I was like like, 'Oh man,' so it was a great play. It was a nice highlight. And we got the win, so on top of that everything is just going good right now."

Hood-Schifino made a similar play in an exhibition game against Saint Francis on Nov. 3.

Hood-Schifino missed Indiana's first game against Rutgers, a 63-48 loss, due to a back injury, but he finished Tuesday's game with seven points, three assists, three rebounds and one steal.

"The first time I didn't get to play," Hood-Schifino said. "But it was good for me because I got to watch from the sideline and, it's a different environment playing there and then here. So I knew going into the game it was going to be a big one, and I feel like today we just played hard, played with energy. Trayce did what he did, and Miller Kopp stepped up, as well. It was good."

Indiana secured a 66-60 win to move to 17-7 overall and 8-5 in Big Ten play, and the Hoosiers have now won seven of their last eight games.

"Coach Woodson is big on like once you beat a big team, you've got to validate that," Hood-Schifino said. "And I feel like we did that tonight and it was against Rutgers, so it felt really good."

