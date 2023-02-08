Read full article on original website
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Fuel Pipeline Leak ShutdowncreteCalifornia State
“MAGA Country!” Store Owners Tirade Against NativesMarcus RingoScottsdale, AZ
15+ Date Ideas in Phoenix ArizonaSadie SmileyPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Chaos at Phoenix Open, a child's 'inappropriate' pig drawing: This week's offbeat, heartwarming headlines
From a half-naked man at the Phoenix Open to a trio of football fans who have never missed a Super Bowl, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are our top unusual, heartwarming headlines for Feb. 4-10: 1. Arizona man arrested after undressing and disrupting the WM...
Recognize this truck? Police looking for driver who struck, killed juvenile in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a driver who struck and killed a juvenile in west Phoenix Saturday night. Phoenix police said the deadly incident happened around 5 p.m. near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road. The juvenile was found lying in the roadway in critical...
Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed near 19th and Dunlap avenues Thursday afternoon. Phoenix police said when officers arrived at the crash site, they found 38-year-old Ruben Joya Corrales lying in the roadway. Phoenix firefighters pronounced Corrales deceased on scene. Detectives responded and...
Phoenix police release sketch after skull found on South Mountain
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have released a composite sketch of what a man may have looked like after a human skull after a hiker found remains at the South Mountain Preserve nearly a month ago. According to authorities, the discovery was made just before 2 p.m. on Saturday,...
78 months in prison for man caught with 90k pills containing fentanyl
TUCSON, Ariz. — A man from Mexico has been sentenced to 78 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute thousands of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl. Eduardo Flores-Diaz, 43, was sentenced by United States District Judge Jennifer G. Zipps last week after he pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge. Flores-Diaz,...
3 sentenced in 2020 Maricopa County violent crime spree, murder
PHOENIX — Three men were sentenced for their involvement in a violent 2020 crime spree that included murder, attempted murder and armed robberies. Jaquan Bailey, Stephon Mitchell and Vincent Culbreath were all sentenced in a Maricopa County Superior Court Thursday. Bailey pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder...
1 dead in west Phoenix shooting, suspect in custody
PHOENIX — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in west Phoenix early Wednesday morning. According to the Phoenix Police Department, the shooting happened near 68th Avenue and McDowell Road just before 5:30 a.m. Authorities found the victim, Juan Jaquez, in the street with a gunshot wound. He was...
Native dancers want Arizona gallery owner held on hate crime
PHOENIX (AP) — Native American dancers who were the target of a suburban Phoenix gallery owner’s racist rant as they were being filmed for Super Bowl week are pushing for hate crime charges. Gilbert Ortega Jr., the owner of Gilbert Ortega Native American Galleries, has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct regarding the incident, Scottsdale police said. Cody Blackbird, a dancer and flutist who filmed the man’s tirade, said his group doesn’t feel safe, and that the confrontation has ruined what should have been a celebratory week. “Us performers are now going in different entrances and parking in different places. This man is known,” Blackbird said. “There’s a 10-year-old girl who was there. She’s forever imprinted with ‘This is what happened when the Super Bowl came to town.’”
Tempe police arrest man who took child’s phone, swam in lake
PHOENIX — Police arrested a man on Friday after he stole a child’s cellphone, struck an officer and leaped into Tempe Town Lake authorities said. Officers responded to a disturbance call at approximately 2:45 p.m. near the 600 block of Tempe Town Lake to reports of a man acting violently toward pedestrians, the Tempe Police Department said in a press release.
16-year-old arrested for murder in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for the murder of a 24-year-old in Mesa earlier this week. The Mesa Police Department said it received several calls around 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 5 regarding multiple shots fired near McKellips Road and Mesa Drive. As officers responded, additional information indicated that a 24-year-old male, later identified as Marquis Johnson, was down in the parking lot.
Do you know him? Phoenix PD trying to identify skeletal remains found at South Mountain
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has released a sketch of an unknown man whose skeletal remains were found at South Mountain on Jan. 14. A hiker discovered the remains, which showed signs of trauma, and notified local police. The death is being investigated as a possible homicide. Police...
Twitter reacts to the 2023 WM Phoenix Open 'streaker'
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A 27-year-old Arizona man was detained by Scottsdale police Friday after running onto the golf course and disrupting play at the WM Phoenix Open. Scott Patrick McConnell was seen on video jumping and running around the iconic 16th hole of the tournament and then later jumping into a water hazard before being apprehended by police.
Man arrested in connection to $100K Super Bowl Experience theft in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested on theft charges in connection to a high-profile heist at the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix. Arizona’s Family previously reported a theft that took place around 5 p.m. on Feb. 4, where police initially said that two suspects took tens of thousands of dollars in equipment from a third-party vendor. After several leads, police identified 36-year-old George Rodriguez as one of the suspects. He was booked into jail on Tuesday.
Best Hot Dog Joints in Arizona
If you’re a fan of Sonoran hot dogs, you may be happy to know that El Guero Canelo in Tucson, AZ, has recently been named one of the top 10 best hot dog joints in the United States. Don’t forget to try the bacon-wrapped stuffed wieners. Which originated in Hermosillo, the capital of the Mexican state of Sonora, and are widespread throughout Arizona. You can find them in various places in town, including at El Guero Canelo.
Arrests made weeks after suspected hate crime in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say they made arrests of those involved in a hate crime in Tempe in early January. Police told Arizona’s Family on Thursday that the teens have been charged but won’t say on what charges, nor would they provide any more details because they’re under 18 years of age.
1 dead after motorcycle crash in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead after a motorcycle accident in Buckeye on Saturday afternoon. Around 5:15 p.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving two motorcycles near the Old U.S. 80 Highway and Enterprise Road in Buckeye. MCSO says a woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a man driving the second motorcycle didn’t need medical treatment.
A Scottsdale business owner has been charged with disorderly conduct for a confrontation with a group of Native American dancers in front of his gallery in Old Town Scottsdale. He spouted off a racist rant including demeaning and sexual slurs in the dancer's native language. That's not a good look for a business profiting from indigenous art for decades.
Flagstaff girl returns home after being wounded in Phoenix drive-by shooting
A 10-year-old girl has come home to Flagstaff days after she was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Phoenix. Officials say the girl and 15-year-old Perez Grado were shot on the evening of February 3 near 1st Avenue and Thomas Road while visiting family friends. The girl sustained multiple injuries...
Phoenix police seeking help from public to identify potential homicide victim
Police are seeking help from the public to identify a possible homicide victim whose remains were found along a South Mountain trail in January.
Gas pipeline to Vegas, Phoenix to resume operating after shutdown
LAS VEGAS — The operator of a pipeline facility in California that was forced to shut down deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles area east to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix due to a leak said it expects to resume operations on Saturday afternoon. Pipeline...
