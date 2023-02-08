ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

Man found dead in vehicle following shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is dead following a shooting on Rockford’s southeast side, that officials say happened just before 11 a.m. Saturday. Police say an investigation was underway in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue for a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, the man struck by gunfire was found dead in his vehicle. Details are limited, but Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd says, investigators are working on identifying a vehicle which could potentially be linked to the suspect.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man found dead in car after shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was found dead in a car after a reported shooting in Rockford. Officers announced the investigation in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue at 11:46 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department an adult man had reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries. The department said that the man was found dead […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man dies after three-car crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man died after being involved in a crash in DeKalb on Friday. Officers responded to Glidden Road at River Lane around 4:44 p.m. for a three-car collision, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. One car was found to have crossed the center line of the roadway, hitting another […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Murder investigation under way after shooting and crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating Wednesday’s shooting death as a murder after a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Rockford. First responders found a 26-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound while responding to a five-vehicle crash near the intersection of First Avenue and Charles Street. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but did not survive.
ROCKFORD, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

5 teenagers suffer life-threatening injuries during high-speed crash into tree near Huntley

Five teenagers were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a car traveling at a high speed struck a tree near Huntley Saturday morning, sheriff’s officials said. The Huntley Fire Protection District and Kane County Sheriff’s Office responded around 2:50 a.m. Saturday to 44W911 Dietrich Road in Hampshire Township, an area between Huntley and Hampshire.
HUNTLEY, IL
starvedrock.media

Fatal accident at Glidden and River Road in DeKalb

A 57 year old Rockford man involved in an accident Friday in DeKalb has been pronounced dead. Greg Knapp was rushed to Medical Kishwaukee Hospital where he succumbed to multiple injuries. 19 year old Gage Watson of Rochelle remains hospitalized.
DEKALB, IL
WIFR

Victim identified, murder investigation underway in Rockford shooting, crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating Wednesday’s shooting death as a murder after a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Rockford. First responders found 26-year-old Joshua Ewing just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities were responding to a five-vehicle crash near the intersection of First Avenue and Charles Street when Ewing was discovered.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Man wanted by police for January crash that killed Rockford woman

Joesph Koenig, 32, is wanted by authorities after being charged with driving under the influence of drugs for a fatal crash on Janaury 6th that killed 24-year-old Melissa Ashby. Man wanted by police for January crash that killed …. Joesph Koenig, 32, is wanted by authorities after being charged with...
ROCKFORD, IL
ourquadcities.com

Deputies arrest man wanted on nationwide warrant

A 48-year-old Montana man wanted on a nationwide warrant has been arrested in Lee County, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received information that an individual residing on Howlett Road in rural Paw Paw, Ill., was wanted on a nationwide warrant out of the State of Montana, the news release says.
LEE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Driver extricated after car ends up wedged in Rockford tree

Police have not yet released details on how a car ended up in a tree Wednesday night. Driver extricated after car ends up wedged in Rockford …. Police have not yet released details on how a car ended up in a tree Wednesday night. Lake Geneva Ice Castles melt, close...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Jury finds Rockford man guilty of 2020 murder of Tammy Gonzalez

A jury has found Brandon Taylor, 30, guilty of the murder of Tammy Gonzalez in 2020. Jury finds Rockford man guilty of 2020 murder of …. A jury has found Brandon Taylor, 30, guilty of the murder of Tammy Gonzalez in 2020. Lake Geneva Ice Castles melt, close after 3...
ROCKFORD, IL
x1071.com

One Person Injured in Head-on Crash in Platteville

One person was injured Thursday in a head-on crash near the Platteville Municipal Airport. 65 year old Roger Schamberger of Lena, Illinois, was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville for treatment. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at about 10 a.m. Thursday on Highway 80, just south of the airport. A report says that Schamberger was northbound while it was snowing heavily. The roads were snow covered and visibility was near whiteout conditions. Schamberger’s tires went off the roadway onto the gravel shoulder, and his vehicle then slid into the southbound lanes after Schamberger overcorrected his steering. 81 year old Wayne Fowler of rural Cuba City was traveling southbound and hit Schamberger’s vehicle head on. Fowler was not injured.
PLATTEVILLE, WI

