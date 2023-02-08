ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
wskg.org

Steuben county will now publish monthly overdose reports

The county announced it will now publish the number of local overdoses each month to raise awareness about the overdose epidemic. Twenty-two people overdosed just this January. One overdose was fatal. The decision to publish monthly overdose data was inspired by the health department’s approach to COVID-19 deaths — every...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Ithaca Woman Accused of Promoting Contraband in Tioga County Jail

An Ithaca woman is charged after the Tioga County Sheriff's Office says she possessed contraband while incarcerated at the Tioga County Jail. According to the sheriff's office, Lydia B. Rice was charged with one count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the 2nd degree after she was found with a vaping device, which is prohibited, while she was in the jail.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Heroin Overdoses Spike on Southern Tier

There’s been a spike in heroin overdose cases on New York’s Southern Tier. According to the New York State Police, 20 overdoses and three deaths have been reported in Cattaraugus, Allegany, and Chautauqua Counties in the past 8 days. The fact that the rural areas tend to have a longer emergency response time contributed to the three deaths.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County man arrested for grand larceny after HVAC investigation

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tompkins County man is facing charges after a seven-month investigation. Authorities arrested Orion Parker Megivern Wednesday. Investigators found that he entered into agreement with and took down payments from 13 different people for HVAC installations and never completed the work. In some cases, he never began the work. The investigation covered complaints dating back to September of 2019.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Rakeem Lane found guilty in Chili Avenue murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man arrested for a fatal April 2022 shooting on Chili Avenue in Rochester was found guilty of second degree murder Thursday. Investigators say Rakeem Lane, 33, was arrested in June of 2022, after shooting Javon Sampson in the head on April 9. Sampson died nine days after the shooting. According […]
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

Dogs and puppies seized after warrant served in Cohocton

COHOCTON, N.Y. (WENY) -- Seven adult dogs and six puppies were rescued and two people face charged after the Steuben County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a residence on Hillsdale Lane on Friday, Feb. 3rd. The dogs were all seized and taken to the Finger Lakes SPCA and Hornell Humane Society for emergency treatment.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Schuyler County Man Arrested After Investigation Into Stolen Car

CATON, N.Y. (WENY) - A Schuyler County man was arrested Thursday after a two month investigation into a reported stolen car in Steuben County. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 27 year old Nicholas Ingersoll of Beaver Dams was charged with grand larceny, criminal mischief, and making a false written statement.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Driver injured in school bus crash Thursday morning

ITHACA, N.Y.—One person was taken to a local hospital after a school bus crash that occurred during a morning route in Brooktondale on Thursday, Feb. 9. Brooktondale Fire & Rescue detailed the crash in a brief Facebook post, stating that the bus hit a tree while traveling on Yaple Road in the Town of Caroline. The crash was reported around 8:16 a.m. on Thursday.
BROOKTONDALE, NY
whcuradio.com

Trespassing investigation underway in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A trespassing investigation is underway after multiple reports of unlawful entry in Ithaca. Officers from the Ithaca Police Department were called to the 600 block of West Buffalo Street around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday for a report of someone trying to illegally enter a home. Authorities were able to secure a description of a suspect and locate him nearby. He was positively identified by the resident and arrested for trespassing and released on an appearance ticket.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

NYSP Canine Troop E prepares for new K-9 with 'For the Love of Dogs' Fundraiser

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The New York State Police Canine Troop E is hosting its 8th Annual "For the Love of Dogs" fundraiser to prepare for a new K-9 in the region. The fundraiser comes as K-9 Bobby, one of the canines in the unit, prepares to retire. All of the funds from this year's "For the Love of Dogs" will go towards finding his replacement.
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

PSP looking for campground thief near Mansfield

SULLIVAN TWP., Pa. (WETM) – Police in Tioga County are asking for any information on the theft of camping materials late last month. According to Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield reported that sometime between January 26-29, 2023, a man in Mansfield said several items had been stolen from his vacant camp lot on Welch […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
News 8 WROC

First responders from 6+ locations battle house fire in Brighton

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters from several regions came together to put out a hard-to-reach house fire in Brighton Saturday afternoon. According to Aaron Hiller, chief of Brighton Fire Department (BFD), they received a call at around 1:30 p.m. for a fire on Glenn Road, near Corbett’s Glen. When BFD arrived on scene, they saw […]
BRIGHTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy