Nebraska hospitals say being unable to discharge some patients reaching 'crisis' level

By MATT OLBERDING Lincoln Journal Star
KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago
kmaland.com

More NE Long-Term Care Facilities Risk Closure Without Funding

(KMAland) -- Nebraska's long-term care facilities face staffing shortages and other factors that could lead to more closures if state funding isn't increased. An estimated 400,000 people nationwide have left this facet of the health-care industry since the pandemic began. In Nebraska, the long-term care crisis has already led to...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska hospitals backed up with patients waiting for transfers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska hospitals are getting crowded again, but not because people are getting sicker. It’s actually because patients are getting better — but have nowhere they can go to receive necessary continued care. “Delays in patient discharges to post-acute care have become a growing challenge...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Passed & Pending: An overview of Iowa education bills

As the Iowa legislature entertains a laundry list of education-related bills, following is an overview of notable — and sometimes controversial — measures that have passed or are pending. Passed. Gov. Reynolds’ long-awaited “Students First Act,” which will allow students and families to open education savings accounts (ESAs)...
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

NE Nebraska vet clinic raising awareness for national spay/neuter month

MADISON, Neb. -- A veterinary clinic and animal shelter are teaming up to help control the animal population in northeast Nebraska. February is National Spay and Neuter Awareness Month. The Madison County Veterinary Clinic, in conjunction with the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska, is holding a discounted sale for the...
MADISON COUNTY, NE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota joins lawsuit against ATF pistol regulations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is joining 24 other states in a lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Friday that the state will join a North Dakota lawsuit that opposes the ATF rule that requires a pistol with a stabilizing brace to be registered as a “short-barreled rifle” with the federal government or risk imprisonment.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Bill providing state tax credits for private school ‘opportunity’ scholarships advances

LINCOLN — Expect another bare-knuckle brawl in the Nebraska Legislature over providing public funds for private schools. That was the prediction by one senator after the Legislature’s Revenue Committee, on a 6-2 vote Thursday, advanced a bill that would set aside at least $25 million a year in taxpayer funds for tax credits for donations […] The post Bill providing state tax credits for private school ‘opportunity’ scholarships advances appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Proposal to help dwindling pheasant population panned as wrong solution

LINCOLN — Pheasant hunting in South Dakota generates an estimated $220 million a year in retail spending and causes an annual flood of 120,000 orange-clad hunters into the state. But a Nebraska state senator’s effort to try to replicate that kind of economic impact by increasing Nebraska’s shrinking pheasant...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Trucker faces probable cause hearing for chase across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man is scheduled for a hearing next month to determine criminal probable cause after a December pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska. Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, is charged in Lancaster County Court with assault on an officer using a motor...
SANBORN, ND
Nebraska Examiner

Year-round daylight saving time has a chance this year in Nebraska

LINCOLN — After years of trying, the Nebraska Legislature appears poised to pass a first step toward ending the twice-a-year tyranny of changing the clock. State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion again proposed keeping Nebraska on daylight saving time, if Congress and a third neighboring state join Nebraska in passing such a law. Legislative Bill […] The post Year-round daylight saving time has a chance this year in Nebraska appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Report: Hawaii has one of lowest sales tax rates in U.S.

(The Center Square) - Hawaii has one of the lowest combined state and local tax rates in the nation, according to a report from the Tax Foundation. The state is among the five with the lowest combined state and local tax rates, according to a report by the Tax Foundation, an independent tax policy nonprofit.
HAWAII STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Strong January state tax receipts may boost governor's spending plans

Gov. Eric Holcomb has new evidence to support his argument that Indiana can afford the spending increases included in the two-year state budget proposal he presented last month to the General Assembly. Data released Friday by the State Budget Agency show Indiana taking in $1.94 billion in general fund tax...
INDIANA STATE

