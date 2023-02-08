Read full article on original website
Related
Storm damage reported in Tangipahoa Parish
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The National Weather Service is reporting storm damage in Tangipahoa Parish. Two mobile homes and a service station were reportedly damaged when a line of storms made its way through the area. That area of Tangipahoa Parish was under a tornado warning at that time. On Tangipahoa Road, a mobile […]
Tornado warnings moving through Acadiana
There was a tornado warning in Vermilion Parish that is no longer in effect.
999ktdy.com
Severe Storms, High Winds Rolling in Right as School Lets Out in Acadiana
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - As meteorologists warm of possible severe storms Wednesday afternoon, the timeline of serious weather could impact students and parents trying to get their kids home after school. According to the National Weather Service, "a low pressure system is strengthening over the southern Plains, which...
Weekend weather starts dreary, ends well
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re starting out the weekend with mainly cloudy, cold, and breezy conditions with forecast highs only in the lower 50s today. We’ll see light showers, mainly in the morning, then hopefully trending a bit better in the afternoon. Tonight into Sunday morning will be cold, in fact, near freezing with lows in the mid-30s in Baton Rouge and a light freeze in the northern part of the viewing area.
theadvocate.com
Their homes flooded 40 years ago. Soon, they'll share a $101.5 million settlement
After waiting 40 years, the victims of a Tangipahoa Parish flood caused by construction practices along a then-new stretch of Interstate 12 will soon see compensation from the state for the damages they endured. District Judge Jeff Johnson has given final approval to a $101.5 million class-action settlement for the...
wbrz.com
Friday PM Forecast: bundle up for parades this weekend
A cold front will deliver chilly and dreary weather for Mardi Gras festivities during the first half of the weekend. A warm up will begin on Sunday afternoon. Tonight & Tomorrow: Overcast skies will persist tonight with a few light showers. Low temperatures will stop in the mid 50s. Saturday will be dreary and chilly. Intermittent light rain is expected through the first half of the day. Even as the showers taper later, cloud cover will last and this will prevent warming. High temperatures will stay in the 40s in many locations with low 50s, at best, where rain stops earlier. In addition to that, north winds of 10-15mph will cause a wind chill in the low 40s and even upper 30s into the evening hours.
WDSU
Tangipahoa parish officials report tornado damage to nearly 30 homes
A confirmed tornado moved over Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday night. According to Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller, damage has been reported across the parish, with homes destroyed in the Village of Tangipahoa. Miller said two mobile homes were overturned. Three people were injured when the mobile homes flipped. Those injured were...
wbrz.com
Friday AM Forecast: A few showers before Saturday parades
A few light showers will be in and out on Saturday morning. Today & Tonight: You may see a quick shower this morning, especially areas southeast of Baton Rouge. Most will be dry. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today. Skies this afternoon will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. Tonight temperatures will fall into the low 40s and clouds will really fill in.
wbrz.com
Thursday PM Forecast: next cold front to deliver chilly, dreary weather
Another cold front will move through the area on Friday. Dreary and chilly weather is expected on Saturday. Tonight & Tomorrow: A seasonably cool night is ahead with low temperatures in the upper 40s. A bit of cloud cover will overspread the area from the southwest after midnight and could even produce a shower or two near dawn, especially south and east of Baton Rouge. Early Friday, mostly cloudy skies will persist with a low end chance for some light rain closer to the lakes and coast. With a secondary cold front starting to push through the area, high temperatures will likely be capped in the mid 60s.
I-12 East closed in Livingston Parish due to overturned 18-wheeler
LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - A portion of the interstate in Livingston Parish remains closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler, police announced early Thursday, Feb. 9. At 2:30 a.m., the Town of Livingston Police Department posted on Facebook that I-12 East at Walker is shut down. The highway was closed before 10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Carencro Mardi Gras Association Makes Important Announcement Regarding Potential Weather During Parade
In regard to rumors related to the potential weather during their annual parade, the Carencro Mardi Gras Association issued a clear and direct message on their official Facebook page. The Carencro Mardi Gras parade is set to roll at 10 a.m. this Saturday (Feb. 11) and the Carencro Mardi Gras...
wbrz.com
Wind sends sign plummeting outside business in Walker
WALKER - Strong winds knocked down a large sign in Livingston Parish Wednesday, forcing law enforcement to temporarily close down a road. Photos shared with WBRZ showed the sign downed outside the Autozone at the corner of Walker South Road and Brian Park Drive. Police said Brian Park was closed until workers could clear the sign off the road.
theadvocate.com
Highway 16 open in Livingston Parish after officials address gas leak, sheriff says
A highway in Livingston Parish was open once more after officials addressed a gas leak that had closed the road earlier in the day, according to the sheriff's office. One southbound lane of Hwy 16 was closed at Magnolia Landing Apartments in Denham Springs on Thursday morning, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.
WAFB.com
Several Mardi Gras parades rolling through BR area Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several Mardi Gras parades are set to roll through the Baton Rouge area on Saturday, Feb. 11. In downtown Baton Rouge, people will line up to see the Krewe of Mystique de la Capitale and the Krewe of Orion make their way through the streets. The Krewe of Mystique de la Capitale is set to kick off at 2 p.m., while the Krew of Orion gets going at 6:30 p.m. The routes for both parades are the same. Floats will travel along River Road, 3rd Street, 4th Street, Main Street, Laurel Street, and Convention Street.
Police: Remains found in Louisiana field are those of missing Mississippi man
Human remains found in a Louisiana field have been identified as being from a missing Mississippi man. The Picayune Police Department confirmed that the remains found in Washington Parish, Louisiana, are Daryl Jenkins, a man who has been missing in the south Mississippi town. In a social media post, the...
Search for man who fell into Mississippi River focused on two areas after images spotted on sonar
Images spotted on sonar have led searchers to key in on two specific areas of the Mississippi River on Thursday as they work to find a man who fell from a barge in the vicinity of the Natchez-Adams County Port. Donny Mitchell, 50, was making his way from a barge...
Power out on parade route
About 1,800 Entergy New Orleans customers lost power Friday night as parades passed down St. Charles Ave. The outages extend a few blocks up St. Charles Ave. from the Pontchartrain Expressway.
wbrz.com
Ponchatoula hopes community efforts will allow beloved gator to stick around
PONCHATOULA – Concern about the fate of a 65-year-old alligator is stirring up a Tangipahoa Parish city. In a post on Facebook, Mike Kliebert, the owner of Hardhide the alligator, wrote that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has said the gator has to go or face being euthanized.
wbrz.com
Ready to roll! WBRZ previews parades happening in the capital area this weekend
BATON ROUGE - 2une In talked with several local krewes Friday to preview their upcoming parades in and around the capital area!. Pick your favorite or watch them all—all four are ready to let the good times roll this Carnival Season. Krewe of Artemis. When: Friday, Feb. 10 from...
Human remains found on Northshore last month ID'd
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the human remains found in a field near the Washington Parish line. The cause and manner of death remain under investigation.
Comments / 0