HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The New York State Police Canine Troop E is hosting its 8th Annual "For the Love of Dogs" fundraiser to prepare for a new K-9 in the region. The fundraiser comes as K-9 Bobby, one of the canines in the unit, prepares to retire. All of the funds from this year's "For the Love of Dogs" will go towards finding his replacement.

HORSEHEADS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO