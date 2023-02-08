ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

Artificial Intelligence is being studied to improve cancer care

By Mallika Marshall, MD
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=386s5m_0kh14A9N00

Artificial Intelligence is being studied to improve cancer care 01:09

BOSTON - Artificial intelligence has been in the headlines a lot recently and there are two new ways it's being studied to help improve lung and breast cancer care.

Lung cancer kills more people worldwide than the three next deadliest cancers combined, largely because it's hard to detect at an early stage. Now researchers at MIT and Mass General Hospital have developed an artificial intelligence tool called "Sybil" which is able to detect lung nodules on CT scan and predict the risk of a patient developing a future lung cancer within six years.

At the same time, engineers in Canada have developed AI technology that can predict if women with breast cancer would benefit from chemotherapy prior to surgery. That would allow some patients to avoid the serious side effects of chemo and allow for better surgical outcomes in those patients.

Both of these AI applications allow for doctors to tailor the best treatment to each individual patient.

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

‘Lightheaded, coughing a lot’: 30-year-old man shares symptoms of widow maker heart attack

As a distiller, Dave Conway, then 30, often worked in a hot environment, which included climbing ladders and rolling barrels. He wasn’t so surprised when he felt lightheaded and tired. After Googling his symptoms, he thought he had heat exhaustion, but they didn’t improve and soon he struggled to breath. Again, he turned to the Internet and thought perhaps pneumonia was to blame.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Boston

New approach might identify autism in babies as young as 1 month

BOSTON - A new approach could identify autism in babies as young as one month of age.Early detection ensures that both the children and their families get behavioral support services that can improve outcomes. Duke University researchers studied the medical records of more than 45,000 children and identified patterns in health care that could predict as early as the first month of life which children would later be diagnosed with autism. For example, these infants were more likely to have seen an ophthalmologist or a neurologist, have GI problems or receive physical therapy compared to neurotypical children. Using this algorithm, they found that almost half of children with autism could be identified at 30 days of life. They say their findings will need to be confirmed but could allow pediatricians and parents to recognize red flags in the youngest of babies and begin therapy promptly.
CBS Boston

18% of U.S. adults use sleep medication at night, study finds

BOSTON – According to the National Center for Health Statistics, 18% of U.S. adults use some type of medication to help them either fall asleep or stay asleep.  Six percent take something most nights, 2% every night, and 10% some nights.  Women were more likely to use sleep aids than men, and usage increased with increasing age.  Whenever possible, it's best to avoid the regular use of these drugs and instead focus on developing good sleep time habits, avoiding caffeine and alcohol before bed, and engaging in cognitive behavioral therapy.
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
105K+
Followers
31K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy