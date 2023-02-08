Nebraska hospitals say being unable to discharge some patients reaching 'crisis' level

Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
More NE Long-Term Care Facilities Risk Closure Without Funding
(KMAland) -- Nebraska's long-term care facilities face staffing shortages and other factors that could lead to more closures if state funding isn't increased. An estimated 400,000 people nationwide have left this facet of the health-care industry since the pandemic began. In Nebraska, the long-term care crisis has already led to...
Eight female doctors trying to keep abortion legal in Nebraska. Will it work?
A group of eight female doctors has become a major player in Nebraska’s fight over abortion, pushing themselves toward the center of perhaps the most contentious issue facing Nebraska.
Spotlight to shine in Nebraska on what critics call ‘home equity theft’
Nebraska is among a dozen states and the District of Columbia with laws under which homeowners can lose the full value of their home for nonpayment of a much smaller property tax debt.
WOWT
Nebraska hospitals backed up with patients waiting for transfers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska hospitals are getting crowded again, but not because people are getting sicker. It’s actually because patients are getting better — but have nowhere they can go to receive necessary continued care. “Delays in patient discharges to post-acute care have become a growing challenge...
proclaimerscv.com
Nebraska – Propose $1000 Child Tax Credit aims to “help parents close the gap on child tax credit”
Lincoln Neb – Close to 900,000 Nebraskans would benefit from the proposed state child tax credit. Nebraskan legislator is proposing a similar state-level benefit to assist parents when the federal pandemic-boosted child tax credit decreases from $3,600 to $2,000 per kid. The majority of parents in Nebraska would receive...
Opponents to bill that would ban gender-affirming care rally at Nebraska capitol
While gender-affirming care is quickly becoming common medical practice it still remains controversial politically and is the target of a new bill making its way through the unicameral.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Passed & Pending: An overview of Iowa education bills
As the Iowa legislature entertains a laundry list of education-related bills, following is an overview of notable — and sometimes controversial — measures that have passed or are pending. Passed. Gov. Reynolds’ long-awaited “Students First Act,” which will allow students and families to open education savings accounts (ESAs)...
klkntv.com
Supporters tell Nebraska lawmakers marijuana is safe medical option, not ‘devil lettuce’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Marijuana took center stage once again at the State Capitol on Thursday. It began at 9:30 a.m. with a hearing on the Medicinal Cannabis Act, or LB 588. Nebraska, Kansas and Idaho are the only states that don’t allow access to marijuana in any form....
Nebraska Hospital Association raises alarm on problems with wait times
The Nebraska Hospital Association is sounding the alarm about a growing problem. Sometimes, patients need to be transferred to post-acute care settings like skilled nursing or care facilities.
News Channel Nebraska
NE Nebraska vet clinic raising awareness for national spay/neuter month
MADISON, Neb. -- A veterinary clinic and animal shelter are teaming up to help control the animal population in northeast Nebraska. February is National Spay and Neuter Awareness Month. The Madison County Veterinary Clinic, in conjunction with the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska, is holding a discounted sale for the...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota joins lawsuit against ATF pistol regulations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is joining 24 other states in a lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Friday that the state will join a North Dakota lawsuit that opposes the ATF rule that requires a pistol with a stabilizing brace to be registered as a “short-barreled rifle” with the federal government or risk imprisonment.
Bill providing state tax credits for private school ‘opportunity’ scholarships advances
LINCOLN — Expect another bare-knuckle brawl in the Nebraska Legislature over providing public funds for private schools. That was the prediction by one senator after the Legislature’s Revenue Committee, on a 6-2 vote Thursday, advanced a bill that would set aside at least $25 million a year in taxpayer funds for tax credits for donations […] The post Bill providing state tax credits for private school ‘opportunity’ scholarships advances appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Proposal to help dwindling pheasant population panned as wrong solution
LINCOLN — Pheasant hunting in South Dakota generates an estimated $220 million a year in retail spending and causes an annual flood of 120,000 orange-clad hunters into the state. But a Nebraska state senator’s effort to try to replicate that kind of economic impact by increasing Nebraska’s shrinking pheasant...
News Channel Nebraska
Trucker faces probable cause hearing for chase across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man is scheduled for a hearing next month to determine criminal probable cause after a December pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska. Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, is charged in Lancaster County Court with assault on an officer using a motor...
Latest medical cannabis bill looks to establish conservative system
The latest medical cannabis bill in Nebraska looks to establish the nation's most conservative legalized cannabis system.
Year-round daylight saving time has a chance this year in Nebraska
LINCOLN — After years of trying, the Nebraska Legislature appears poised to pass a first step toward ending the twice-a-year tyranny of changing the clock. State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion again proposed keeping Nebraska on daylight saving time, if Congress and a third neighboring state join Nebraska in passing such a law. Legislative Bill […] The post Year-round daylight saving time has a chance this year in Nebraska appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Hawaii has one of lowest sales tax rates in U.S.
(The Center Square) - Hawaii has one of the lowest combined state and local tax rates in the nation, according to a report from the Tax Foundation. The state is among the five with the lowest combined state and local tax rates, according to a report by the Tax Foundation, an independent tax policy nonprofit.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Strong January state tax receipts may boost governor's spending plans
Gov. Eric Holcomb has new evidence to support his argument that Indiana can afford the spending increases included in the two-year state budget proposal he presented last month to the General Assembly. Data released Friday by the State Budget Agency show Indiana taking in $1.94 billion in general fund tax...
klkntv.com
Officials say ‘combination of factors’ led to pipeline leak at Kansas-Nebraska border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – TC Energy determined that a “combination of factors” caused the Keystone pipeline spill near the Kansas-Nebraska border in December. In a statement released Thursday, TC Energy said stress on the pipe and a welding flaw were some of the factors that led to the leak, which was about 20 miles south of Steele City, Nebraska.
klkntv.com
‘Nobody’s doing nothing’: Sorrow over missing, murdered Natives inspires bill in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new bill in the Nebraska Legislature would take on the unsolved cases of murdered and missing Native Americans, a problem in our state and nationwide. Ashleigh Wabasha, 19, was reported missing March 27, 2022. “We looked for her for a long time, asking people...
