A cold front will deliver chilly and dreary weather for Mardi Gras festivities during the first half of the weekend. A warm up will begin on Sunday afternoon. Tonight & Tomorrow: Overcast skies will persist tonight with a few light showers. Low temperatures will stop in the mid 50s. Saturday will be dreary and chilly. Intermittent light rain is expected through the first half of the day. Even as the showers taper later, cloud cover will last and this will prevent warming. High temperatures will stay in the 40s in many locations with low 50s, at best, where rain stops earlier. In addition to that, north winds of 10-15mph will cause a wind chill in the low 40s and even upper 30s into the evening hours.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO