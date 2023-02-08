Read full article on original website
wskg.org
Steuben county will now publish monthly overdose reports
The county announced it will now publish the number of local overdoses each month to raise awareness about the overdose epidemic. Twenty-two people overdosed just this January. One overdose was fatal. The decision to publish monthly overdose data was inspired by the health department’s approach to COVID-19 deaths — every...
NYSP: 3 people charged with grand larceny after scamming $24,000 from elderly couple
New York State Police say the perpetrators sent a courier via Uber Package to pick up the money, which they had ordered to place in a box, and be delivered to them at a location in Syracuse.
localsyr.com
Men scam $24k cash out of elderly couple claiming to be their grandson
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three men were charged with Grand Larceny after stealing over $24,000 from an elderly couple in Cayuga County. Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported larceny complaint that took place in the Town of Throop on February 8. It was reported to them...
Chemung County Law Enforcement Noting Decline in Interest with Recruitment
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM)- Chemung County law enforcement is noting a decline in interest when recruiting on the road patrol side and corrections division and it has been a problem for the past few years according to Chemung County Sheriff, Bill Schrom. “We are currently down three full timers and 14 part timers. We don’t […]
Cops Arrest 3 After $24k Taken In ‘Grandson Needs Help’ Scam
New York State Police say an elderly Central New York couple fell victim to an enduring scam that puts emotion ahead of all else: a sudden call that a loved one needs your help immediately. Authorities say the con worked for a while, as the couple was swindled out of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Ithaca Woman Accused of Promoting Contraband in Tioga County Jail
An Ithaca woman is charged after the Tioga County Sheriff's Office says she possessed contraband while incarcerated at the Tioga County Jail. According to the sheriff's office, Lydia B. Rice was charged with one count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the 2nd degree after she was found with a vaping device, which is prohibited, while she was in the jail.
wesb.com
Heroin Overdoses Spike on Southern Tier
There’s been a spike in heroin overdose cases on New York’s Southern Tier. According to the New York State Police, 20 overdoses and three deaths have been reported in Cattaraugus, Allegany, and Chautauqua Counties in the past 8 days. The fact that the rural areas tend to have a longer emergency response time contributed to the three deaths.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County man arrested for grand larceny after HVAC investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tompkins County man is facing charges after a seven-month investigation. Authorities arrested Orion Parker Megivern Wednesday. Investigators found that he entered into agreement with and took down payments from 13 different people for HVAC installations and never completed the work. In some cases, he never began the work. The investigation covered complaints dating back to September of 2019.
Rakeem Lane found guilty in Chili Avenue murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man arrested for a fatal April 2022 shooting on Chili Avenue in Rochester was found guilty of second degree murder Thursday. Investigators say Rakeem Lane, 33, was arrested in June of 2022, after shooting Javon Sampson in the head on April 9. Sampson died nine days after the shooting. According […]
NewsChannel 36
Dogs and puppies seized after warrant served in Cohocton
COHOCTON, N.Y. (WENY) -- Seven adult dogs and six puppies were rescued and two people face charged after the Steuben County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a residence on Hillsdale Lane on Friday, Feb. 3rd. The dogs were all seized and taken to the Finger Lakes SPCA and Hornell Humane Society for emergency treatment.
NewsChannel 36
Schuyler County Man Arrested After Investigation Into Stolen Car
CATON, N.Y. (WENY) - A Schuyler County man was arrested Thursday after a two month investigation into a reported stolen car in Steuben County. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 27 year old Nicholas Ingersoll of Beaver Dams was charged with grand larceny, criminal mischief, and making a false written statement.
Driver injured in school bus crash Thursday morning
ITHACA, N.Y.—One person was taken to a local hospital after a school bus crash that occurred during a morning route in Brooktondale on Thursday, Feb. 9. Brooktondale Fire & Rescue detailed the crash in a brief Facebook post, stating that the bus hit a tree while traveling on Yaple Road in the Town of Caroline. The crash was reported around 8:16 a.m. on Thursday.
whcuradio.com
Trespassing investigation underway in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A trespassing investigation is underway after multiple reports of unlawful entry in Ithaca. Officers from the Ithaca Police Department were called to the 600 block of West Buffalo Street around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday for a report of someone trying to illegally enter a home. Authorities were able to secure a description of a suspect and locate him nearby. He was positively identified by the resident and arrested for trespassing and released on an appearance ticket.
Rochester mother accused of killing 1-year-old son pleads not guilty
26-year-old Bryasia Love will be arraigned in court after she was indicted on charges of murder, manslaughter, and assault.
Horse detained on State Street after brief traffic disruption Wednesday
ITHACA, N.Y.—A horse briefly interrupted traffic on East State Street during Wednesday afternoon’s sunny commute after escaping from a trailer that was traveling on the road. The horse, name and age unknown, appeared mostly calm as vehicles paused their routes around it, but headed toward Schuyler Place as...
NewsChannel 36
NYSP Canine Troop E prepares for new K-9 with 'For the Love of Dogs' Fundraiser
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The New York State Police Canine Troop E is hosting its 8th Annual "For the Love of Dogs" fundraiser to prepare for a new K-9 in the region. The fundraiser comes as K-9 Bobby, one of the canines in the unit, prepares to retire. All of the funds from this year's "For the Love of Dogs" will go towards finding his replacement.
PSP looking for campground thief near Mansfield
SULLIVAN TWP., Pa. (WETM) – Police in Tioga County are asking for any information on the theft of camping materials late last month. According to Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield reported that sometime between January 26-29, 2023, a man in Mansfield said several items had been stolen from his vacant camp lot on Welch […]
Greece PD: 2 kids charged for allegedly shoplifting store with BB gun
Two of the three detainees — a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old male — were charged with second-degree robbery.
First responders from 6+ locations battle house fire in Brighton
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters from several regions came together to put out a hard-to-reach house fire in Brighton Saturday afternoon. According to Aaron Hiller, chief of Brighton Fire Department (BFD), they received a call at around 1:30 p.m. for a fire on Glenn Road, near Corbett’s Glen. When BFD arrived on scene, they saw […]
Three businesses in Mt. Hope Plaza scenes of smash-and-grabs
Abyssinia Restaurant, Fortune Chinese Food, and Nail Design appeared to have had their windows smashed.
