12 News

Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed near 19th and Dunlap avenues Thursday afternoon. Phoenix police said when officers arrived at the crash site, they found 38-year-old Ruben Joya Corrales lying in the roadway. Phoenix firefighters pronounced Corrales deceased on scene. Detectives responded and...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police release sketch after skull found on South Mountain

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have released a composite sketch of what a man may have looked like after a human skull after a hiker found remains at the South Mountain Preserve nearly a month ago. According to authorities, the discovery was made just before 2 p.m. on Saturday,...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

1 dead in west Phoenix shooting, suspect in custody

PHOENIX — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in west Phoenix early Wednesday morning. According to the Phoenix Police Department, the shooting happened near 68th Avenue and McDowell Road just before 5:30 a.m. Authorities found the victim, Juan Jaquez, in the street with a gunshot wound. He was...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Native dancers want Arizona gallery owner held on hate crime

PHOENIX (AP) — Native American dancers who were the target of a suburban Phoenix gallery owner’s racist rant as they were being filmed for Super Bowl week are pushing for hate crime charges. Gilbert Ortega Jr., the owner of Gilbert Ortega Native American Galleries, has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct regarding the incident, Scottsdale police said. Cody Blackbird, a dancer and flutist who filmed the man’s tirade, said his group doesn’t feel safe, and that the confrontation has ruined what should have been a celebratory week. “Us performers are now going in different entrances and parking in different places. This man is known,” Blackbird said. “There’s a 10-year-old girl who was there. She’s forever imprinted with ‘This is what happened when the Super Bowl came to town.’”
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Tempe police arrest man who took child’s phone, swam in lake

PHOENIX — Police arrested a man on Friday after he stole a child’s cellphone, struck an officer and leaped into Tempe Town Lake authorities said. Officers responded to a disturbance call at approximately 2:45 p.m. near the 600 block of Tempe Town Lake to reports of a man acting violently toward pedestrians, the Tempe Police Department said in a press release.
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

16-year-old arrested for murder in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for the murder of a 24-year-old in Mesa earlier this week. The Mesa Police Department said it received several calls around 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 5 regarding multiple shots fired near McKellips Road and Mesa Drive. As officers responded, additional information indicated that a 24-year-old male, later identified as Marquis Johnson, was down in the parking lot.
MESA, AZ
12news.com

Twitter reacts to the 2023 WM Phoenix Open 'streaker'

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A 27-year-old Arizona man was detained by Scottsdale police Friday after running onto the golf course and disrupting play at the WM Phoenix Open. Scott Patrick McConnell was seen on video jumping and running around the iconic 16th hole of the tournament and then later jumping into a water hazard before being apprehended by police.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested in connection to $100K Super Bowl Experience theft in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested on theft charges in connection to a high-profile heist at the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix. Arizona’s Family previously reported a theft that took place around 5 p.m. on Feb. 4, where police initially said that two suspects took tens of thousands of dollars in equipment from a third-party vendor. After several leads, police identified 36-year-old George Rodriguez as one of the suspects. He was booked into jail on Tuesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Hot Dog Joints in Arizona

If you’re a fan of Sonoran hot dogs, you may be happy to know that El Guero Canelo in Tucson, AZ, has recently been named one of the top 10 best hot dog joints in the United States. Don’t forget to try the bacon-wrapped stuffed wieners. Which originated in Hermosillo, the capital of the Mexican state of Sonora, and are widespread throughout Arizona. You can find them in various places in town, including at El Guero Canelo.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Arrests made weeks after suspected hate crime in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say they made arrests of those involved in a hate crime in Tempe in early January. Police told Arizona’s Family on Thursday that the teens have been charged but won’t say on what charges, nor would they provide any more details because they’re under 18 years of age.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

1 dead after motorcycle crash in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead after a motorcycle accident in Buckeye on Saturday afternoon. Around 5:15 p.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving two motorcycles near the Old U.S. 80 Highway and Enterprise Road in Buckeye. MCSO says a woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a man driving the second motorcycle didn’t need medical treatment.
BUCKEYE, AZ
Marcus Ringo

“MAGA Country!” Store Owners Tirade Against Natives

A Scottsdale business owner has been charged with disorderly conduct for a confrontation with a group of Native American dancers in front of his gallery in Old Town Scottsdale. He spouted off a racist rant including demeaning and sexual slurs in the dancer's native language. That's not a good look for a business profiting from indigenous art for decades.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
