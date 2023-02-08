Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WIFR
Man found dead in vehicle following shooting in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is dead following a shooting on Rockford’s southeast side, that officials say happened just before 11 a.m. Saturday. Police say an investigation was underway in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue for a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, the man struck by gunfire was found dead in his vehicle. Details are limited, but Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd says, investigators are working on identifying a vehicle which could potentially be linked to the suspect.
Rockford man found dead in car after shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was found dead in a car after a reported shooting in Rockford. Officers announced the investigation in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue at 11:46 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department an adult man had reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries. The department said that the man was found dead […]
Rockford man dies after three-car crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man died after being involved in a crash in DeKalb on Friday. Officers responded to Glidden Road at River Lane around 4:44 p.m. for a three-car collision, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. One car was found to have crossed the center line of the roadway, hitting another […]
5 teenagers seriously injured in Kane County high-speed crash: sheriff
HAMPSHIRE TOWNSHIP, Ill. - The Kane County Sheriff's Office says five teens were seriously injured and two of them were air lifted to hospitals following a crash in Hampshire Township. Investigators say a 2019 Honda HR-V was heading east on Dietrich Road West of Brier Hill Road at a high...
Woman killed after reckless driver causes fiery crash in Walworth County
A woman is dead after a reckless driver struck the car she was in, resulting in a fiery crash in Walworth County on Thursday.
Man found guilty of 2021 murder at Rockford housing development
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A jury has found Charles Beacham, 31, guilty of killing Jaz Conley Smith in June 2021. Rockford Police say the shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. June 2nd in the 1500 block of Meadow Court in the Blackhawk Courts housing development. Prosecutors said Beacham had been at a party at the address. […]
WIFR
Murder investigation under way after shooting and crash in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating Wednesday’s shooting death as a murder after a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Rockford. First responders found a 26-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound while responding to a five-vehicle crash near the intersection of First Avenue and Charles Street. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but did not survive.
5 teenagers suffer life-threatening injuries during high-speed crash into tree near Huntley
Five teenagers were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a car traveling at a high speed struck a tree near Huntley Saturday morning, sheriff’s officials said. The Huntley Fire Protection District and Kane County Sheriff’s Office responded around 2:50 a.m. Saturday to 44W911 Dietrich Road in Hampshire Township, an area between Huntley and Hampshire.
starvedrock.media
Fatal accident at Glidden and River Road in DeKalb
A 57 year old Rockford man involved in an accident Friday in DeKalb has been pronounced dead. Greg Knapp was rushed to Medical Kishwaukee Hospital where he succumbed to multiple injuries. 19 year old Gage Watson of Rochelle remains hospitalized.
WIFR
Victim identified, murder investigation underway in Rockford shooting, crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating Wednesday’s shooting death as a murder after a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Rockford. First responders found 26-year-old Joshua Ewing just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities were responding to a five-vehicle crash near the intersection of First Avenue and Charles Street when Ewing was discovered.
Rockford man arrested after trying to escape Ogle County police
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Ogle County Deputies have arrested Michael Moore, 36, of Rockford, after he attempted to flee from them after a traffic stop on I-39. According to police, deputies had pulled Moore over and were speaking to him when he hit the accelerator and fled at over 90 mph northbound on the interstate. […]
Police: 16-year-old threatened elderly drivers, stole another car in Rockford rampage
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 16-year-old faces multiple charges after he allegedly tried to carjack two elderly women, stole another man’s car and ultimately crashed after being pursued by police. According to the Rockford Police Department, two women, ages 73 and 82, were in a car in the 200 block of Welty Avenue when the […]
MyStateline.com
Man wanted by police for January crash that killed Rockford woman
Joesph Koenig, 32, is wanted by authorities after being charged with driving under the influence of drugs for a fatal crash on Janaury 6th that killed 24-year-old Melissa Ashby. Man wanted by police for January crash that killed …. Joesph Koenig, 32, is wanted by authorities after being charged with...
ourquadcities.com
Deputies arrest man wanted on nationwide warrant
A 48-year-old Montana man wanted on a nationwide warrant has been arrested in Lee County, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received information that an individual residing on Howlett Road in rural Paw Paw, Ill., was wanted on a nationwide warrant out of the State of Montana, the news release says.
Janesville Police warn of man impersonating a police officer
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police say a driver in a black Hummer with flashing blue and red lights attempted to pull a woman over, but officials say he was not a legitimate police officer. According to police, the woman was driving on Center Avenue near Rockport Road around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the vehicle […]
VIDEO: Rock County deputy saves man who slipped on ice from being hit by car
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A quick-acting Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy was able to pull a man to safety after he slipped on ice crossing HWY 14, directly in the path of an oncoming car. According to police, Deputy Hathorn was assisting a motorist who had run off the road into median. In body cam […]
MyStateline.com
Driver extricated after car ends up wedged in Rockford tree
Police have not yet released details on how a car ended up in a tree Wednesday night. Driver extricated after car ends up wedged in Rockford …. Police have not yet released details on how a car ended up in a tree Wednesday night. Lake Geneva Ice Castles melt, close...
MyStateline.com
Jury finds Rockford man guilty of 2020 murder of Tammy Gonzalez
A jury has found Brandon Taylor, 30, guilty of the murder of Tammy Gonzalez in 2020. Jury finds Rockford man guilty of 2020 murder of …. A jury has found Brandon Taylor, 30, guilty of the murder of Tammy Gonzalez in 2020. Lake Geneva Ice Castles melt, close after 3...
x1071.com
One Person Injured in Head-on Crash in Platteville
One person was injured Thursday in a head-on crash near the Platteville Municipal Airport. 65 year old Roger Schamberger of Lena, Illinois, was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville for treatment. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at about 10 a.m. Thursday on Highway 80, just south of the airport. A report says that Schamberger was northbound while it was snowing heavily. The roads were snow covered and visibility was near whiteout conditions. Schamberger’s tires went off the roadway onto the gravel shoulder, and his vehicle then slid into the southbound lanes after Schamberger overcorrected his steering. 81 year old Wayne Fowler of rural Cuba City was traveling southbound and hit Schamberger’s vehicle head on. Fowler was not injured.
Illinois man pleads guilty to embezzlement from a labor union
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Brent Toppert, 42, the treasurer of Local 238 of the Security, Police, and Fire Professionals of America (SPFPA), pleaded guilty to embezzling $63,713 from the labor union. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Toppert, who lives in Morrison in Whiteside County, began stealing funds in 2018. The SPFPA represented members […]
