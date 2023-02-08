ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Storm damage reported in Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The National Weather Service is reporting storm damage in Tangipahoa Parish. Two mobile homes and a service station were reportedly damaged when a line of storms made its way through the area. That area of Tangipahoa Parish was under a tornado warning at that time. On Tangipahoa Road, a mobile […]
Weekend weather starts dreary, ends well

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re starting out the weekend with mainly cloudy, cold, and breezy conditions with forecast highs only in the lower 50s today. We’ll see light showers, mainly in the morning, then hopefully trending a bit better in the afternoon. Tonight into Sunday morning will be cold, in fact, near freezing with lows in the mid-30s in Baton Rouge and a light freeze in the northern part of the viewing area.
Friday PM Forecast: bundle up for parades this weekend

A cold front will deliver chilly and dreary weather for Mardi Gras festivities during the first half of the weekend. A warm up will begin on Sunday afternoon. Tonight & Tomorrow: Overcast skies will persist tonight with a few light showers. Low temperatures will stop in the mid 50s. Saturday will be dreary and chilly. Intermittent light rain is expected through the first half of the day. Even as the showers taper later, cloud cover will last and this will prevent warming. High temperatures will stay in the 40s in many locations with low 50s, at best, where rain stops earlier. In addition to that, north winds of 10-15mph will cause a wind chill in the low 40s and even upper 30s into the evening hours.
Tangipahoa parish officials report tornado damage to nearly 30 homes

A confirmed tornado moved over Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday night. According to Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller, damage has been reported across the parish, with homes destroyed in the Village of Tangipahoa. Miller said two mobile homes were overturned. Three people were injured when the mobile homes flipped. Those injured were...
Friday AM Forecast: A few showers before Saturday parades

A few light showers will be in and out on Saturday morning. Today & Tonight: You may see a quick shower this morning, especially areas southeast of Baton Rouge. Most will be dry. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today. Skies this afternoon will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. Tonight temperatures will fall into the low 40s and clouds will really fill in.
Thursday PM Forecast: next cold front to deliver chilly, dreary weather

Another cold front will move through the area on Friday. Dreary and chilly weather is expected on Saturday. Tonight & Tomorrow: A seasonably cool night is ahead with low temperatures in the upper 40s. A bit of cloud cover will overspread the area from the southwest after midnight and could even produce a shower or two near dawn, especially south and east of Baton Rouge. Early Friday, mostly cloudy skies will persist with a low end chance for some light rain closer to the lakes and coast. With a secondary cold front starting to push through the area, high temperatures will likely be capped in the mid 60s.
Wind sends sign plummeting outside business in Walker

WALKER - Strong winds knocked down a large sign in Livingston Parish Wednesday, forcing law enforcement to temporarily close down a road. Photos shared with WBRZ showed the sign downed outside the Autozone at the corner of Walker South Road and Brian Park Drive. Police said Brian Park was closed until workers could clear the sign off the road.
Several Mardi Gras parades rolling through BR area Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several Mardi Gras parades are set to roll through the Baton Rouge area on Saturday, Feb. 11. In downtown Baton Rouge, people will line up to see the Krewe of Mystique de la Capitale and the Krewe of Orion make their way through the streets. The Krewe of Mystique de la Capitale is set to kick off at 2 p.m., while the Krew of Orion gets going at 6:30 p.m. The routes for both parades are the same. Floats will travel along River Road, 3rd Street, 4th Street, Main Street, Laurel Street, and Convention Street.
Power out on parade route

About 1,800 Entergy New Orleans customers lost power Friday night as parades passed down St. Charles Ave. The outages extend a few blocks up St. Charles Ave. from the Pontchartrain Expressway.
